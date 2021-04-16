FAQs About Cleaning Car Interiors

You’ve got questions, The Drive has answers!

Q: Can I use a bathroom or kitchen cleaner inside my car?

A: In most cases, no. Automotive cleaners are designed to remove dirt without damaging the materials inside your cabin. Bleach and other chemicals in household cleaners can cause damage to both upholstered and plastic surfaces.

Q: I spilled something on my carpet, and it stinks. What can I do?

A: If you’ve spilled milk or some other stinky substance inside your car, you have a few options. Carpet sprays and odor control products work to an extent, as does white vinegar, but for super tough odors you might need to get help from professional cleaners. They have ozone tools and other tricks to get tough odors out of your car.

Q: How do you clean Alcantara and suede?

A: Suede and Alcantara (suede-like material) can be cleaned, but will need to be treated differently than standard leather or cloth. You will need to find suede cleaner that will break down dirt and stains without damaging the material underneath. A detailing brush and microfiber towels will help you work the cleaner into the suede and dry it properly afterward. It’s important to remember that suede and Alcantara both need time to dry out before you start sitting on seats or gripping a steering wheel covered in the material.

Q: Is it best to pay for a deep clean?

A: It’s only best if you don’t have the time or space to clean on your own. Or, you know, if somebody got a little too saucy. Professional cleaning certainly won’t be cheaper than doing the work yourself.

Q: Do I really need Armor All and other protectants?

A: Nobody’s going to judge you if you don’t want to use these products, but they do help protect from sun damage and other age-related damage. Just be sure to apply them as directed and avoid applying the products to the steering wheel or other parts of the interior that you’ll need to grip to properly operate the vehicle.

