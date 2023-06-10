The Hottest Summer Riding Gear Deals at RevZilla
Don’t sweat it, RevZilla’s summer sale has you covered.
This is one of the most extensive motorcycle gear deals posts I’ve ever made. Why have I done this? Because we’re on the cusp of summer, which is the time we two-wheeled gearheads look forward more than anything. But to make the most of the warm weather, we need to have the right gear. It keeps us fresher, riding for longer, and more comfortable. Trust me, I spend my weekends riding around the mountains in Mexico, and wouldn’t last 30 minutes without my summer gear.
If I were to kit myself out for the summer with today’s deals, I’d opt for the HJC RPHA 11 Pro Joker Helmet, Reax Alta Mesh Jacket, Reax Alta Mesh Pants, Reax Superfly Mesh, and Oxford Kickback Air Boots. That'd keep $365 in my back pocket. But that’s just me, so you do you and see if you can make a better selection from the gear below.
Helmets
- Icon Airflite Inky ($105.05 off)
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro Joker ($230 off)
- HJC RPHA 90S Cadan Helmet (up to $126.25 off)
- HJC RPHA 90S (up to $118.75 off)
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Erin Helmet (up to $113.75 off)
- HJC CS-R3 ($27.5 off)
- Bell Race Star Flex DLX Helmet ($163.95 off)
- Bell Qualifier DLX Mips Helmet ($57.95 off)
- Bell MX-9 Adventure Mips DLX ($73.95 off)
- Bell Bullitt ($87.95 off)
- Bell Qualifier DLX Blackout ($31.95 off)
- Schuberth E1 Tuareg Adventure Helmet ($60 off)
Jackets and Race Suits
- Alpinestars Yaguara Jacket For Tech Air Street ($194.98 off)
- Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 ($88.48 off)
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar ($74.98 off)
- Reax Alta Mesh Jacket ($50 off)
- Merlin Monty ($110 off)
- Merlin Perton ($135 off)
- Sedici Corsa One-Piece Race Suit ($100 off)
Pants
- Reax Alta Mesh Pants ($40 off)
- Reax 267 Jeans ($40 off)
- Iron Workers Mercury Jeans ($20 off)
- Iron Workers Riding Chinos ($20 off)
Gloves
- Reax Superfly Mesh ($20 off)
- Reax Castor Perforated ($20 off)
- Dainese Carbon 3 Short Gloves (2XL) ($39.98 off)
- Alpinestars Shore ($16.48 off)
- Alpinestars SP-2 v2 ($41.98 off)
- Alpinestars Corozal Drystar ($32.98 off)
Boots
- Oxford Kickback Air Boots ($25.22 off)
- Sedici Podio Boots ($18 off)
- Dainese Fulcrum GT Gore-Tex Boots ($69.99 off)
- Alpinestars Tech 7 Boots ($65 off)