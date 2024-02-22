Here Are the Best Presidents’ Day Auto Deals Still Running
Save big on tools, tires, drones, and more.
It's been a long work week. You haven't even had a minute to relax, let alone take a look at all of the Presidents' Day sales that were running earlier. Now, you're trying to sift through them all to see what's still valid while you hide from your production-hungry boss in the bathroom stall. I get it. I've been there.
If you're looking for shop gear, Lowe's is still running excellent discounts on Craftsman tools. You can snag its 308-piece mechanic's set for $199.00, its 262-piece set for $149.00, and its 230-piece set for $129.00. Just a reminder that Lowe's does still honor Craftsman's lifetime warranty and the swap can be handled in stores for the most part. I'm just trying to save you from extra scrambling.
There are also some pretty sweet tire deals still running at Tire Rack. Pirelli is offering an $80 instant rebate when you purchase a set of four select tires. This offer is extended to its WeatherActive Cinturato and Scorpion tires, along with P7 AS Plus 3 and P Zero AS Plus 3 tires.
All right. Your boss is hunting you down like a wild beast. I'm going to cut it here, but you can check the list below for more lingering deals when you manage to escape again.
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $199.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $149.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $129.00 at Lowe’s
- Knipex 3-Piece Cobra Plier Set for $84.63 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 83-Piece 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $280.56 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 34-Piece Standard and Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set for $117.90 at Amazon
- Vampliers Brute Screw Extractor Pliers for $31.97 at Amazon
- Mountain 5-Piece Metric Double Box Universal Spline Reversible Ratcheting Wrench Set for $169.99 at Amazon
- Maddox 9-Way 5-Pound Slide Hammer and Puller Set for $79.99 at Harbor Freight
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Professional Special Edition Gold Plated Ratchet for $44.99 at Harbor Freight
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Inch-Pound Click Torque Wrench for $99.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pirelli P Zero AS Plus 3 $80 Instant Rebate at Tire Rack
- Pirelli P7 AS Plus 3 $80 Instant Rebate at Tire Rack
- Pirelli Cinturato WeatherActive $80 Instant Rebate at Tire Rack
- Pirelli Scorpion WeatherActive $80 Instant Rebate at Tire Rack
- Insta360 X3 360 Degree Action Camera for $399.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo Waterproof Action Camera for $199.00 at Amazon
- DJI Osmo Action 4 4K Action Camera Adventure Bundle for $399.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Pocket 2 3-Axis Stabilized 4K Handheld Camera for $279.99 at Best Buy
- GoPro HERO12 Black Action Camera Bundle for $429.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone and Remote Control with Built-in Screen for $729.99 at Best Buy
- DJI Mini 2 SE Drone with Remote Control for $299.99 at Best Buy
- HJC RPHA 1N Red Bull Austin GP Helmet for $649.99 at RevZilla
- Alpinestars Supertech M10 Carbon Helmet for $524.57 at RevZilla
- Fox Racing V1 Statk Helmet for $183.96 at RevZilla
- Dainese Racing 4 Perforated Jacket for $519.96 at RevZilla
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket for $212.46 at RevZilla