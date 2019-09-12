Best 5×7 Speakers: Bring the Party to Your Car

Five by seven speakers are typically located in your vehicle’s back dash. They work by converting electrical signals into vibrations that can be heard by the human ear as sound. When aftermarket speakers are connected to your car's audio system, they will automatically disconnect the built-in speakers. So if you’re ready to listen to something better than your factory speakers, consider some of the 5×7 woofer speakers in our buying guide.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Why Buy 5×7 Speakers? Improve your car's sound system. Factory speakers are designed with cost-efficient material, which only offers acceptable sound. Upgrading to 5×7-inch car speakers will give your audio system a fuller and richer sound than your stock speakers. They also last longer and draw less power from the car's electrical system in comparison.

Factory speakers are designed with cost-efficient material, which only offers acceptable sound. Upgrading to 5×7-inch car speakers will give your audio system a fuller and richer sound than your stock speakers. They also last longer and draw less power from the car's electrical system in comparison. Versatility. Most 5×7 speakers can fit in a 6×8 speaker opening. The former is typically designed with a multiple hole pattern that can fit in a somewhat larger 6×8 opening. Both speaker types also have identical basket fitments, so they are interchangeable. This versatility allows you the freedom of installing the speakers in any type of vehicle and anywhere in your car. Most 5x7 speakers fit on most vehicles.

Most 5×7 speakers can fit in a 6×8 speaker opening. The former is typically designed with a multiple hole pattern that can fit in a somewhat larger 6×8 opening. Both speaker types also have identical basket fitments, so they are interchangeable. This versatility allows you the freedom of installing the speakers in any type of vehicle and anywhere in your car. Most 5x7 speakers fit on most vehicles. Get the most out of your head unit. If you buy a new head unit for your car, the next big step for your audio system is to upgrade the speakers. As such, 5×7 inch car speakers are good at receiving and transmitting sound signals from the head unit to improve sound quality. Most have built-in crossovers that offer a relatively distortion-free sound. Types of 5×7 Speakers Full Range A full range or coaxial speaker setup is typically made up of a woofer for the low frequencies and a tweeter for the high frequencies in a single woofer cone. A more advanced version or a three-way coaxial speaker may also include midrange speakers. Coaxial speakers are easy to install, less expensive, and the most common type of aftermarket speakers on the market. Component System Component speakers have external woofer, tweeter, and crossover. The units are often sold separately. They offer a more realistic sound, great depth, and minimal distortion if paired correctly. They are, however, more expensive than coaxial speakers, and often require an external amplifier to power the setup. Top Brands Rockford Fosgate Rockford Fosgate was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 as an audio equipment manufacturing company. The company makes audio products for motorcycles, cars, boats, and recreational vehicles. It’s headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and the company combines innovation and the latest technology to provide some of the best surround systems. One of Rockford Fosgate’s 5×7 car speakers that produce clean audio and great bass is the Rockford Fosgate Punch. Pyle Pyle, based in New York City, is a leading manufacturer of advanced woofers and drivers. The company started in the 1960s and has some of the best car, marine, home, and professional audio instruments. It also makes handheld health and fitness gadgets and sports and outdoor equipment. Try out the Pyle Car Sound Speakers if you would like to sample one of its cheap 5x7 speakers. Polk Audio Headquartered in San Diego, California, Polk Audio engineers some of the best home audio speakers, soundbars, home theater systems, subwoofers, and variety of automobile audio equipment. Polk Audio also makes smart speaker systems powered by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Sandy Gross and Matthew Polk founded the company in 1972, and it’s currently a subsidiary company of DEI Holdings INC. If you are looking for waterproof 5×7 speakers for your ride, check out the Polk Audio Coaxial Speakers. CT Sounds CT Sounds is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality audio products for every audiophile. Coleman Thedinger founded the company in 2013, and it’s headquartered in Houston, Texas. Despite being a new entrant in the market, the company has taken the audio equipment industry by storm by producing some of the best subwoofers, amplifiers, subwoofer boxes, car electrical system wiring, home audio equipment, and audio accessories. One of its best-selling 5×7 car speakers are the CT Sounds Meso Car Audio Speakers. 5×7 Speakers Pricing Under $50: Speakers within this price range don’t promise durability, but most have better sound quality than factory stereos. In addition, they also offer great sound response and reproduction. However, most are made of cheap material and may blow out if played at loud volumes for long periods. These affordable speakers offer more sound control features than your stock speakers.

Speakers within this price range don’t promise durability, but most have better sound quality than factory stereos. In addition, they also offer great sound response and reproduction. However, most are made of cheap material and may blow out if played at loud volumes for long periods. These affordable speakers offer more sound control features than your stock speakers. $50 to $100: In this price range, expect to find speakers that have excellent sound response across all frequencies, although some may distort at high volumes. If this is within your budget, select a speaker with a built-in crossover and high sensitivity for a well-balanced sound. It may also save you from buying an amplifier.

In this price range, expect to find speakers that have excellent sound response across all frequencies, although some may distort at high volumes. If this is within your budget, select a speaker with a built-in crossover and high sensitivity for a well-balanced sound. It may also save you from buying an amplifier. $100 and Up: Here you will find premium speakers that deliver the best bass sound, which is typically clean and punchy. The speakers are also built for durability with most featuring multilayer Mica constructions. Most of the speakers are designed to keep distortion low at all frequencies and to be as power-efficient as possible. Also, do not settle for a plain speaker design if you are going to pay this much. Key Features Design/Build The design or build material of the speaker has a direct impact on the sound quality. Most 5x7 car audio speakers are made of polypropylene, which is a lightweight yet stiff material that promotes the best frequency response and distribution. Some cheap versions are made of silk and cloth, but they aren't as durable. Soft materials like cloth and silk produce a rich and warm sound. More expensive versions that include a tweeter in the setup are made of hard metals like graphite for enhanced durability. Frequency Range The frequency range defines the sound limits of the speaker. For example, a speaker with a frequency range of 60 to 20,000 hertz means that it can produce a sound that's as low as 60 hertz and as high as 20,000 hertz. However, a wide frequency range usually translates into distortion and inaudible sounds unless a crossover is introduced in the system to split the frequencies. Other Considerations Power Handling: The power handling capacity of a speaker is its operating power given in RMS or peak power rating. The RMS power is how much power the speaker uses to produce sound on a continuous basis, while the peak power is the maximum power it can take in short bursts.

The power handling capacity of a speaker is its operating power given in RMS or peak power rating. The RMS power is how much power the speaker uses to produce sound on a continuous basis, while the peak power is the maximum power it can take in short bursts. Sensitivity: Sensitivity is a measure of the amount of sound produced in comparison to the amount of power input. It’s measured in decibels. A speaker with a high sensitivity rating is very efficient at utilizing the power supplied. Consider pairing such speakers with low-powered stereo systems for the best sound output. Best 5×7 Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 5×7 Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate Punch

Amazon

The Rockford Fosgate Punch speakers are a pair of two-way speakers made of a polypropylene injection-molded and mineral-filled cone that’s built for durability. The speakers feature a FlexFit basket design that allows you to adjust the speaker to fit in any mounting space. They also have a butyl rubber surround that acts as a shock absorber to prevent speaker damage. The speakers have a peak power rating of 120 watts, an RMS power of 60 watts, and a four-ohm impedance. Each speaker operates at a frequency range of 75 to 22,000 hertz with a sensitivity of 89 decibels. They also have a unique PEI dome tweeter with a built-in Integrated Concealed Crossover (ICC) that directs the low, midrange, and high frequencies to the right components for optimum sound quality. The manufacturer provides a 6×8-inch adaptor plate for customized installation. They, however, have a low power handling and aren’t as durable as other high-end models. The speakers may blow out within a year if consistently played at high volume. One of the speakers may blow out way earlier than the other. Also, the sound quality distorts at maximum volume, and their oval shape may not fit in some custom mounting spaces. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value 5×7 Speakers: Pyle Car Sound Speakers

Amazon

The Pyle 5×7 sound speakers are affordable entry-level speakers that offer great value for the money. They operate at a frequency response of 80 to 20,000 hertz, and have a high 90-decibel sensitivity rating. With a four-ohm impedance rating, the speakers make up for audio systems with undersized wires and resist current that may blow out the speakers. Each speaker is fitted with a 20-ounce magnetic structure that can deliver up to 300 watts of peak power and 150 watts RMS power. They also feature a one-inch neodymium film dome for the best midrange and high-frequency response. The speakers are capable of increasing and maintaining efficiency during heavy-duty playtime thanks to their one-inch high-temperature ASV voice coils. A major downside of the Pyle speakers is that they have a low impedance rating. That means that the speakers may be more “power-hungry” than your stock speakers and may strain your factory head unit. You may have to include an amplifier in the setup. You may also experience some level of sound distortion when playing music at high volumes. Moreover, they are cheap speakers that may not last more than a year with extended playtime at high volumes. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best 5×7 Speakers Honorable Mention: Polk Audio Coaxial Speakers

Amazon