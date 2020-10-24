Edison Research says 70 percent of Americans age 13 and older listen to audio in the car each day, which is higher even than the portion who listen to audio in their homes. If you are in the other 30 percent, maybe you’re talking on the phone (or to yourself). Because who drives in total silence? (Other than a parent with toddlers at home and looking for some peace and quiet, potentially.) The point is, a good audio setup can mean the difference between straight noise and music, working in tandem with noise-reduction materials inside the vehicle. Mediocre audio sounds like Ozzy Osbourne’s speaking voice on a bad day and a high-quality system more like Alicia Keys is hanging out in the seat next to you. If that sounds like an exaggeration, compare a four-speaker stock system in a car from ten years ago to a 28-speaker Revel array in a new Lincoln Aviator and you’ll understand.

Lincoln

In the case of the Aviator, the placement, tuning, calibration, and number of speakers are unique to that particular vehicle and designed for optimal audio quality and accuracy. That starts with two tiny (about one and a half inches each) speakers above each passenger in the front and second-row seats; these are integrated with three-way speakers in the doors and two-way front and rear speakers. Layer in three modes to customize the audio preferences: stereo mode, which places the apex of sound directly between two speakers; audience mode, which mimics a concert hall; or on-stage mode, which is immersive 360-degree sound. Three kinds of speakers make up any audio system: tweeter, midrange, and woofer/subwoofer. If these three types have an imbalance, the sound will be overly bright, nasally, or rattle-your-teeth boomy, respectively. Let's break it down. What it does: tweeter The smallest speaker, the tweeter is usually located in the door or dashboard

Emits high-pitched notes

If the other two speaker types are the muscle, the tweeter is the brains behind the music

Without a tweeter, your music would sound muddy and muffled What it does: midrange speaker This medium-sized speaker is typically placed in the doors or atop the dashboard

Midrange instruments like guitars, piano, and vocals are front and center

Creates the richness and clarity in your music for life-like vocal experience in your car

If you were to turn the midrange to its lowest setting, your audio quality would be dull and lacking personality What it does: subwoofer/woofer Large in size, these are typically placed in the doors and the rear of vehicle

Generates bass and low notes in your music

Think drums and bass guitars, which give you the reverberation you’d associate with the sound

Adjust the bass way up on the equalizer and the boom, boom, boom will take over the melody Including the types of speakers, placement matters too, as everything from the grid spacing of the speaker overlay to contours of the vehicle can affect the sound. In the Aviator, external noise is filtered out by interior and exterior noise control features. An acoustic laminated windshield, side glass, and acoustic underbody shields; wheel arch liners; quiet doors; and a chassis tuned to reduce low-frequency rumble from the road all help with that too. The Lincoln is on the pricey side, though. It starts at $51,100 and can go up to nearly $90,000 with all the boxes checked. What if great audio doesn’t have to break your budget? Take a look at the Mazda CX-30, which includes a dynamic sound experience for less than $30,000.

Mazda