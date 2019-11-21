Best Summer Motorcycle Jackets: Be Stylish and Safe

Tips

Protection should be your top consideration when buying a summer motorcycle jacket. These days most jackets come standard with padding or armor built into them. When you’re out shopping, look for jackets that mention D3O, Sas-Tec, and Exo-Tec armor.

Don’t forget reflective safety features for riding at night. Even though you have tail lights, reflective features can provide added protection. Depending on your tastes, you can opt for more discreet options like reflective piping or bolder reflective colorful jackets.

Be mindful of fit. Your summer motorcycle jacket should feature a snug fit. If your jacket is too large the armor could shift, and it’s less likely to protect you in an accident. A jacket that’s too tight will be uncomfortable, dig into your skin, and even cut off blood flow, making it less likely that you’ll want to wear it consistently.

FAQs

Q: Should I buy a textile or leather summer motorcycle jacket?

A: The choice between textile and leather for a motorcycle jacket is a personal one. One of the advantages of a textile motorcycle jacket is that they tend to be lighter in weight and more breathable, which can be ideal for summer use. But if you have serious concerns about safety, opt for a leather jacket, which will offer better abrasion protection for your skin if you’re in an accident.

Q: How do I know if a summer motorcycle jacket is breathable?

A: There’s nothing worse than being sweaty in a motorcycle jacket. Focus on jackets that highlight intake and exhaust vents to help circulate air and heat. If you’re concerned about moisture resistance against rain, look for jackets that feature mesh material to prevent moisture from penetrating your jacket’s shell.

Q: Do I need to buy multiple motorcycle jackets for different seasons?

A: Budget-focused shoppers should focus on jackets that feature removable insulating liners that make them more versatile. You’ll be able to wear some of these types of jackets nearly all year round and save money and closet space.

Final Thoughts

If you’re a serious rider you know that you need a jacket that can stand up to the elements and still be comfortable for riding. Opt for our best overall selection, the HARLEY-DAVIDSON Men's Lightweight Mesh Accent Nylon Jacket.

Occasional riders or those who are budget-focused should consider the admirable textile summer motorcycle jacket from our best value pick, the Viking Cycle Warlock Mesh Motorcycle Jacket for Men.