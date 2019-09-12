Best 5×7 Speakers: Bring the Party to Your Car
Experience a more natural sound in your car with these 5×7 Speakers
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Five by seven speakers are typically located in your vehicle’s back dash. They work by converting electrical signals into vibrations that can be heard by the human ear as sound. When aftermarket speakers are connected to your car's audio system, they will automatically disconnect the built-in speakers. So if you’re ready to listen to something better than your factory speakers, consider some of the 5×7 woofer speakers in our buying guide.
- Best OverallRockford Fosgate PunchSummarySummaryA two-way, full-range speaker system that produces a balanced sound and deep bass.ProsProsGuarded against shock. Easy to install. Sleek black design. Durable build. Includes the latest technologies for the best performance. High-frequency response. Good sensitivity.ConsConsDistorts at maximum volume. Not long-lasting. The oval shape may not fit in some cars. Low power handling.
- Best ValuePyle Car Sound SpeakersSummarySummaryA three-way sound speaker system with a high sensitivity that can withstand extended playtime.ProsProsCheaply priced for a pair of speakers. Great frequency response. Offers a fuller range of sound. Maintains efficient performance even at high operating temperatures.ConsConsNot durable. Distortion at high volumes. Not as power-efficient as high-end models.
- Honorable MentionPolk Audio Coaxial SpeakersSummarySummaryTwo-way, marine-certified speakers with the ability to produce accurate sound and draw less power.ProsProsWater-resistant. Strong and durable. Minimum sound distortion. Lightweight but sturdy design. Stylish design. Produces clear and detailed highs. Also installs in all types of boats.ConsConsAverage mid-range and bass response. Doesn’t include speaker grills. May not fit in all car models.
Why Buy 5×7 Speakers?
- Improve your car's sound system. Factory speakers are designed with cost-efficient material, which only offers acceptable sound. Upgrading to 5×7-inch car speakers will give your audio system a fuller and richer sound than your stock speakers. They also last longer and draw less power from the car's electrical system in comparison.
- Versatility. Most 5×7 speakers can fit in a 6×8 speaker opening. The former is typically designed with a multiple hole pattern that can fit in a somewhat larger 6×8 opening. Both speaker types also have identical basket fitments, so they are interchangeable. This versatility allows you the freedom of installing the speakers in any type of vehicle and anywhere in your car. Most 5x7 speakers fit on most vehicles.
- Get the most out of your head unit. If you buy a new head unit for your car, the next big step for your audio system is to upgrade the speakers. As such, 5×7 inch car speakers are good at receiving and transmitting sound signals from the head unit to improve sound quality. Most have built-in crossovers that offer a relatively distortion-free sound.
Types of 5×7 Speakers
Full Range
A full range or coaxial speaker setup is typically made up of a woofer for the low frequencies and a tweeter for the high frequencies in a single woofer cone. A more advanced version or a three-way coaxial speaker may also include midrange speakers. Coaxial speakers are easy to install, less expensive, and the most common type of aftermarket speakers on the market.
Component System
Component speakers have external woofer, tweeter, and crossover. The units are often sold separately. They offer a more realistic sound, great depth, and minimal distortion if paired correctly. They are, however, more expensive than coaxial speakers, and often require an external amplifier to power the setup.
Top Brands
Rockford Fosgate
Rockford Fosgate was founded by Jim Fosgate in 1973 as an audio equipment manufacturing company. The company makes audio products for motorcycles, cars, boats, and recreational vehicles. It’s headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and the company combines innovation and the latest technology to provide some of the best surround systems. One of Rockford Fosgate’s 5×7 car speakers that produce clean audio and great bass is the Rockford Fosgate Punch.
Pyle
Pyle, based in New York City, is a leading manufacturer of advanced woofers and drivers. The company started in the 1960s and has some of the best car, marine, home, and professional audio instruments. It also makes handheld health and fitness gadgets and sports and outdoor equipment. Try out the Pyle Car Sound Speakers if you would like to sample one of its cheap 5x7 speakers.
Polk Audio
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Polk Audio engineers some of the best home audio speakers, soundbars, home theater systems, subwoofers, and variety of automobile audio equipment. Polk Audio also makes smart speaker systems powered by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Sandy Gross and Matthew Polk founded the company in 1972, and it’s currently a subsidiary company of DEI Holdings INC. If you are looking for waterproof 5×7 speakers for your ride, check out the Polk Audio Coaxial Speakers.
CT Sounds
CT Sounds is dedicated to manufacturing high-quality audio products for every audiophile. Coleman Thedinger founded the company in 2013, and it’s headquartered in Houston, Texas. Despite being a new entrant in the market, the company has taken the audio equipment industry by storm by producing some of the best subwoofers, amplifiers, subwoofer boxes, car electrical system wiring, home audio equipment, and audio accessories. One of its best-selling 5×7 car speakers are the CT Sounds Meso Car Audio Speakers.
5×7 Speakers Pricing
- Under $50: Speakers within this price range don’t promise durability, but most have better sound quality than factory stereos. In addition, they also offer great sound response and reproduction. However, most are made of cheap material and may blow out if played at loud volumes for long periods. These affordable speakers offer more sound control features than your stock speakers.
- $50 to $100: In this price range, expect to find speakers that have excellent sound response across all frequencies, although some may distort at high volumes. If this is within your budget, select a speaker with a built-in crossover and high sensitivity for a well-balanced sound. It may also save you from buying an amplifier.
- $100 and Up: Here you will find premium speakers that deliver the best bass sound, which is typically clean and punchy. The speakers are also built for durability with most featuring multilayer Mica constructions. Most of the speakers are designed to keep distortion low at all frequencies and to be as power-efficient as possible. Also, do not settle for a plain speaker design if you are going to pay this much.
Key Features
Design/Build
The design or build material of the speaker has a direct impact on the sound quality. Most 5x7 car audio speakers are made of polypropylene, which is a lightweight yet stiff material that promotes the best frequency response and distribution. Some cheap versions are made of silk and cloth, but they aren't as durable. Soft materials like cloth and silk produce a rich and warm sound. More expensive versions that include a tweeter in the setup are made of hard metals like graphite for enhanced durability.
Frequency Range
The frequency range defines the sound limits of the speaker. For example, a speaker with a frequency range of 60 to 20,000 hertz means that it can produce a sound that's as low as 60 hertz and as high as 20,000 hertz. However, a wide frequency range usually translates into distortion and inaudible sounds unless a crossover is introduced in the system to split the frequencies.
Other Considerations
- Power Handling: The power handling capacity of a speaker is its operating power given in RMS or peak power rating. The RMS power is how much power the speaker uses to produce sound on a continuous basis, while the peak power is the maximum power it can take in short bursts.
- Sensitivity: Sensitivity is a measure of the amount of sound produced in comparison to the amount of power input. It’s measured in decibels. A speaker with a high sensitivity rating is very efficient at utilizing the power supplied. Consider pairing such speakers with low-powered stereo systems for the best sound output.
Best 5×7 Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best 5×7 Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate Punch
The Rockford Fosgate Punch speakers are a pair of two-way speakers made of a polypropylene injection-molded and mineral-filled cone that’s built for durability. The speakers feature a FlexFit basket design that allows you to adjust the speaker to fit in any mounting space. They also have a butyl rubber surround that acts as a shock absorber to prevent speaker damage. The speakers have a peak power rating of 120 watts, an RMS power of 60 watts, and a four-ohm impedance.
Each speaker operates at a frequency range of 75 to 22,000 hertz with a sensitivity of 89 decibels. They also have a unique PEI dome tweeter with a built-in Integrated Concealed Crossover (ICC) that directs the low, midrange, and high frequencies to the right components for optimum sound quality. The manufacturer provides a 6×8-inch adaptor plate for customized installation.
They, however, have a low power handling and aren’t as durable as other high-end models. The speakers may blow out within a year if consistently played at high volume. One of the speakers may blow out way earlier than the other. Also, the sound quality distorts at maximum volume, and their oval shape may not fit in some custom mounting spaces.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best Value 5×7 Speakers: Pyle Car Sound Speakers
The Pyle 5×7 sound speakers are affordable entry-level speakers that offer great value for the money. They operate at a frequency response of 80 to 20,000 hertz, and have a high 90-decibel sensitivity rating. With a four-ohm impedance rating, the speakers make up for audio systems with undersized wires and resist current that may blow out the speakers.
Each speaker is fitted with a 20-ounce magnetic structure that can deliver up to 300 watts of peak power and 150 watts RMS power. They also feature a one-inch neodymium film dome for the best midrange and high-frequency response. The speakers are capable of increasing and maintaining efficiency during heavy-duty playtime thanks to their one-inch high-temperature ASV voice coils.
A major downside of the Pyle speakers is that they have a low impedance rating. That means that the speakers may be more “power-hungry” than your stock speakers and may strain your factory head unit. You may have to include an amplifier in the setup. You may also experience some level of sound distortion when playing music at high volumes. Moreover, they are cheap speakers that may not last more than a year with extended playtime at high volumes.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Best 5×7 Speakers Honorable Mention: Polk Audio Coaxial Speakers
Polk Audio speakers are a set of coaxial car speakers with a mica composite mineral-filled woofer. The material gives the speakers a stiff yet lightweight design for maximum sound distribution with minimum sound distortion. They also feature a 0.75-inch liquid-cooled silk dome tweeter with a neodymium magnet for detailed and accurate highs. The speakers have a rubber surround to improve bass response and to prolong the life of the speakers by absorbing vibrations.
Each speaker has a peak power handling capacity of 360 watts and an RMS power of 180 watts. They produce the same quality sound as other loudspeakers within their range and draw less power from the amplifier. The unit has a shallow mounting depth and a multi-hole mounting pattern for easy installation. They are also marine-grade speakers that can be used in almost all boat types.
A major drawback of this speaker is that it doesn’t deliver the best mid-range (vocals) and low frequency (bass) response. Also, the unit doesn’t come with grills for extra protection of the speakers once mounted. You will have to purchase them separately. Lastly, the speakers may not fit in all car models, and you may have to improvise by cutting a larger hole in your car.
Click Here to See Prices on Amazon
Tips
- If you mount the speakers in the doors, be sure to protect the wiring with hard rubber sheathes. The wires may break under the constant pressure of opening and closing your car door. Also, you should regularly check the speaker wiring and the woofer cone for signs of wear.
- The best way to determine if you need new speakers or if your old speakers are blown out is to test the speakers with temporary wire. Run the wire from the power source to each speaker and note if it still sounds the same. If the speakers sound better with the temporary wire, then you may need to replace your old wiring system.
- If you love listening to your AM/FM radio on the road but always get distorted sound from your speakers, you can use an external amplifier to improve the sound quality. Amplifiers work by magnifying weak signals to produce brighter and cleaner sounds. However, ensure that the amplifier is strong enough to drive your speakers.
FAQs
Q: Why do speakers blow out?
A: The head unit, amplifier, or audio wiring could cause the speaker to blow out and stop working. A mismatch in the power input and output between the components may cut off power or send too much power to the speaker and damage it. The speaker’s internal components also wear out and blow out over time, especially with factory speakers or low-quality OEM replacements. Also, blasting the volume too high can also cause the speaker components to strain and blow out.
Q: Do I need an amplifier for 5×7 speakers?
A: Although amplifiers are associated with high performance, adding an external amplifier to your car audio system largely depends on the power rating of your speakers. If they have a low power rating, then your car stereo can power the speakers. High-powered car speakers won’t work without an amplifier.
Q: Can I repair a blown speaker?
A: It depends on the extent of the damage. If you have a small tear on the woofer cone that reduces the speaker’s efficiency, you can repair that by covering it with a strip of adhesive tape. You may have to take the speaker to a professional for re-coning if the speaker cone is totally damaged. However, buying a set of cheap speakers to replace your damaged ones may cost you less than a professional speaker repair.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick is the Rockford Fosgate Punch. The speakers deliver crystal clear sound with the smooth response across all frequencies. They are some of the best 5x7 speakers with good bass, great mids, and clean highs. The design of the cone is also excellent for durability as long as the speakers are played within their power and frequency limits.
Our best value speakers are the Pyle Car Sound Speakers. They are cheaply priced and are great for loud sounds, even when connected to a low-powered head unit.
Would you use any of the 5×7 speakers in our review? Let us know in the comment section below.
- RELATEDBest 5.25 Speakers: Enhance Your Car Stereo’s PerformanceExperience a loud and powerful sound with these top 5.25-inch car speakersREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Door Speakers: Fancy Car Audio Upgrades for AudiophilesTurn your car into the ultimate listening room with our top picks for the best car door speakersREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Five-Channel Amps: Get Premium Sound for Your Speakers and SubsOur top picks for the best five-channel amp for your car stereoREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest 6×8 Speakers: Experience Clear, Quality SoundImprove your daily drive with the sweet sounds of new 6x8sREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest 6.5-Inch Speakers: The Best Picks for Upgrading Your Car’s Sound SystemThe best 6.5-inch car speakers to enhance your driving experienceREAD NOW