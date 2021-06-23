Here's How To Change Your Motorcycle's Oil Yourself

Before you get out there, it helps to know your motorcycle pretty well, as your life is in its hands. The best way to become familiar with your two-wheeler — besides by riding and enjoying the hell out of it — is by performing your own maintenance, and that includes changing the case oil.

Riding a motorcycle is a fantastic way to really get to know your surroundings. Whether that’s admiring the lush Ponderosa pines and herds of mule deer on your way to the Grand Canyon or trying not to get squished between a wayward Toyota Prius and a Ford F-150 Raptor on the steaming-hot 405 freeway in Los Angeles, you’re exposed in the best, and worst , way possible to nature.

Before you shove your head in a helmet and set out for the wide, open spaces, let’s get to the simple art of how to change the oil on a motorcycle.

Doing it yourself is also an easy way to keep a few bucks in the bank for more important things, like more motorcycles! The Drive crew is always down to save money while becoming more familiar with our rides and how they work, so of course, we get after our own oil changes.

Why You Should Regularly Change Motorcycle Oil

We’re talking about the engine or case oil, which lubricates the moving parts inside your engine and decreases friction while also helping to cool your engine and keep those internals from getting rusty. The oil can also wash debris from your engine parts down to the bottom of the case where it can be flushed from the system when you change your oil, i.e. metal shavings or particulates that shed during normal operation or during part failure.

Over time and with use, your engine’s oil loses its viscosity, especially under heavy use. It also gets dirty, picking up the particulate matter as the engine cycles. That’s why we change the oil and put in fresh blood.

Every manufacturer and classic motorcycle enthusiast has their own idea of how often you need to change your motorcycle oil. My favorite online Norton owners club says that the oil in my 1964 Atlas should be changed every 1,500 miles — with mineral oil, not synthetic. And as for my 1978 Vespa Rally 200-cc two-stroke scooter, I change the case oil before I go on any ride that’s more than 500 miles over a couple of days. That means I change it about three times a year.

For my 2013 Ducati 848 — less than 10 years old is a brand-new bike, as far as I’m concerned — Ducati advises changing the oil every 7,500 miles, although riders I’ve spoken with believe it’s better to clear out the old stuff every 2,500 miles or so. What I’m trying to say is, the interval of changing your motorcycle’s engine or case oil will vary depending on make, model, and year it was produced. You can consult your bike’s manual, check with the manufacturer’s part’s department, or talk to your club friends to determine the best schedule.

Changing Your Oil Safely

A motorcycle is a heavy piece of machinery, and changing the oil on yours should be treated as a serious endeavor. Save the beer and other distractions until after this task is finished.

Before you get down on the ground next to your bike:

Make sure it is secure on the center stand, paddock stand, or lift and not just on the side stand.

We recommend eye protection, as well as proper clothing and footwear.

Be careful not to attempt this if you’ve just come back from a long ride; the oil and the underside of the bike are likely hot and could cause serious burns.

Make sure you’re safely away from moving cars and motorcycles, as you’ll probably be sitting or lying on the ground to perform this job.

Everything You’ll Need To Change the Oil in Your Motorcycle

A lot of these items are those you’ll use for a whole bunch of motorcycle maintenance, so they’re definitely worth the investment. Check out this list before beginning your oil change.

Tool List

Owner’s manual. The owner’s manual for your particular motorcycle is your first point of reference. If you’re like me and tend to prefer older motorcycles that have lived full, rich lives, chances are the owner’s manual was lost long ago to garage rats or a loose glovebox door. That’s not a problem, however, since many car and motorcycle maintenance manuals have been uploaded to the web. Many are even available for free. Even if it’s not free, you’ll want to shell out a couple of bucks for access to the care and feeding guide for your specific two-wheeler.

Wrenches. You’ll need them to remove and replace any body panels as well as the oil drain plug and oil filter. You may also need a strap wrench to loosen the oil filter. Be sure you check to see if your motorcycle has standard SAE or metric hardware.

Magnetic hardware dish. You’re gonna thank me for this one. It’s a lifesaver. And do not, under any circumstances, place tiny bolts, nuts, and screws on a shop towel. When you spill something and quickly grab that towel to wipe it up, a whole lot of curse words are going to fly from your mouth as you watch those important shiny bits scatter to the four winds. Don’t ask me how I know.

Paddock stand orlift (if there is no center stand). The motorcycle must be upright and steady in order to change the oil. The side stand won’t cut it for this job.

Funnel. Depending on where the oil-filler hole is located, you might want to shop for an offset funnel — or just make one of those paper jobs the old parts shops used to give you for free.

Oil collection pan. You’ll want one that is low profile so it fits under the motorcycle and that can hold the oil from multiple changes, so you don’t have to lug it to an oil-recycling center every time.

Shop towels. I use Scott blue towels. They have less lint and are much stronger than regular paper towels, and unlike the useless brown rolls of paper you find in truck-stop bathrooms, these are very absorbent and make quick work of any shop spills. Grab a big box of them; they won’t get stale.

Gloves. There’s no need to ruin your manicure. Disposable nitrile gloves will keep your paws clean, and they have a good grip for shop work. These are also latex and powder free.

Pumice lotion hand cleaner. Even with gloves and shop towels, you’re still going to get dirty. I like Fast Orange.

Motorcycle cleaner. Motul’s Wash & Wax is the best way to make your bike shine like new. When you’re all done changing your motorcycle’s oil, just spray Wash & Wax on the body panels, seat, even glass and chrome, and then buff with a soft, clean microfiber cloth.

Parts List

Engine oil. Refer to the owner’s manual for the recommended weight and type of oil.

Drain-plug and filler-hole gaskets or sealing washers. Do not use the old ones. Spend the pennies on new washers/gaskets.

Oil filter. Definitely need to know the correct size for your bike, especially if it needs to fit under bodywork.

The great chore master Mary Poppins once said that a job well begun is half done. OK, I’m pretty sure the Greek philosopher Aristotle said it first, Ms. Poppins. Still, although neither of them ever had the chance to lift a leg over the saddle of a Yamaha YZF-R3, they’re both right: Proper preparation is the best way to begin the job of changing the oil on your motorcycle.

You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor or a driveway. This spot will need to be safe from pedestrian and automotive traffic since you’ll likely be sitting or even lying on the ground — unless you have a motorcycle lift.