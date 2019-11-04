Best Motorcycle Protective Gear: Stay Safe and Secure On the Road

Protect yourself while you ride with this high-quality motorcycle protection gear

By Scott Roepel
Making sure you have a durable helmet, jacket, gloves, and boots is important before riding your motorcycle. These items protect your body and keep you warm on cool days so you can enjoy ride after ride. Whether you need to upgrade a piece of gear or are looking for a brand new accessory, we’ve got a list of the best motorcycle protective gear for you to consider.

    O’Neal New Logo Rider Boot
    Summary
    These boots keep your legs safe with injected plastic plates for additional protection against impacts.
    Pros
    Modern, stylish, and reinforced with metal shank inserts for improved support and grip. A thick leather guard protects against heat damage.
    Cons
    They can be a bit stiff and rigid, the straps aren’t the strongest, and they are not waterproof.
    ILM Alloy Steel Knuckle Motorcycle Gloves
    Summary
    These gloves by ILM offer a great layer of protection with their padded knuckle armor; it will resist abrasions and more.
    Pros
    They come in a range of sizes and colors. They also come in winter and summer varieties. Breathable to keep your hands cool. Compatible with touchscreen devices.
    Cons
    They aren’t the most waterproof and could be a bit warmer. The touchscreen functionality can be a hassle to use.
    ILM Motorcycle Dual Visor Flip Up Modular Full Face Helmet
    Summary
    A stylish all-black motorcycle helmet built out of a sleek and lightweight material.
    Pros
    The design works to reduce wind resistance and muffle noise. The cheek pads are soft and light. Equipped with several LED lights for added visibility.
    Cons
    It can get loud at higher speeds. The screws holding the visor aren’t the best, and you may need to spray fog repellent on the visor.

Tips

  • You may need to break in your motorcycle gloves and boots before you really get a proper feel for them. They can be a bit stiff and rigid at first, but after using them for a few hours they will loosen up.
  • If you constantly ride through mud and dirt your helmet visor might get dirty. To help alleviate this problem you can buy what are called tearaway lenses to place over the visor.
  • To best clean a helmet, spray it with water and soap and then wipe it dry with a microfiber cloth to prevent scratches. You can also use a lubricant to loosen up the moving parts of the helmet.

FAQs

Q: How can I best clean motorcycle boots and gloves?

A: First, you will want to check and see if you can put the gear in the washing machine. If they are developed out of plastic or leather, it is best to wash them by hand with warm soap and water. Leave them out to air dry.

Q: How can I tell what size gloves and boots I will need?

A: Sizing will vary by brand, manufacturer, and material. Gloves and boots should both fit snugly while allowing you to move your fingers and toes independently. You may need to order a size larger in both just in case. You should also consult the manufacturer’s size chart online.

Q: Do all gloves come with touchscreen fingertips?

A: You will need to check with the manufacturer to see if gloves are compatible with touchscreens. While it is a convenient feature, you will want to prioritize gloves that offer better protection for your fingers while on the bike.

Final Thoughts

If you need new gear to protect yourself on your motorcycle, consider the O’Neal New Logo Rider Boot for additional leg protection. For riders on a budget, the ILM Alloy Steel Knuckle Motorcycle Gloves offer knuckle guards for your fingers and are made out of a breathable fabric to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter.

