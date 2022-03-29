I could hear it, but I couldn't believe it. A thunderous wave of hundreds of rumbling hoofbeats coming my way, shaking the air and making the asphalt vibrate. Buffalo? But this was Germany! And although there was still enough snow on the ground to skilanglauf to the market, the herd of happy Harley-Davidson riders signaled to me and the entire town of Katzwang that spring was here. Time to get riding!

I witnessed that unforgettable sight a few years ago. Seeing all those happy bikers enjoying the first rides of spring reminded me that the best way to get back on the road after months of hibernation is by giving my own bike a thorough checkup.

A maintenance checklist is just the ticket. It's a guideline to help you go through the various systems in your bike and make sure they're ready for the long riding days ahead. It helps if you settled in your motorcycle properly for the winter. Not all of us are that conscientious, of course. But we can learn better habits, starting with this springtime maintenance guide.

Maintenance Basics

Estimated Time Needed: If you're really thorough, expect these services to take you at least half a day.

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Overall overhaul

Motorcycle Maintenance Safety

Just as you need the proper gear for riding, sprucing up your motorcycle for the beginning of the warmer-weather riding season also requires the correct equipment.

Eye protection. Get carburetor cleaner in your eye once, and you'll remember safety glasses forever after.

Gloves. There’s no need to ruin your manicure. Disposable nitrile gloves will keep your paws clean, and they have a good grip for shop work. These are also latex and powder-free.

Coveralls. Keep your riding clothes nice. Throw on a pair of roomy coveralls before you get elbows deep in your motorcycle.

Microfiber towels. These are for cleaning up your ride at the end. Don't use them for oil, gas, or other liquids from your bike.

Disposable shop towels. These are much better for cleaning up spills and solvents.

First-aid kit. Get one that mounts on the wall of your garage and forget about it. The idea is that you'll never need a first-aid kit unless you don't have one.

Before you get down on the ground next to your bike or begin any repairs, make sure it is secure on the center stand, paddock stand, or lift and not just on the side stand. Make sure you’re safely away from moving cars and motorcycles, as you’ll probably need to sit or lie on the ground to perform some of these tasks.

Motorcycle Maintenance Checklist

Each one of these tasks requires a separate set of tools and parts. The included links go over every task specifically, including the equipment necessary. If you're unsure what your particular motorcycle requires, consult your owner's manual.