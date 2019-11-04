Best Motorcycle Protective Gear: Stay Safe and Secure On the Road

Tips

You may need to break in your motorcycle gloves and boots before you really get a proper feel for them. They can be a bit stiff and rigid at first, but after using them for a few hours they will loosen up.

If you constantly ride through mud and dirt your helmet visor might get dirty. To help alleviate this problem you can buy what are called tearaway lenses to place over the visor.

To best clean a helmet, spray it with water and soap and then wipe it dry with a microfiber cloth to prevent scratches. You can also use a lubricant to loosen up the moving parts of the helmet.

FAQs

Q: How can I best clean motorcycle boots and gloves?

A: First, you will want to check and see if you can put the gear in the washing machine. If they are developed out of plastic or leather, it is best to wash them by hand with warm soap and water. Leave them out to air dry.

Q: How can I tell what size gloves and boots I will need?

A: Sizing will vary by brand, manufacturer, and material. Gloves and boots should both fit snugly while allowing you to move your fingers and toes independently. You may need to order a size larger in both just in case. You should also consult the manufacturer’s size chart online.

Q: Do all gloves come with touchscreen fingertips?

A: You will need to check with the manufacturer to see if gloves are compatible with touchscreens. While it is a convenient feature, you will want to prioritize gloves that offer better protection for your fingers while on the bike.

Final Thoughts

If you need new gear to protect yourself on your motorcycle, consider the O’Neal New Logo Rider Boot for additional leg protection. For riders on a budget, the ILM Alloy Steel Knuckle Motorcycle Gloves offer knuckle guards for your fingers and are made out of a breathable fabric to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter.