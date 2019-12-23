Best Welding Gloves: Keep Your Hands Safe From the Heat

Welding is a process that generates tremendous amounts of heat. Performing a hazardous activity like welding requires gloves that offer special protection. To keep yourself safe, choosing the right welding gloves is a very important step to take before you start the welding job. While selecting gloves, it is important to pick the right balance between flexibility, durability, and protection. Among the wide variety of welding gloves that are available on the market, we discuss the top picks in this article to help you choose the best.

The reinforced areas on the palms tend to wear away quickly. The gloves are also on the heavier side. The sizing runs on the smaller side.

These gloves come in four different sizes for an optimized fit. The high- quality leather and effective reinforcements offer good durability. The inner cotton lining adds to the overall level of comfort.

These gloves are made from split elk skin leather with split cowhide reinforcements on the palms. The foam insulation is designed to suit industrial welding works. The seams are reinforced with Kevlar stitching.

These gloves come in one size and those with small hands might find the fit too large. They are not suitable for stick welding. Being bulky, they are also not ideal for precise welding work.

These gloves offer a great balance of an affordable price and good quality. The fingers and palms are reinforced for added durability. It offers complete protection from molten metal and ultraviolet rays.

These gloves are made from soft top grain leather that offers good durability. The inner cotton lining makes them comfortable. They are also lock-stitched to enhance its overall durability.

The gloves tend to get dirty easily. They are prone to damage from prolonged contact with hot surfaces. They are not suited for TIG welding processes.

The 7.5-inch long sleeve length protects the forearms. The outer layer of cowhide leather is resistant to heat, punctures, and oil. The unit is stitched by Kevlar stitching for added durability.

The gloves combine Kevlar padding with air-insulated aluminum foils. They can withstand temperatures up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes them suitable for MIG and stick welding. The inner layer of soft cotton enhances the comfort factor.

Tips

Welding gloves can be made from elk skin, cowhide, deerskin, pigskin, and goatskin—each with different properties. The choice of leather will depend on the type of welding you are performing.

Thin materials like goatskin can be used for TIG applications as the process involves less spatter. In the case of MIG welding processes, thicker gloves with a heat-resistant lining are a better choice.

A good fit of the gloves is very important for a comfortable experience while welding. Make sure that your fingers have enough space to move freely inside the gloves and your hand movement does not feel restricted.

FAQs

Q: Do welding gloves need to be shockproof?

A: Gloves that are resistant to electric shocks provide an additional layer of safety apart from protection from heat. Many gloves are built from materials that are tested to provide an effective electrical resistance for arc welding processes.

Q: How long do welding gloves last?

A: This depends on the overall quality of the gloves as well as the working environment. Gloves used daily for several hours in high heat conditions will only last a few months. The lower the heat levels in which you work, the longer the life of the gloves.

Q: How do I pick the right size of welding gloves?

A: The circumference of your hands around the knuckles is the measurement that can be used to select the right size. Go through the size chart of the particular brand to check the sizing. Some of these gloves need a breaking-in period and tend to get looser with time.

Final Thoughts

With its good build quality and resistance to high temperatures, the RAPICCA Leather Forge Welding Gloves are the top pick in this category.

The pocket-friendly price and good durability make the US Forge 400 Welding Gloves a worthy choice for buyers on a budget.