Best Car Horns: Get People’s Attention With These Top Picks

By Noelle Talmon
A car horn is an often overlooked but necessary accessory for your vehicle. Most states require vehicles to have working horns. but choosing the right one can be challenging. You want one that other drivers and pedestrians can hear, but you don't want it to be annoying. The type of sound and tone it emits is very important. Our buying guide will help you find the best car horn for your car or truck.

    HELLA Supertone 12V High Tone / Low Tone Twin Horn Kit
    Summary
    These universal horns are for the performance-driven driver and provide a high level of safety combined with great design and quality. Kit includes one high-tone supertone horn and one low-tone supertone horn.

    Pros
    These horns are extremely loud and are hard for people to ignore. Installation is straightforward, they're really well made, and they are very high quality.

    Cons
    The sound may be too shrill. The horns are large and may not fit where your original horn was mounted, and they may use more wattage than your stock horn.

    HELLA Black 77mm 12V BX Disc Horn Kit
    Summary
    These universal-fit, ultra-durable disc horns offer a lot of quality at a low price. The kit includes one high-tone 420 Hz horn and one low-tone 350 Hz horn.

    Pros
    This is a loud and solid-sounding horn. It is louder and sharper than your stock horn, and it's easy to install. It gets people's attention without being deafening.

    Cons
    This horn is not compatible with all vehicles even though the description says the fit is universal. The high-pitched sound it emits may not be to your liking.

    Super Loud Marco Tornado Compact Air Horn for ALL 12V Vehicles
    Summary
    The Tornado horn has a noise level of 150/151 decibels and includes two harmonized tones. It's rigorously tested before leaving the factory and comes with a two-year limited warranty.

    Pros
    This horn is much louder and much more attention-grabbing than an OEM horn. Installation is simple, and it sounds good with a nice dual-tone.

    Cons
    It's fairly heavy, and you might need to install a relay if your fuse is not strong enough. Also, the instructions are not very clear.

Tips

  • If you don't know what size horn you need, select one that's a bit smaller than the original one that came with your car. It will be easier to install than one that is bigger and may require modification.
  • Be aware that honking your horn can be startling to other drivers or pedestrians. If possible, slow down or stop instead of honking your horn because that may be safer in certain situations.
  • If you aggressively sound the horn when you're driving in traffic or do so really early in the morning or late at night, you may be fined.

FAQs

Q: When is it okay to use my car horn?

A: You can use your horn when it's necessary to promote safe driving practices. For example, hit the horn if a person tries to turn in front of you, and you want to avoid a collision.

Q: When shouldn’t I use my car horn?

A: Do not honk your horn to make a driver or bicyclist go faster. Do not honk your horn to alert a driver that they made a mistake, because this may make them mad and eager to retaliate. Don't honk it simply because you're upset.

Q: Are loud car horns legal?

A: Some states have laws that limit the volume of acceptable decibels. Typically, car horns on passenger vehicles are rated between 100 and 150 decibels.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best car horn is the HELLA Supertone 12V High Tone / Low Tone Twin Horn Kit. You get both a high-tone and low-tone horn that are very loud and grab people's attention. 

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the HELLA Black 77mm 12V BX Disc Horn Kit.

Tell us about your favourite car horns in the comment section below. 

