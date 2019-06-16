Best Five-Channel Amps: Get Premium Sound for Your Speakers and Subs 

Benefits of Five-Channel Amps

Get more power with less space. Instead of investing in two separate amps, getting a single five-channel amp can get you the sound quality you desire with much less trouble. A five-channel amplifier will not only save considerable cabin space but also does so without sacrificing the much-desired output amp power.

Enjoy premium sound delivery. Using a fusion of both Class A/B and D amp technologies, five-channel amplifiers can deliver remarkable sound quality. Five-channel amps produce clean sound, less distortion and background noise, and a more defined music wave.

Get value for your money. Being able to power a full set of car sound components with one device is remarkable. A bonus to this is the prerequisites involved are easily achievable. Considering space, power, and costs, getting a five-channel amp is undeniably more pragmatic. It's easier dealing with a single amplifier than juggling between two to get the desired sound output.

Types of Amplifiers

Mono-Channel Amplifiers

A mono-channel amplifier has only one channel, an attribute that helps it produce more power compared to multi-channel amplifiers. Mono-channel amplifiers have limited use and, in most cases, are used to power subwoofers. Big bass speakers require one channel. Mono-channel amplifiers are advantageous since they produce a lot of power with very little heat.

Two-Channel Amplifiers

These amps have two distinct channels. They can be used to power two speakers or can be bridged to power a single speaker. There are two types of two-channel amplifiers available: ones with Class-A and Class-AB circuitry. Class-A amplifiers use a single transistor that uses a lot of energy and produces a lot of heat while class-AB ones use two transistors, making them energy efficient.

Three-Channel Amplifiers

These are ideally two amplifiers merged to form one. Three-channel amplifiers are a combination of class-AB and class-D circuitry merged into a single amplifier. Since only three channels are available, two of them are used for speakers, while the other is for the subwoofer. Three-channel amplifiers are an ideal solution for compact spaces.

Four-Channel Amplifiers

These are the most commonly bought amplifiers in the car audio market. They can power four speakers or two speakers and a subwoofer by bridging two channels. Four-channel amplifiers are popular in most vehicles where they power two front and two rear speakers for the perfect audio balance.

Five-Channel Amplifiers

Just like the three-channel amplifier setup, the five-channel amplifier has two amplifiers merged into one. They are capable of powering four speakers and a single subwoofer. Since the single subwoofer is more powerful than normal speakers, it requires a single channel.

Six-Channel Amplifiers

These are a rare, but quite usable in specific setups. They are more appropriate for larger vehicles with more space like an SUV. This amplifier type can power up to six individual speakers and a big subwoofer by bridging two channels. The six-channel amplifier system is ideal if you are building a high-spec car audio system.

Top Brands

Kenwood

Kenwood is a popular Japanese audio manufacturing company founded in 1946. The company ventured into the American market in the early '60s before expanding its services to the rest of the world. The company initially began as “Trio’s Products” but later changed its name to “Kenwood” for the American market. Kenwood manufactures a wide range of audio products, including premium-quality subwoofers, speakers, amplifiers, and components. Kenwood is prevalent in the car audio market due to its devotion to producing high-quality audio products. The Kenwood Excelon X801 is one of its premium products.

Alpine Electronic

Alpine Electronics is a subsidiary of the Japanese electronics company Alps Electric that specializes in car audio and navigation systems. The company’s headquarters are in Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan and, the company offers a wide range of products, including in-car multimedia systems, speakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, and signal processing equipment. One of its popular products is the Alpine PDR-V75.

Planet Audio

Planet Audio is an American audio manufacturing company headquartered in Oxnard, Calif. Planet Audio was founded in 1997 by a group of car audio enthusiasts. Its vision was to show the car audio industry that car audio systems do not need to be expensive to have high-quality sound, appeal, or value. The company has grown over the years, from car audio systems to mobile entertainment. One of its leading products is the Planet Audio AC 1800.5.

Best Five-Channel Amp Pricing

Under $200: There are a variety of five-channel amplifiers available at this price. However, it is important to note that amplifiers at this price bracket only have basic functionality, with possibly low sound output. Depending on the manufacturer, amplifiers at this price are popular due to low cost and basic performance.

$200-$800: Some of the best and most glorified five-channel amplifiers are available at this price range. These amplifiers have a high-quality build, extra features, more power output, and are durable and efficient.

Over $1000: Five-channel amplifiers at this price bracket are rare. However, units retailing at this range are the best of the best. They have multiple functionalities, superior sound quality, and durable builds. These amplifiers are designed with the highest-quality material to produce the best sound possible.

Key Features

Amplifier Class

There are four different types of amplifier classes: A, B, AB, and D. These classes refer to the internal electronic circuitry. For instance, Class-A amplifiers have high-frequency sound with poor efficiency. Class-B amps, in contrast, experience distortion in high frequency, but are energy efficient. Class-AB amplifiers have great high-frequency production, are highly efficient, but have poor performance. Class-D amps are energy efficient, with good low frequency but with poor high-frequency output.

Bridgeable

The best five-channel amplifiers are bridgeable. To bridge is to add more amplifiers for more power output. By bridging more amplifiers, users can add more speakers or a larger subwoofer to the car audio system.

Gain

This setting on the amplifier lets the user match the output voltage of the vehicle’s head unit to the output voltage of the amplifier. Some head units are known to have a higher output voltage than others. The gain or bass boost feature on the amplifier functions by matching the output voltage of the amplifier signal that it receives from the car’s head unit. In case the Gain or Bass Boost is set too high, the sound will be over-amplified, and the result is a distorted sound signal.

Low-Pass Filter

Most amplifiers have this functionality. The low-pass filter helps prevent high frequencies from getting to the speakers or the subwoofer. Ideally, it works by filtering signals that are higher than the selected frequency.

High-Pass Filter

High-pass filters work together with low-pass filters. The main difference is the high-pass filter will work in the opposite way, preventing low frequencies from getting to the speakers and subwoofers. Essentially, it passes the signals that are lower than the selected frequency, eliminating the higher frequency signals as a result.

Other Considerations

Peak Power: The peak power is the highest power an amp can put out before shorting out. Normally, an amp can run at maximum peak power for a short time before it malfunctions.

RMS: This is the Root Mean Square: the amount of continuous power measured in watts in which a specific amplifier can produce. While manufacturers are notorious for bragging about the peak power rating on amplifiers, the peak power rating isn't the ideal feature to watch when shopping for an amplifier. Every amp and subwoofer will have an RMS rating on the product; check this rating.

Amplifier Inputs: Amp inputs are what transmit the signal from your vehicle's head unit to the amplifier. If you are using an aftermarket head unit, it will have RCA preamp inputs that make it possible to connect the receiver to your vehicle's amp directly. Some stock car head units don't come with preamp inputs. With this kind of setup, you won't be able to connect your amp to your head unit. Therefore, when shopping for an amplifier, make sure it supports amplifier inputs.

Wattage: All amps have a wattage rating. Therefore, when shopping for an amplifier, it is important to check the amp's maximum wattage. For instance, if you have a 1000-watt amplifier and four speakers that have a 300-watt requirement per speaker, the amplifier will not be able to produce the power needed to run the speakers.

Best Five-Channel Amp Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Five-Channel Amp Overall: Alpine PDR-V75