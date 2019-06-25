Best Door Speakers: Fancy Car Audio Upgrades for Audiophiles
Turn your car into the ultimate listening room with our top picks for the best car door speakers
It’s common knowledge that the best place to install speakers to create the best audio experience in your car is in the doors. Most cars will come with factory door speakers, but they may not give you the right kind of sound quality you want. That’s why you should invest in a set of aftermarket units to create a better sound system in your car. Read this review to find out more about some of the best door speakers.
- Best OverallPioneer TS6900PRO SERIESSummarySummaryLarge car door speakers with 600-watt maximum power output. The speakers are designed with high sensitivity and high power handling capabilities.ProsProsGreat highs and lows. Can handle high volume without sound distortion. Has a high power output that ranges from 100 to 600 watts. Each speaker comes with a grille that offers protection to the speaker cone. They have a dark metallic look that will match well with most car interiors.ConsConsNot the best midrange sound.
Extended tweeters that might not fit well in all car doors.
- Best ValuePyle 6.5” PL63BLSummarySummaryAffordable 6.5-inch component speakers with 360-watt power output. The speakers are specially constructed to enhance the delivery of detailed, smooth, and loud sound.ProsProsCome with a convenient three-way construction that includes a woofer, tweeter, and driver. Fitted with a rubber surrounding that minimizes speaker damage. Has a high sensitivity rating of 89 decibels. Sleek cone design.ConsConsThe tweeter might stick out a little too far. The rubber surroundings are quite bulky.
- Honorable MentionRockford Fosgate P132SummarySummarySmall 3.5-inch full-range speakers with durable construction and a maximum power handling capacity of 20 watts.ProsProsRubber surrounding that protects the speaker components from damage.
FlexFit mountings that allow for slight adjustments when mounting. Great midrange and highs. A wide frequency range of 120 to 22 kiloHertz.ConsConsMight not be compatible with some car doors. No amplifier. Not the loudest speakers.
Why Buy Door Speakers?
- Better sound quality. Chances are that the quality of sound coming from your factory-installed speakers is quite mediocre. Most hide some of the mid and low frequencies in some audio files. Consider installing some of the best aftermarket door speakers for better quality sound. You could go for full-range car audio speakers that will give you a variety of sounds from the highs to the lows.
- Louder volume. Most aftermarket car door speakers can handle a high power output and this means that you get a higher volume of non-distorted music. If you like to play your music loud, then aftermarket door speakers paired with high-quality head units, amplifiers, and subwoofers may be the car audio upgrade that you need to turn your car into the best listening room.
- Durability. Because most of these door speakers come from top brands in the industry, you can expect them to last longer than most factory-installed speakers. Car door speakers from reputable companies come with protection grilles and rubber surroundings that ensure the units are protected from any kind of damage that may cut their life short.
- Cheap upgrade. If you would like to upgrade your music system without spending a great deal of money, then consider installing door speakers. Some of these speakers are full-range units that will give you enough bass to save you from buying more expensive woofers.
Types of Door Speakers
Full-Range Speakers
Also known as coaxial speakers, full-range speakers are units that have everything rolled up in one speaker. The simplest form of a full-range speaker comes with a woofer for the low frequencies and a tweeter to provide the highs. There are models that feature other drivers such as super-tweeters and midrange speakers. Coaxial speakers are available in different sizes, and generally, make great OEM replacements for factory speakers.
Component Speakers
Component speakers use superior designs aimed at providing the best sound quality possible. A basic component speaker will come with a separate woofer for the base, tweeters, and detached crossovers that ensure realistic sounds are sent to the different drivers. The units are designed to work harmoniously together, but are installed in different parts of a car.
Top Brands
Pioneer
Pioneer Corporation, colloquially known as just Pioneer, is a Japanese digital entertainment manufacturing company. The multinational company was founded in Tokyo, Japan, where it's headquartered, by Nozomu Matsumoto. This company focuses on the production and sale of automotive navigation systems, PC drives, DVD players, DJ equipment, and car audio systems. One of Pioneer’s top car audio products is the Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES door speaker.
Pyle
Pyle Audio is an American company that makes consumer electronics and a range of audio equipment, sold through online stores and storefront retailers across the world. The company also manufactures stereo systems, DVD players, tablet PCs, projectors, metal detectors, and digital cameras. The company was founded in 1960 and is currently headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. One of its bestselling 6.5-inch speakers with good bass is the Pyle 6.5” PL63BL.
Rockford Fosgate
Rockford Corporation is an American company that specializes in making mobile audio amplifiers, subwoofers, speakers, moto-marine source units, and mobile auto security. The company was founded in 1980 and is currently headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. This company is popularly known for its car speakers that are sold internationally. The Rockford Fosgate P132 and the Rockford Fosgate R165X3 are some of the company’s affordably priced door speaker units.
Door Speaker Pricing
- Under $50: The speakers in this category may be cheap, but most will have all the necessary components and features for great sound quality. The sound may not be better than the more expensive units, but the majority are better than factory speakers.
- $50 to $100: Speakers in this category have good quality sound, are designed for high sensitivity, and are made of durable materials. Most of the speakers here are sold in pairs and have great power output.
- Above $100: If you are looking for crisp, clear sound from high-end products, this is the price category to choose from. Most of the speakers here are from top audio system manufacturers, and typically have great designs that fit in almost all vehicles. You can also expect to get the clear sound across all the highs and lows, including great bass.
Key Features
Power-Handling Capacity
The power-handling capacity of a speaker lets you gauge how much power the speakers can handle without blowing out. This criterion will largely be affected by the power rating of the car stereo or amplifier; either unit will provide the power output for the speakers. Therefore, if the stereo or amplifier system has low output, buying a speaker with a high RMS power may not be a good idea.
External Crossovers
In an effort to achieve a clean separation of frequencies that reach the woofer and tweeter, the speaker should have an external crossover. This will ease the work of the tweeter and the woofer as they will only receive frequencies they can handle. The crossover typically directs the high frequencies to the tweeter and low frequencies to the woofer.
Size
When you are shopping for new door speakers, make sure you know everything about your factory speakers. If you are ready to replace them, take them out, and take the correct measurements. Fortunately, most manufacturers make custom-made speakers for almost every car model, and you can get one that matches your factory speaker’s configurations.
Sensitivity
Sensitivity refers to the measure of the sound produced by the speaker with respect to the power it gets from the audio system. If you have a low-power stereo system or head unit, you should consider buying high sensitivity speakers because they will work towards giving you high-quality sound. If the system has a high-power output, low sensitivity speakers will work just fine.
Other Considerations
- Mounting Depth: Go for speakers with a shallow mounting depth. Then you won’t have to make any modifications to your car door to ensure that the speaker fits. Also, you may not have to think about buying a speaker enclosure.
- Surround Materials: The materials that surround the woofer cone determine how well the speaker delivers quality sound. These materials, therefore, need to be durable, highly flexible, and strong enough to withstand extreme temperatures. Rubber is the best material for the job.
Best Door Speaker Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Door Speakers Overall: Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES
Our top speakers are the Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES that come with an elliptical design with dimensions of 6 by 9 inches. The speakers have a dark, metallic look that will blend in with most car interiors. In addition, the sturdy blade-like grille protects the speaker’s housing from mechanical damage. The speakers have a high sensitivity rating of 92 decibels, a continuous power rating of 100 watts, and a peak at 600 watts.
Generally, these Pioneer speakers produce a well-balanced sound at all frequencies and are good at converting power to louder volume. They come with an integrated crossover to separate the frequencies and direct them to the appropriate sound component. The speakers are also versatile making them great for home, outdoor, or car use.
The only drawbacks include a relatively low-quality midrange that might not bring out the best vocals in the audio. Moreover, the tweeters are aggressively extended and that leads to a fitting problem in some vehicles. Lastly, Pioneer PRO series do not come with component speaker options, which is disappointing for someone who wants the same quality, but in a smaller size.
Best Value Door Speakers: Pyle 6.5” PL63BL
If you are looking for cheap car speakers with good bass, the Pyle 6.5” PL63BL might be a good purchase. These are a set of full-range, three-way speakers with a 4-ohm impedance. The speakers have a round shape and also come with a built-in woofer for a strong bass delivery. The speaker is made up of a polyurethane injection cone, which is known for its light weight and sturdiness.
Each speaker features a one-inch coil, a one-inch dome midrange, and a 0.75-inch tweeter. The tweeter components allow the speaker to work on frequencies ranging from 90 to 20,000 hertz. One single speaker carries an RMS power of 30 watts with a peak power rating of 60 watts. Finally, the installation is easy and fast, but you can have it professionally installed if you aren't sure about the process.
A big concern about the speakers is that they have tweeters that stick out a bit too far. You may have to make a few adjustments to the mounting enclosure for the speakers to fit. The rubber protectors might be too bulky, and the speakers are not very durable. You may start to experience some distortion in sound after the first year of use.
Best Door Speakers Honorable Mention: Rockford Fosgate P132
The Rockford Fosgate P132s are relatively small door speakers with a diameter of 3.5 inches. The unit comes with two-way full-range speakers with an RMS rating of 20 watts. The two speakers included in the unit have an integrated crossover for dynamic sound, and their small size makes them pump out a decent bass. To make sure that the speakers fit well in almost all vehicles, these units come with a FlexFit basket design.
The speaker system has a durable construction, as each speaker has a grille or trim to help protect the speakers from damage caused by vibration. In addition, each woofer cone is made of molded mineral-filled polypropylene, butyl rubber surrounds, and it has PEI dome tweeters. With such a design and a sensitivity rating of 85 decibels, the speakers can stand long hours of excessive use or loud volumes. Also, they will respond effectively to frequencies ranging from 120 to 22,000 hertz.
One major disadvantage of the speakers is that they are not really loud due to their small, compact profile. Also, they may not be compatible with some cars. The speakers don’t come with an amplifier, and you would have to purchase one if you think your car stereo system cannot power the speakers.
Tips
- To enjoy the best music playback, you may want to stick to high-quality files. Most of these files will take up more space, but the quality you get is worth it. Avoid compressing your music files, as that might compromise the quality of your music.
- Consider buying an amplifier with your new aftermarket speakers, as it can significantly improve the quality of sound. It will prevent your speakers from blowing out or the connecting wires from burning. Make sure you select the best quality and make the necessary settings.
- If you want to bring the bottom octave of your music to life, you should add a good quality subwoofer to your car audio system. The subwoofer will relieve the burden of the lower frequencies from the full-range speakers and offer a better audio experience.
FAQs
Q: Are all aftermarket speakers compatible with all car models?
A: Not necessarily. There are many speakers that will not fit in some cars due to extended features like the grille or tweeters. To be on the safe side, take the measurements of your factory speakers and go for aftermarket speaker options that advertise similar configurations.
Q: Do I need an amplifier with full-range speakers?
A: An amplifier is not necessary, but it is a good option for better sound quality. Amplifiers send a cleaner audio signal to the speakers compared to a head unit or a car stereo. An amplifier also regulates the power that the speakers receive to prevent blown out speakers, and enhances the volume output of the speakers.
Q: Does the cone shape of a speaker make a difference in sound quality?
A: Yes, it does. The cone shape (whether made from synthetics, treated paper, or composites) creates a conducive environment for lower frequencies and reproduces a stronger bass note. On top of that, it’s also easier to mount a cone-shaped speaker than a 4 by 6 speaker system.
Final Thoughts
Our top pick is the Pioneer TS6900PRO SERIES. It’s one of the best car speakers for sound quality and bass.
If you are looking for an affordable car door speaker, you can check out the Pyle 6.5” PL63BL.
Have you bought a car door speaker system recently? Is there a brand you think offers great features? We would like to hear from you in the comment section below.
