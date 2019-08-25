Best Motorcycle Helmet Cameras: Record Your Riding Adventures
Capture every moment of your ride with these 4K-resolution motorcycle helmet cameras
A motorcycle gives you freedom most cars don’t. Whether you use it for your daily commute, take it on off-road trails, or ride on scenic routes, you may be too focused on the road to look at all the scenery. The best motorcycle helmet camera can ensure you capture the ride and everything around you for later viewing. It is easy to hook up and access the footage later. Check out the top-rated motorcycle helmet cameras to consider for your next adventure:
- Best OverallAkaso 4K WiFi Sports Action CameraSummarySummaryCaptures footage in 4K at 25 frames per second. Comes with two rechargeable batteries, each of which gives you up to 90 minutes of footage.ProsProsThe camera is waterproof and includes built-in WiFi to edit and share your videos instantly. It can also capture video with the use of loop recording. Plus, it includes a helmet mount.ConsConsThe sound quality may be where it is lacking the most. The microphone isn’t the best, so you will get a lot of noise and feedback. Another downside is the app required for transferring files may not always cooperate.
- Best ValueCampark Action CameraSummarySummaryCaptures up to 4K resolution video at 30 frames per second, giving you a sharp and clear image of your adventures.ProsProsIt features time-lapse, loop recording, and slow-motion for extra fancy shots. Plus, it has the ability to shoot in a 170-degree wide-angle lens to capture more around you. The batteries provide up to 180 minutes of shooting time.ConsConsDoes not include a micro SD card to save your files. You also don’t get an HDMI cable to connect it to a TV or PC. Plus, the waterproof casing isn’t the toughest quality, and installing the camera may be confusing.
- Honorable MentionDragon Touch 4K Action CameraSummarySummaryCaptures up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second and shoots pictures at 16 megapixels.ProsProsHas a selection of zoom ranges to enhance your field of view. With the camera’s two-inch LCD screen, you can view everything in real-time or review previously captured footage. It also has auto white balance, driving mode, loop recording, and WiFi connectivity.ConsConsThe camera is not compatible with Mac products. Another drawback is the 4K video appears to only come in at 15 frames per second, making it jerky and jumpy.
Benefits of Motorcycle Helmet Cameras
- Record accidents. Perhaps one of the most important aspects of a motorcycle helmet camera is its ability to record potential accidents. A motorcycle’s small size makes it more difficult to see in traffic, and that could lead to a serious wreck. Recalling the series of events that led to the accident can be difficult, but having a camera allows you to instantly pull up the footage.
- Multi-functionality. A motorcycle camera can also have extra features, such as WiFi, GPS, and hands-free control. It can also act as a dashcam. Many of these options are great for riders who want to edit their own video on the go or use it off of the motorcycle in their car or home.
- Create and edit montages. While having the option to record and edit the video on the go is a bonus, to get more out of the camera, consider hooking it up to a computer capable of editing video. You can then upload the footage online to social media to show how to get around a trail, create a montage of your ride, or design a training video.
- See different angles. While you focus on the ride ahead, the motorcycle camera is able to capture footage all around you. You can then go back and watch the recording later to get a new perspective on your journey and perhaps see something you missed.
Types of Motorcycle Helmet Cameras
Single Unit
Some motorcycle helmet cameras offer only the ability to capture video. They feature only the basic recording options and may only shoot in lower aspect ratios. These are designed for riders who just want to capture video to playback or edit later.
Integrated
Many of the motorcycle helmet cameras you’ll find will feature bonuses such as GPS, WiFi, and 4K video recording. These integrated types are bundled together for those who want to focus on video editing. The cameras can also be mounted to various other areas, including windows or a car’s dashboard. They tend to be slightly larger and more robust than single-unit devices.
Top Brands
Akaso
Akaso has been designing high-quality action cameras for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles since 2013. Today, it is one of the world’s leading action camera brands. A few of its products include IP cameras, baby monitors, dash cameras, fitness trackers, and doorbell cameras. One of its top-rated motorcycle cameras is the Akaso 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera.
Dragon Touch
Founded in 2011, Dragon Touch focuses on creating tablet PC products as well as durable helmet cameras. Its main headquarters is based out of Frederick, Md. A helmet camera Dragon Touch is known for is the Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera.
Campark
In 2008, Campark began creating a variety of action, trail, and dash cameras out of its home office in Hong Kong. Along with its selection of cameras, Campark also designs accessories, such as tripods, selfie sticks, and other mounting blocks. One popular motorcycle helmet is the Campark Action Camera.
Motorcycle Helmet Camera Pricing
- $60 and under: Generally, you can find high-quality motorcycle helmet cameras under this price range. They come equipped with the standard video recording and capturing function, while some feature extra abilities, such as WiFi, GPS, and various camera angles.
- $60-$100: If you are willing to spend some more cash on a motorcycle helmet camera, items in this range include a bit more functionality. Additions such as 4K video recording, wider camera angles, touch screen ability, and longer-lasting batteries are common features.
- $100 and up: Here you will find cameras with all of the other gizmos and gadgets featured above plus a few added ones. These tend to be more sleek and slender compared to less-expensive blocky and robust models. They also may include a form of night vision or enhanced low light effects to record video at night. You can also find some with Bluetooth capabilities.
Key Features
Image Quality
One of the most important features is the quality of the camera’s image. You don’t want your footage looking like surveillance video where everything is blurry and difficult to see. Opting for a helmet camera with the highest quality video means you see things clearly and in high definition. The most common resolution is 1080p, which is something most computers should be able to edit without issue. You can also select the higher resolution known as 4K; however, keep in mind most computers will not be able to render the image properly during editing.
Loop Recording
The benefit of capturing video in loop recording is you can continuously record without worrying about how much space is on the camera’s SD card. In this mode, the camera overwrites old recordings to ensure you capture everything you intend to without worrying about running out of space. Many cameras can also instantly activate loop mode when the shock sensor detects an impact.
Protective Casing
Helmets protect your head from impact, but a camera also needs its own protective case to ensure it makes it through any potential impact. Consider purchasing a durable and reliable case for your helmet camera. In case of an accident, the case should be strong enough to protect the camera but also allow it to continue recording so you have an image of what led to the impact.
Other Considerations
- Weather: Think about the type of weather and conditions you will be riding in. If you do a lot of all-terrain riding with puddles or intend to travel in the rain, consider a helmet that is waterproof.
- Batteries: Keep in mind the type and number of batteries the helmet camera needs. If you do a lot of riding and recording, you may need multiple batteries to make it through the trip.
Best Motorcycle Helmet Camera Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Motorcycle Helmet Camera Overall: Akaso 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera
Similar to a GoPro, Akaso’s EK7000 series motorcycle camera captures footage in 4K at 25 frames per second. However, to save space on the SD card you can opt to record at a lower setting, which still keeps that ultra HD video quality look. Out of the box, you get two rechargeable batteries, each of which gives you up to 90 minutes of footage.
One of the best features is the camera is waterproof, so you can ride it in the rain or through puddles without harm. You also get built-in WiFi to edit and share your videos instantly to the internet; all you need to do is download a smartphone app for either your iPhone or Android. Another function it has is loop recording, which makes sure you record just what you need. Plus, with the included helmet mount, you won’t have to worry about buying a separate mounting bracket.
While it is an excellent camera for capturing video, the sound quality may be somewhat inferior. The microphone isn’t the best, so you will get a lot of noise and feedback from the motorcycle’s engine and wind. Another downside is the app you need to use to transfer files may not always cooperate.
Best Motorcycle Helmet Camera Value: Campark Action Camera
This little camera is capable of capturing up to 4K resolution video at 30 frames per second, giving you sharp and clear images of your adventures. You can also set it to record a time-lapse, loop recording, or slow motion for extra fancy shots. However, one of the best features included with Campark’s action camera is the 170-degree, wide-angle, fisheye lens to capture more around you.
The camera comes with mounting accessories for your helmet and handlebars, a remote control, plus two lithium rechargeable batteries. The batteries will give you up to 180 minutes of shooting time or 90 minutes apiece. You can also hook up the camera directly to a TV with an HDMI port or look at your videos and pictures instantly through an application. Plus, the camera is safe to use rain or shine.
However, the one thing the packaging does not include is an SD card to save files. You also don’t get an HDMI cable to connect it to a TV or PC, but that’s not that big of a deal. The waterproof casing isn’t the toughest quality, and installing the camera onto your bike or helmet may be confusing.
Best Motorcycle Helmet Camera Honorable Mention: Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera
Dragon Touch’s helmet camera allows you to capture every moment at 30 frames per second at a crystal clear 4K resolution; you can also shoot photos at 16 megapixels. On top of that, you get a selection of zoom ranges to enhance your views (1.0x to 4.0x). Also, the camera includes a two-inch LCD screen to view everything in real-time or to review previously captured footage whenever you want to.
The camera also includes several bonus features, including an auto white balance, driving mode, loop recording, and connectivity to your smartphone through WiFi. Plus, depending on the resolution you use, the two included batteries can last up to 90 minutes long each. The product also comes with several mounting options for your motorcycle and helmet.
A rather disappointing feature is the camera is not compatible with Mac products. So, those with an Apple desktop or laptop won’t be able to see videos or pictures. Another drawback is the 4K video appears to only come in at 15 frames per second, making it jerky and jumpy. Capturing at 1080p resolution works better.
Tips
- To ensure you get a good, clean shot every time, make sure to clean the lens before each ride.
- You can save a bit of battery life and space on your SD card by reducing the video resolution you shoot in. 4K takes up the largest amount of space and will drain the battery faster, while 1080p doesn’t take up nearly as much space.
- The waterproof casing surrounding the camera is not enough to protect it from a major accident or fall. Consider upgrading to a more durable casing to ensure the camera is protected in case of an accident.
- Consider buying a larger SD card to hold more video and photo files. While many cameras come with their own micro SD card, they are generally smaller in capacity. You can also instantly upload all of your files to the cloud if you so choose.
FAQs
Q: Should I bother recording footage in 4K?
A: 4K video is largely used by videographers who want to get the most amount of detail in their footage. For hobbyists, consider cranking down the resolution to 1080p or 720p to not only save SD card space but to ensure your computer can handle editing the video. Most household computers will not be able to edit 4K video properly.
Q: How long do helmet camera batteries last?
A: Typically, they will last up to 90 minutes. So, if you have a long journey ahead of you, you may need to purchase extra batteries. The recharge time varies per brand, but generally it takes between two to three hours to fully charge them again.
Q: How do I properly mount the camera?
A: Generally, most cameras come with their own mounting accessories. This includes strong adhesives to hold the camera to the helmet. Thankfully, they are also light and don’t add much weight to your head. Make sure to clean the helmet thoroughly to ensure the adhesive sticks properly. You may also find cameras with strap mounts that wrap under your chin.
Final Thoughts
For one of the best motorcycle helmet cameras that shoots in clear 4K resolution and features WiFi capabilities for easy sharing, consider the Akaso 4K WiFi Sports Action Camera. For those who want to save a bit of cash but still go home with a high-quality 4K helmet camera, check out the Campark Action Camera.
Do you have a motorcycle helmet camera you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.
