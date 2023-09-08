RevZilla’s Price-Slash Sale Features Some Insane Offers
Head-to-toe discounts.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The summer heat is beginning to pass for most of us. And depending on where you live, that either means it’s cool enough to get out on your bike, or it’s time to insert your thermal layer. Whatever the case is for you, RevZilla’s price-slash sale has something to pique your interest.
Now waterproof boots and thermal jackets are good and well, but if it were me, I’d pick up the Dainese Laguna Seca 5 Perforated Race Suit for $1,119.97–saving you a whopping $479.98. In fact, I did pick up this suit, so keep an eye out for my review. Until then, take your pick from the list below.
Helmets
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Helmet (up to $124.5 off)
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Carbon Helmet (up to $58.5 off)
- Icon Airflite Crosslink Helmet ($59.8 off)
Jackets and Suits
- Dainese Racing 4 Perforated Jacket ($194.98 off)
- Dainese Air Crono 2 Jacket ($83.98 off)
- Dainese Laguna Seca 5 Perforated Race Suit ($479.98 off)
Boots
- Dainese Nexus 2 D-WP Boots ($110.98 off)
- TCX Street 3 WP Shoes ($38 off)
- TCX Mood GTX Shoes ($44 off)
- SIDI Adventure 2 Gore-Tex Boots ($67.5 off)
- Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots (up to $68.92 off)
- Thor Blitz XP Boots ($40 off)
Gloves
- Dainese X-Ride Gloves ($62.98 off)
- Dainese Tempest D-Dry Short Gloves ($38.98 off)
Pants
- REAX Alta Mesh Pants ($50 off)
- Iron Workers Harden Jeans ($20 off)
- Street & Steel Oakland Women's Jeans ($40 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.