Best ATV Speakers: Enjoy Your Music On the Road or Trail

Take your music on the road with these top ATV speakers.

If you have some high-quality ATV speakers, you can enjoy your music anywhere, even in the thickest bush. Good ATV speakers produce sound that’s loud enough to hear above the engine noise and are durable enough to take on the elements. This buying guide looks at some of the best ATV speakers available today.

  • Best Overall
    NOAM NUTV4 Quad - 4 Channels Marine Bluetooth ATV/Golf Cart/UTV 
    Summary
    This system delivers a clear, loud sound. It comes with a set of four speakers, an amplifier, and a remote control.

    Pros
    The speakers feature marine-grade waterproofing and all components are water-resistant. It also has a dedicated on and off switch on the amplifier when it’s not in use.

    Cons
    These speakers are pricey. They are also difficult to set up because of the complicated design.

  • Best Value
    Planet Audio PATV65 ATV UTV Weatherproof Sound System
    Summary
    This system includes speakers, tweeters, and an amplifier in a single box to deliver fantastic sound quality.

    Pros
    This unit is very easy to mount and has a plug-and-play installation. It also has Bluetooth audio streaming and incorporates an LED light bar into the design for better visibility.

    Cons
    There have been complaints of the components burning out fast. They are also a bit bulky for some ATVs.

  • Honorable Mention
    BOSS Audio Systems MRWT40 Marine Waketower Speaker System
    Summary
    These dome-shaped speakers are sold in pairs with the speakers and tweeters incorporated in one unit. They are ideal for some of the smaller ATVs available.

    Pros
    They are weatherproof and durable thanks to their polyurethane construction with rubber surrounds. They also come with the mounting accessories included.

    Cons
    The sound quality is average. They may be difficult to install, and the connectors are weak.

Tips

  • It’s always better to have speakers that are simple and easy to control, especially when riding. Better quality speakers have easy-to-mount controls, and more advanced units have remote controls.
  • It’s important to have speakers that have some level of connectivity. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can play music from apps like Spotify or YouTube.
  • Since ATVs come in a variety of sizes, it’s best to get a speaker system that can fit without getting in the way of other operations. If it is too big, it can get in the way of riding, which is potentially dangerous.

FAQs

Q: What kind of sound quality can be expected from ATV speakers?

A: It depends on the brand. Since ATVs are loud, the best speakers should produce loud, clear music and have a decent-sized subwoofer. The best units have an impedance ratio of 4 ohms.

Q: How easy are ATV speakers to install?

A: That depends on the choice of speaker. Some just have a single unit, while others have multiple speakers to connect. If you’re unsure, consult the user manual or get them expertly installed.

Q: How durable are ATV speakers?

A: This varies depending on the speaker. Since ATVs are used in harsh environments and weather conditions, it’s best to get speakers that can withstand the elements. The best speakers use a waterproof and UV-protected material.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best ATV speaker set is the Noam NUTV4 Quad. It delivers great sound and is durable enough to withstand harsh weather conditions. 

A more budget-friendly option is the Planet Audio Sound System.

