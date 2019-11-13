Best Car Horns: Get People’s Attention With These Top Picks

Tips

If you don't know what size horn you need, select one that's a bit smaller than the original one that came with your car. It will be easier to install than one that is bigger and may require modification.

Be aware that honking your horn can be startling to other drivers or pedestrians. If possible, slow down or stop instead of honking your horn because that may be safer in certain situations.

If you aggressively sound the horn when you're driving in traffic or do so really early in the morning or late at night, you may be fined.

FAQs

Q: When is it okay to use my car horn?

A: You can use your horn when it's necessary to promote safe driving practices. For example, hit the horn if a person tries to turn in front of you, and you want to avoid a collision.

Q: When shouldn’t I use my car horn?

A: Do not honk your horn to make a driver or bicyclist go faster. Do not honk your horn to alert a driver that they made a mistake, because this may make them mad and eager to retaliate. Don't honk it simply because you're upset.

Q: Are loud car horns legal?

A: Some states have laws that limit the volume of acceptable decibels. Typically, car horns on passenger vehicles are rated between 100 and 150 decibels.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best car horn is the HELLA Supertone 12V High Tone / Low Tone Twin Horn Kit. You get both a high-tone and low-tone horn that are very loud and grab people's attention.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the HELLA Black 77mm 12V BX Disc Horn Kit.

Tell us about your favourite car horns in the comment section below.