Best 6.5-Inch Speakers: The Best Picks for Upgrading Your Car’s Sound System

Improving a car’s sound system is something that every audiophile strives for, and the first step to do this is to upgrade the speakers. In choosing a new set of speakers for your car, there are many variables, such as the power output and the compatibility with different aftermarket decks. We will compare the 6.5-inch speakers that have the best sound quality and features.

Best 6.5-inch Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate R165X3 Prime 6.5-Inch Full-Range 3-Way Coaxial Speaker

Best 6.5-inch Speakers Value: JVC CS-J620 300W 6.5" CS Series 2-Way Coaxial Car Speakers

Best 6.5-inch Speakers Honorable Mention: JBL GTO629 Premium 6.5-Inch Co-Axial Speaker

Benefits of 6.5-Inch Speakers

Realistic sound. Most modern cars now come with an infotainment center. This means you’ll most likely be playing music or movies in your car at some point, and a good set of 6.5-inch three-way speakers make a difference.

Types of 6.5-Inch Speakers

Component Speakers

Component speakers are the bread and butter of a sound system. The component speakers make up the complete sound system: the subwoofer, tweeter, super-tweeter, and mid-range speakers. The component speakers deliver the ultra-high and ultra-low frequency ranges.

Full-Range (Coaxial) Speakers

Full-range speakers are more complex than component speakers. Full-range speakers have the tweeter built in and rely on the subwoofer to handle the low-to-mid frequencies, while the speaker handles the highs. Full-range coaxial speakers are a good choice because the units require less external hardware while still offering crystal-clear sound quality.

Top Brands

Rockford Fosgate

Perhaps one of the most well-known players in the automotive speaker market is Rockford Fosgate. Founded in 1973 by Jim Fosgate in his Arizona garage, this company has become one of the go-to brands for sound enthusiasts who want complete control over their sound system. Jim Fosgate was the inventor of the Punch EQ, which gives a tremendous amount of control over the bass and treble. The Rockford Fosgate T1650 Power 6.5" Speaker is worth checking out when searching for a new speaker.

JVC

You’ve probably seen the logo since you were a child. JVC has been a staple of the electronics world since the company’s foundation in 1927. The brand remains a strong presence in the automotive audio market and the electronics business. JVC makes a full line of affordable and value-oriented automotive audio products including double-din and single-din decks for your car. The JVC CS-DR620 Peak 2 Way Factory Upgrade Coaxial Speakers are a great addition to consider for your sound system.

Pioneer

Pioneer is more than just an audio equipment maker; it’s also a consumer electronics company that was founded in 1938 and has remained a presence ever since. Pioneer is a brand name we have seen on various electronics for decades, and the brand makes exceptional automotive audio equipment such as single-din and double-din decks and an assortment of speakers. The Pioneer TS-A1680F 6.5" 350 Watt 4-Way Coaxial Car Speakers are worth a mention for a great, well-rounded 6.5-inch speaker set.

6.5-Inch Speaker Pricing

$10-$25: This is the beginning range of pricing that you can expect to pay for a pair of 6.5-inch speakers. The speakers in this price range are rarely from a well-known brand, and thus not engineered to last a very long time.

Key Features

Compatibility

For investing in a pair of 6.5-inch car speakers, you want a pair that will evolve with technology. New car decks come along every few years with upgraded features such as Bluetooth compatibility, and you want to get a pair of speakers that will evolve with the rest of your system.

Weather Resistance

A car’s speakers take quite the beating in everyday life, from the scorching sun to freezing winters. You need a pair of 6.5-inch speakers that take what life throws at them, and the main way you get this level of durability is with a rubber cone inside of the speaker. Low-quality speakers use a paper cone and these crack after a few years of usage.

Tweeter

While a speaker will make a difference in your radio’s sound quality, the tweeter is an important aspect that consumers often overlook. Because the tweeter produces the high range noises that come from the speaker, you’ll want a pair of speakers that has a good set of tweeters built in. This will give the sound system excellent clarity for talk radio and just about any music you might be playing.

Other Considerations

Frequency: When buying a pair of audio speakers, the frequency is something you’ll want to consider. The higher the frequency, the better the sound quality. You’ll preferably want a speaker that has a higher range of frequency, as this will mean exceptional sound quality.

Best 6.5-Inch Speaker Reviews & Recommendations 2019