Best Trailer Tires: Add More Power to Haul any Load

Towing a boat trailer, camper, or travel trailer adds a lot of stress on the tires carrying the weight, especially on long trips. Having the right tires, however, can make all the difference when lugging around a hefty load. From heavy-duty, high-quality, off-road tires to durable ones built to handle thousands of miles, there is a trailer tire for every occasion. Here are a few of the best trailer tires to consider the next time you’re planning to hit the road.

Keep in mind you will have to buy a wheel for them. We also found them to be a pain when it comes to maintaining them, and a few weights will be required to make sure they are properly balanced.

Their unique and advanced tread pattern is designed to wear down the tires evenly. This also makes them capable of withstanding high levels of heat on the road. They are also built with a high-quality, high-tensile belt package that helps to resist punctures.

These tires may require some tender love and care. Consumers say they have had issues with bumps forming in the rubber after driving on them for a while. The carry weight for the tires is also on the lower end.

They are built with a center tread groove to improve tracking and stability. This gives you a more comfortable ride and increases the amount of road grip. They are also covered by a five-year, nationwide, manufacturer's limited warranty.

The tires may have been produced and manufactured in 2017, so the rubber could be a few years old. You also do not get a wheel when you order these tires, and they are on the more expensive side.

The rubber is constructed with a double steel belt for additional strength and vehicle towing capabilities. This makes them a high-quality and long-lasting tire that also improves towing stability.

These Maxxis radial tires are capable of holding up to 2,540 pounds. They also come with an advanced tread compound that decreases rolling resistance.

Benefits of Trailer Tires Improve safety. Driving for long distances or through difficult terrain on an original set of trailer tires can be dangerous. A good set of new trailer tires designed with a specific need in mind will boost safety overall. Knowing the tires you chose are built to handle off-road conditions, wet roads, or long distances will give you peace of mind while hauling a heavy load on the road.

Relieve vehicle stress. Pulling a trailer, boat, camper, or anything behind your vehicle adds a lot of stress to it. Getting the right set of trailer tires can help alleviate the stress and take an extra load off of your truck, Jeep, or SUV.

Carry heavier weight. Trailer tires are specifically designed to carry a heavy amount of weight. Typically, the standard tires and wheels included on a trailer may be smaller and more lightweight. Choosing a pair of sturdier trailer tires allows you to carry a heavier load more safely, quickly, and comfortably. Types of Trailer Tires Radial Radial tires are built with steel belts running at a 90-degree angle of the tread centerline. The steel construction makes them last longer and a much more durable tire overall when compared to bias ply. Radial tires also tend to run much cooler as well. Bias Ply Bias-ply tires are constructed with nylon belts running at a 30- to 45-degree angle of the tread centerline. While the material holding them together may not be as strong as radial, the nylon adds an extra layer of protection to the sidewall. Plus, they are typically less expensive. Top Brands Carlisle The company started in 1917 and was founded by Charles S. Moomy in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. It constructs tires and wheels for trailers, farming, and lawn and garden equipment. One of the best-known products it makes is the Carlisle Radial Trail HD Trailer Tire. Maxxis Starting in 1967, Maxxis International began manufacturing bicycle tires in Taiwan. It has since expanded to create products for motorcycles, cars, trucks, buses, trailers, and other vehicles. A trailer tire it is known for is the Maxxis Radial Trailer Tire. Trailer King Trailer King has been in business for the past 50 years. Under TCB Brands, which began in 1956 in Dayton, Ohio, Trailer King crafts premium trailer tires for a number of vehicles. One brand it makes is the Trailer King ST Radial Trailer Tire. Trailer Tires Pricing $60-$100: Trailer tires are sold individually, so this is the price you will pay for a single tire. You should be able to find either bias-ply or radial tires here.

Trailer tires are sold individually, so this is the price you will pay for a single tire. You should be able to find either bias-ply or radial tires here. $100 and up: When you get to this price range you will be paying for larger, bulkier tires with a wider tread. You may also find that buying tires as a set may be less expensive overall than buying them individually.

Key Features Versatility A generic set of trailer tires may not be built for excessive mileage, and they may already have a few miles on them. That's where having the best pair of trailer tires will make a huge difference. Choosing your own gives you the freedom to find ones that are built for a specific reason. If you know you're going to travel thousands of miles with the trailer, then go for a long-lasting pair. Or if you do a lot of off-road driving, get a more robust and durable set. Compatibility Not all trailer tires will be designed for your specific trailer. There are a few things to keep in mind before purchasing a set of trailer tires. One is to make sure they will fit the wheels on the original set of tires. If not, you will have to buy a matching set of wheels as well. Trailer tires are also limited to the amount of weight they can hold. Make sure you find a set that is rated to carry up to the amount you are towing. Other Considerations Size: Tire size is one thing to keep in mind when buying new trailer tires. Consider getting larger and more robust trailer tires with a bigger tread if you plan on doing any off-road travel. Smaller and thinner tires are good for normal, everyday driving.

Tire size is one thing to keep in mind when buying new trailer tires. Consider getting larger and more robust trailer tires with a bigger tread if you plan on doing any off-road travel. Smaller and thinner tires are good for normal, everyday driving. Shock Absorption: Riding around on tires that don’t provide you with a large amount of shock absorption is a great way to damage your car and your body. Tires able to absorb some of the road’s harshest bumps will last longer and prevent your cargo from being tossed around; plus they give you a much smoother ride.

Riding around on tires that don’t provide you with a large amount of shock absorption is a great way to damage your car and your body. Tires able to absorb some of the road’s harshest bumps will last longer and prevent your cargo from being tossed around; plus they give you a much smoother ride. Tread: Tires with a larger tread will add more grip to the road. The grooves in the rubber are designed to add more traction to prevent the vehicle from sliding on a wet surface. A trailer tire with a larger space between the tread will give your vehicle more grip but will be louder at higher speeds.

Tires with a larger tread will add more grip to the road. The grooves in the rubber are designed to add more traction to prevent the vehicle from sliding on a wet surface. A trailer tire with a larger space between the tread will give your vehicle more grip but will be louder at higher speeds. Load Range:The tire load range measures how many pounds it can carry. These are represented by letters and range from A to F. Best Trailer Tires Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trailer Tires Overall: Maxxis Radial Trailer Tire

These Maxxis radial tires are capable of holding up to 2,540 pounds, the highest load range of the three choices. They also come with an advanced tread compound that decreases rolling resistance. This addition makes them great for improving the fuel economy of your vehicle. Plus, it helps extend tread life. One feature we were particularly impressed with is the rubber is constructed with a double steel belt for additional strength and vehicle towing capability. This makes them high-quality and long-lasting tires that also improve towing stability. The tires also provide a great amount of shock absorption to provide a pleasant ride to your destination. However, we did notice the tires may be produced and manufactured in 2017, so the rubber could be a few years old. You also do not get a wheel when you order these tires, and they are on the more expensive side. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Tires: Trailer King ST Radial Trailer Tire

These 15-inch trailer tires can hold a maximum weight of 1,480 pounds or a load range C. They are built with a center tread groove to improve tracking and stability. This gives you a more comfortable ride and increases the amount of road grip. They are also fit with an enhanced shoulder design that provides more heat dissipation, extending the life of the rubber and tread. As a radial tire, these are constructed with a nylon overlay construction, making them durable and capable of hauling loads for several thousand miles. As an added bonus, they are covered by a five-year, nationwide, manufacturer's limited warranty. Trailer King also claims they will continue to function well at a high-speed rating of 81 mph. While Trailer King may have royalty in their name, these tires may require some tender love and care. Consumers say they have had issues with bumps forming in the rubber after driving on them for a while. The carry weight for the tires is also on the lower end. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Tires Honorable Mention: Carlisle Radial Trail HD Trailer Tire

