Best ATV Speakers: Enjoy Your Music On the Road or Trail
Take your music on the road with these top ATV speakers.
- Best OverallNOAM NUTV4 Quad - 4 Channels Marine Bluetooth ATV/Golf Cart/UTVSummarySummary
This system delivers a clear, loud sound. It comes with a set of four speakers, an amplifier, and a remote control.ProsPros
The speakers feature marine-grade waterproofing and all components are water-resistant. It also has a dedicated on and off switch on the amplifier when it’s not in use.ConsCons
These speakers are pricey. They are also difficult to set up because of the complicated design.
- Best ValuePlanet Audio PATV65 ATV UTV Weatherproof Sound SystemSummarySummary
This system includes speakers, tweeters, and an amplifier in a single box to deliver fantastic sound quality.ProsPros
This unit is very easy to mount and has a plug-and-play installation. It also has Bluetooth audio streaming and incorporates an LED light bar into the design for better visibility.ConsCons
There have been complaints of the components burning out fast. They are also a bit bulky for some ATVs.
- Honorable MentionBOSS Audio Systems MRWT40 Marine Waketower Speaker SystemSummarySummary
These dome-shaped speakers are sold in pairs with the speakers and tweeters incorporated in one unit. They are ideal for some of the smaller ATVs available.ProsPros
They are weatherproof and durable thanks to their polyurethane construction with rubber surrounds. They also come with the mounting accessories included.ConsCons
The sound quality is average. They may be difficult to install, and the connectors are weak.