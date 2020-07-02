The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. So you want to paint your garage floor? Well, you’re either preparing to sell your house or are finally fed up with working on a bed of concrete crumbs every time you need to get under the car. We’re still shaking out the pebbles from our hair and pants after the last oil change. Garages are so often overlooked spaces during typical house sprucing, but it doesn’t have to be. Coating a garage floor with tailored concrete paint or epoxy serves dual purposes, as it provides a clean look and protects it from an army of automotive grime and chemicals. And for the cost of a few cases of good beer, it’s a professional feature that anybody could have in their own homes. So whether you’re sick and tired of your back looking it went three rounds with an industrial meat tenderizer, or you’re needing a weekend revamp project, The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to break down exactly how to paint a garage floor. Rollers at the ready! How to Paint a Garage Floor Basics Estimated Time Needed: Up to a week Skill Level: Beginner Area: Garage

What’s the Point of Painting a Garage Floor? Painting a garage floor is a win-win-win. Foremost, the paint acts as a concrete protectant, as it stops seasonal road salt from destroying the concrete and prevents oil and fluid spills from staining the surface. The new finish will also change the entire look and feel of the garage for the better by providing a premium appeal, akin to those seen in professional work environments. Particularly if the paint is a light color, the space will be brighter and overall easier to work in. With an additional textured finish, this makes overall garage cleanup quicker, safer, and cleaner. Types of Concrete/Garage Floor Paint Latex : Low cost, low gloss, quick dry time, low durability, covers less ground

: Low cost, low gloss, quick dry time, low durability, covers less ground Acrylic : Middling cost, low gloss, quick dry time, water-based, better coverage than latex

: Middling cost, low gloss, quick dry time, water-based, better coverage than latex Epoxy: Higher cost, high gloss, slow dry time, high durability Garage Floor Painting Safety Working on your car can be dangerous and messy, so here’s exactly what you’ll need to ensure you don’t die, get maimed, or lose a finger and that you keep your jeans, shirt, and skin spotless—hopefully. Safety glasses

Work Gloves

Work boots or other secure closed-toe shoes

Everything You’ll Need To Paint a Garage Floor Some people’s idea of a stocked garage might be a tool kit from IKEA, so we want to make sure you’re prepared with all the right equipment. Here’s everything you’ll need before getting started. Tool List Squeegee

Scrub brush

Plastic watering can

Stiff-bristle broom

Scraper

Concrete floor sander

Rags or paper towels

Hose and/or pressure washer

Respirator for chemical application

Dust mask Parts List Garage Paint

Acid etch (if not included in the kit)

Floor texture (if not included in the kit)

Degreaser, if necessary

Concrete patch material, if necessary

Paint solvent, if necessary Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need your garage floor. Because, you know, you’re refinishing your garage. Make sure you open the doors and windows so it’s well-ventilated, too.

Preparing to Paint a Garage Floor Preparation is the most important part of this entire process. Without taking the proper steps to ready the garage floor, the paint might not adhere properly and could end up looking like your uncle’s flaky two-year boat project he got 15 years ago. Take the time and do the work, if you want to enjoy the results. Read the directions on the kit: They might repeat some of what is said here, but we promise each kit has specific directions only seen on that kit. Read thoroughly. Storage removal: Remove all vehicles, tools, storage shelves, compressors, and anything else kept in the garage that impedes access to the floor. Miscellaneous garbage removal: Every garage has debris such as dirt, sawdust, lawn trimmings, and rogue bolts strewn about. Grab a broom, dustpan, and a wet vac, and get that stuff outta there. Clean the floor: Using a degreaser and a scrub brush or broom, wash the entire garage surface and put extra focus on spots with stains. Wash away with a hose and let dry. Check for moisture: The quickest way to do this is by taping a small plastic square to the concrete. Seal the plastic, let it sit overnight, and look for water droplets or moisture the next day. If it’s wet, it is not suitable for painting. Moisture prevention products are available and can be applied before painting. Check for old paint: If the garage has previously been painted, it needs to be removed before applying the new paint. Grab a floor sander or some paint thinner and a scraper, and strip it off. Check for sealant: Pick a few spots around the garage and place a couple drops of water on the surface. If the water beads, the garage is likely sealed and paint will not adhere to the surface. This test only works if the floor is first cleaned of grease and oil. Check for damaged concrete: Loose or degrading concrete can interfere with achieving a perfectly smooth, uninterrupted garage surface. It could also create holes in the coating in the future. Painting a garage floor is a rare occasion, so do the complete repair by patching up the concrete. Check the forecast: The Rust-oleum EpoxyShield kit suggests application when the ambient temperature is 60-85 degrees Fahrenheit, and the floor temperature is at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Using the materials outside of these temperature windows could ruin the process, and in turn, ruin your floor. Here’s How To Paint a Garage Floor For the purposes of this discussion, we will walk you through the process of the widely available Rust-oleum two-part EpoxyShield. It’s moderately priced and considered a reliable and durable product. Let’s do this! Apply the Etch Once the floor is clean, patched, prepped, and dry, mix the concrete etch in a plastic container such as a watering can. The directions will tell you how much water to use, depending on the size of the batch. Wet the floor with a hose. Evenly apply the etch, which will make the concrete more porous. Rust-oleum suggests doing this in 10-foot by 10-foot areas at a time. Using a stiff-bristled broom, scrub the floor with the etch. Rinse with a hose, squeegee the area, then move to the next square. Repeat until the entire garage is done. Let dry overnight. Check the surface for dust. If present, rinse and dry again. Apply the Paint or Epoxy Apply painter’s tape to anything you don’t want the paint or epoxy to touch. Shake both cans before opening. Open both cans. Pour Part A (also known as the hardener, activator, or catalyst) into Part B (known as the base or resin). This can be done in the paint can, but for ease and cleanliness, use a bucket. Mix together with a paint stick until thoroughly combined. Note: Once the two are combined, a countdown clock begins. The epoxy mixture must be used within the time noted on the label. For the Rust-oleum product, it must be used within 1-2 hours. We recommend adding texture, such as Rust-oleum anti-skid, to the mixture at this point. This will help prevent a garage surface that is too glossy and slippery. Use a small precision brush to paint the epoxy onto corners, edges, and other places that will be difficult to cover with a large roller brush. Pour the epoxy into a paint tray and soak a paint roller that is specifically designed for concrete paint. Paint small areas, such as a four-foot by four-foot space, at a time. Don’t skimp. If desired, add contrasting decorative flakes. Do so by taking a handful of the garage sprinkles and lightly tossing them onto the paint. Repeat steps 8 and 9 until the garage is fully painted. Drying Drying isn’t a step you actively do, but it’s just as important as the rest. Enter too early and all the work you just did could be lost. Here are a few guidelines, according to Rust-oleum. Ready for light foot traffic: 16 hours Ready for heavy items: 48 hours Ready for a vehicle: 72 hours

