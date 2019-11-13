Best Car Horns: Get People’s Attention With These Top Picks
You won’t be hard to miss with these top car horns
- Best OverallHELLA Supertone 12V High Tone / Low Tone Twin Horn KitSummarySummary
These universal horns are for the performance-driven driver and provide a high level of safety combined with great design and quality. Kit includes one high-tone supertone horn and one low-tone supertone horn.ProsPros
These horns are extremely loud and are hard for people to ignore. Installation is straightforward, they're really well made, and they are very high quality.ConsCons
The sound may be too shrill. The horns are large and may not fit where your original horn was mounted, and they may use more wattage than your stock horn.
- Best ValueHELLA Black 77mm 12V BX Disc Horn KitSummarySummary
These universal-fit, ultra-durable disc horns offer a lot of quality at a low price. The kit includes one high-tone 420 Hz horn and one low-tone 350 Hz horn.ProsPros
This is a loud and solid-sounding horn. It is louder and sharper than your stock horn, and it's easy to install. It gets people's attention without being deafening.ConsCons
This horn is not compatible with all vehicles even though the description says the fit is universal. The high-pitched sound it emits may not be to your liking.
- Honorable MentionSuper Loud Marco Tornado Compact Air Horn for ALL 12V VehiclesSummarySummary
The Tornado horn has a noise level of 150/151 decibels and includes two harmonized tones. It's rigorously tested before leaving the factory and comes with a two-year limited warranty.ProsPros
This horn is much louder and much more attention-grabbing than an OEM horn. Installation is simple, and it sounds good with a nice dual-tone.ConsCons
It's fairly heavy, and you might need to install a relay if your fuse is not strong enough. Also, the instructions are not very clear.