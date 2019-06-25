Best Door Speakers: Fancy Car Audio Upgrades for Audiophiles

It’s common knowledge that the best place to install speakers to create the best audio experience in your car is in the doors. Most cars will come with factory door speakers, but they may not give you the right kind of sound quality you want. That’s why you should invest in a set of aftermarket units to create a better sound system in your car. Read this review to find out more about some of the best door speakers.

Why Buy Door Speakers? Better sound quality. Chances are that the quality of sound coming from your factory-installed speakers is quite mediocre. Most hide some of the mid and low frequencies in some audio files. Consider installing some of the best aftermarket door speakers for better quality sound. You could go for full-range car audio speakers that will give you a variety of sounds from the highs to the lows.

Louder volume. Most aftermarket car door speakers can handle a high power output and this means that you get a higher volume of non-distorted music. If you like to play your music loud, then aftermarket door speakers paired with high-quality head units, amplifiers, and subwoofers may be the car audio upgrade that you need to turn your car into the best listening room.

Durability. Because most of these door speakers come from top brands in the industry, you can expect them to last longer than most factory-installed speakers. Car door speakers from reputable companies come with protection grilles and rubber surroundings that ensure the units are protected from any kind of damage that may cut their life short.

Cheap upgrade. If you would like to upgrade your music system without spending a great deal of money, then consider installing door speakers. Some of these speakers are full-range units that will give you enough bass to save you from buying more expensive woofers. Types of Door Speakers Full-Range Speakers Also known as coaxial speakers, full-range speakers are units that have everything rolled up in one speaker. The simplest form of a full-range speaker comes with a woofer for the low frequencies and a tweeter to provide the highs. There are models that feature other drivers such as super-tweeters and midrange speakers. Coaxial speakers are available in different sizes, and generally, make great OEM replacements for factory speakers. Component Speakers Component speakers use superior designs aimed at providing the best sound quality possible. A basic component speaker will come with a separate woofer for the base, tweeters, and detached crossovers that ensure realistic sounds are sent to the different drivers. The units are designed to work harmoniously together, but are installed in different parts of a car. Top Brands Pioneer Pioneer Corporation, colloquially known as just Pioneer, is a Japanese digital entertainment manufacturing company. The multinational company was founded in Tokyo, Japan, where it's headquartered, by Nozomu Matsumoto. This company focuses on the production and sale of automotive navigation systems, PC drives, DVD players, DJ equipment, and car audio systems. One of Pioneer's top car audio products is the Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES door speaker. Pyle Pyle Audio is an American company that makes consumer electronics and a range of audio equipment, sold through online stores and storefront retailers across the world. The company also manufactures stereo systems, DVD players, tablet PCs, projectors, metal detectors, and digital cameras. The company was founded in 1960 and is currently headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. One of its bestselling 6.5-inch speakers with good bass is the Pyle 6.5" PL63BL. Rockford Fosgate Rockford Corporation is an American company that specializes in making mobile audio amplifiers, subwoofers, speakers, moto-marine source units, and mobile auto security. The company was founded in 1980 and is currently headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. This company is popularly known for its car speakers that are sold internationally. The Rockford Fosgate P132 and the Rockford Fosgate R165X3 are some of the company's affordably priced door speaker units. Door Speaker Pricing Under $50: The speakers in this category may be cheap, but most will have all the necessary components and features for great sound quality. The sound may not be better than the more expensive units, but the majority are better than factory speakers.

$50 to $100: Speakers in this category have good quality sound, are designed for high sensitivity, and are made of durable materials. Most of the speakers here are sold in pairs and have great power output.

Above $100: If you are looking for crisp, clear sound from high-end products, this is the price category to choose from. Most of the speakers here are from top audio system manufacturers, and typically have great designs that fit in almost all vehicles. You can also expect to get the clear sound across all the highs and lows, including great bass. Key Features Power-Handling Capacity The power-handling capacity of a speaker lets you gauge how much power the speakers can handle without blowing out. This criterion will largely be affected by the power rating of the car stereo or amplifier; either unit will provide the power output for the speakers. Therefore, if the stereo or amplifier system has low output, buying a speaker with a high RMS power may not be a good idea. External Crossovers In an effort to achieve a clean separation of frequencies that reach the woofer and tweeter, the speaker should have an external crossover. This will ease the work of the tweeter and the woofer as they will only receive frequencies they can handle. The crossover typically directs the high frequencies to the tweeter and low frequencies to the woofer. Size When you are shopping for new door speakers, make sure you know everything about your factory speakers. If you are ready to replace them, take them out, and take the correct measurements. Fortunately, most manufacturers make custom-made speakers for almost every car model, and you can get one that matches your factory speaker's configurations. Sensitivity Sensitivity refers to the measure of the sound produced by the speaker with respect to the power it gets from the audio system. If you have a low-power stereo system or head unit, you should consider buying high sensitivity speakers because they will work towards giving you high-quality sound. If the system has a high-power output, low sensitivity speakers will work just fine. Other Considerations Mounting Depth: Go for speakers with a shallow mounting depth. Then you won't have to make any modifications to your car door to ensure that the speaker fits. Also, you may not have to think about buying a speaker enclosure.

Surround Materials: The materials that surround the woofer cone determine how well the speaker delivers quality sound. These materials, therefore, need to be durable, highly flexible, and strong enough to withstand extreme temperatures. Rubber is the best material for the job. Best Door Speaker Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Door Speakers Overall: Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES

Our top speakers are the Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES that come with an elliptical design with dimensions of 6 by 9 inches. The speakers have a dark, metallic look that will blend in with most car interiors. In addition, the sturdy blade-like grille protects the speaker’s housing from mechanical damage. The speakers have a high sensitivity rating of 92 decibels, a continuous power rating of 100 watts, and a peak at 600 watts. Generally, these Pioneer speakers produce a well-balanced sound at all frequencies and are good at converting power to louder volume. They come with an integrated crossover to separate the frequencies and direct them to the appropriate sound component. The speakers are also versatile making them great for home, outdoor, or car use. The only drawbacks include a relatively low-quality midrange that might not bring out the best vocals in the audio. Moreover, the tweeters are aggressively extended and that leads to a fitting problem in some vehicles. Lastly, Pioneer PRO series do not come with component speaker options, which is disappointing for someone who wants the same quality, but in a smaller size. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Door Speakers: Pyle 6.5” PL63BL

If you are looking for cheap car speakers with good bass, the Pyle 6.5” PL63BL might be a good purchase. These are a set of full-range, three-way speakers with a 4-ohm impedance. The speakers have a round shape and also come with a built-in woofer for a strong bass delivery. The speaker is made up of a polyurethane injection cone, which is known for its light weight and sturdiness. Each speaker features a one-inch coil, a one-inch dome midrange, and a 0.75-inch tweeter. The tweeter components allow the speaker to work on frequencies ranging from 90 to 20,000 hertz. One single speaker carries an RMS power of 30 watts with a peak power rating of 60 watts. Finally, the installation is easy and fast, but you can have it professionally installed if you aren't sure about the process. A big concern about the speakers is that they have tweeters that stick out a bit too far. You may have to make a few adjustments to the mounting enclosure for the speakers to fit. The rubber protectors might be too bulky, and the speakers are not very durable. You may start to experience some distortion in sound after the first year of use. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Door Speakers Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate P132

