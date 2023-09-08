The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

RevZilla’s Price-Slash Sale Features Some Insane Offers

Head-to-toe discounts.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
revzilla sale hero
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The summer heat is beginning to pass for most of us. And depending on where you live, that either means it’s cool enough to get out on your bike, or it’s time to insert your thermal layer. Whatever the case is for you, RevZilla’s price-slash sale has something to pique your interest. 

Now waterproof boots and thermal jackets are good and well, but if it were me, I’d pick up the Dainese Laguna Seca 5 Perforated Race Suit for $1,119.97–saving you a whopping $479.98. In fact, I did pick up this suit, so keep an eye out for my review. Until then, take your pick from the list below.

Helmets

Jackets and Suits

Boots

Gloves

Pants 

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
DealsMotorcycles