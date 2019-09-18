Best 3.5 Speakers: Fill Your Car with a Rich and Warm Sound

If you are a music lover, you may be disheartened by the low-quality sound coming from your factory-installed speakers. The good thing is that you can upgrade to a set of small aftermarket 3.5-inch speakers, which will fill your vehicle with a rich sound that will impress even the most discerning audiophiles. Check out these options in our buying guide below:

Sounds muffled at low volumes. May take a while to break them in. Low impedance. Doesn’t come with mounting hardware.

Why Buy 3.5 Speakers? Improve your sound system. Your factory speakers may not produce a satisfactory sound quality. Upgrading to 3.5 speakers means that you take your audio system to the next level with enhanced high (treble) and mid-range (vocals) frequencies.

Space-saving design. Most 3.5-inch car speakers have a small and compact design that will fit in almost all vehicles without taking up much space on the doors and dashboard. They are good for small cars and for anyone who doesn't want speakers crowding up the space in their car's interior. They can also fit anywhere.

Better performance. Small speakers are better than large speakers at creating great surround sound in small, enclosed spaces, like a vehicle. They are also more efficient at utilizing power to deliver crisp, clean, and direct sound with minimal strain on the power source.

Enhanced stereo effect. Most 3.5-inch car speakers are better at enhancing the radio signals from your stereo than your factory speakers. A multiple set of these small speakers will improve low-frequency response, and you will get better bass sounds.

Types of 3.5 Speakers Coaxial Coaxial or full-range speakers are a cheap and easy upgrade over OEM speakers. They include a tweeter and a woofer in a single woofer cone in a two-way configuration. A more advanced setup includes mid-range speakers in a three-way configuration. Coaxial speakers are the most readily available type of speakers. Component Component speakers feature separate components that make up one sound system. The setup may include an independent tweeter cone connected to a subwoofer cone, and the high-end versions may include a separate mid-range speaker. The component separation improves the frequency response of the speakers, and they generally produce the best sound. They are, however, more expensive and time consuming to install than full-range speakers. Top Brands Infinity Infinity is a subsidiary brand of Harman International Industries, which is currently run by Samsung Electronics. Infinity was founded back in 1968 and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. The company specializes in the design of a wide range of audio equipment, including home theater systems, in-wall home speakers, marine audio applications, and car audio equipment. Infinity speakers come as a factory set for some Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, and Mitsubishi vehicles. One of its best 3.5-inch car speakers is the Infinity REF Series. JBL JBL is an American audio equipment manufacturer based in Los Angeles, Calif. It's a subsidiary company of Harman International industries, and James Bullough Lansing founded the company in 1946. The company is divided into two production lines. One produces audio equipment for the consumer market, such as headphones, loudspeakers, and car speakers. The other produces professional audio equipment for studios, such as portable sounds and cinema speakers. Check out the JBL GX Series. Kenwood Kenwood is a leading manufacturer of electronics and communication equipment. It was founded in 1961 and merged with JVC in 2008 to form a new company, JVCKenwood. It's currently headquartered in Hachioji, Tokyo, and some of its products include car audio systems, two-way radio communication equipment, personal audio products, and Hi-Fi home systems. One of its cheapest 3.5-inch car speakers is the Kenwood KFC Speaker System. Pioneer Headquartered in Bunkyo, Tokyo, Pioneer produces some of the best digital entertainment products for home, professional, marine, and automotive applications. The company was founded in 1938 by Nozomu Matsumoto, and some of its products include headphones, home theater systems, DJ equipment, DVD players, and car speakers. One of its best-rated 3 ½-inch speakers is the Pioneer TS Series Coaxial Speakers. 3.5 Speakers Pricing Under $50: Most speakers here are coaxial speakers that will offer a noticeable sound improvement in your audio system without breaking the bank. The least expensive options have great mids and highs but don't have the best build quality. Most also muffle or distort at low frequencies. The higher-priced versions experience less distortion across all frequency ranges.

Over $50: Expect to find component speakers and high-end, full-range speakers in this price range. Most of the speakers here are built to last, have a wide frequency range, and can take up and deliver low frequencies (bass) with ease. Also, most come with mounting hardware and grills to protect the speakers from vibration or impact damage. Some high-end versions have waterproof designs. Key Features Power Handling The power handling capacity of a speaker is the amount of power (watts) the speaker can handle that also allows it to produce the best sound. RMS power is how much it can handle on a continuous basis, and peak power is the maximum power it can take in short bursts. The power rating of a speaker should match the stereo or the amplifier's power output to help reduce sound distortion and prevent blown-out speakers. Design/Build The design or build material of a speaker largely contributes to the quality of sound it produces and the general lifespan of the speaker. Silk and polypropylene are the most common types of build material, as they are cheap and produce a richer and warmer sound. However, such woofer cones aren't as durable as harder cone materials, like ceramics, graphite, or metal, which deliver a fuller sound with great highs. Other Considerations Sensitivity: This is the ability of a speaker to optimize the power supplied to produce the best sound possible. It's measured in decibels, and the ideal sensitivity of 3.5-inch car speakers is 90 decibels and above. Such units with a high sensitivity rating can make the most out of a low-powered stereo, and you may not have to buy an amplifier to power them.

Compatibility: It's important to ensure that the new speakers you choose match the size configurations of your factory speakers. Shop for speakers according to the model of your car. Also, ensure that they can fit in your original mounting hole so that you don't have to make any modifications or struggle during installation. Best 3.5 Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 3.5 Speakers Overall: Infinity REF Series

The Infinity REF Speakers are designed with Infinity Plus One technology with a large woofer cone that enhances the speaker’s sensitivity and frequency response. The cone material is made of polypropylene and a long-lasting hi-roll rubber surround. The cone is larger than other 3.5 speakers and produces the best quality sound. Each speaker operates at a 25-watt RMS power, 75 watts peak power, and 91 decibels sensitivity and has a four-ohm impedance rating. The speakers also have a large frequency response of 85 to 21,000 hertz. Each speaker has a built-in, half-inch, edge-driven, and balanced textile tweeter that produces smooth and clean highs, even at high volumes. The tweeters have an adjustable output level, ranging from zero to three decibels. The speakers also have a customized frame design that can fit in almost all vehicles and can be mounted in any location in your car. They can work with a low-powered factory stereo, an aftermarket head unit, and can also be paired with an external amplifier. However, the speakers may develop some sound quality issues over time. One of the speakers may be a bit louder than the other, and it may sound too sharp at high volumes. Also, the speakers may start to crackle or produce distorted sounds during extended playtime at high volumes. Such issues may cause the speakers to blow out in less than two years. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value 3.5 Speakers: Kenwood KFC Speaker System

The Kenwood KFC speaker system includes dash-mount dual Whizzer cone speakers that produce a silky-smooth acoustic sound. The speakers are compact enough to fit in tight spaces, and they bring out the highs and mids in music. Each speaker has 20 watts of RMS power and 40 watts of peak power that produce quality sound at high volumes with minimal distortion. The speakers have an impressive sensitivity of 89 decibels, which means that you don’t need to input a lot of power to enjoy music at the volume you desire. Additionally, the speakers have a frequency response of 96 to 20,000 hertz and produce a lively sound across all frequencies within its limit. They also have a four-ohm impedance. A major drawback of these speakers is that they can’t handle too much power. They have to be paired with a low-power stereo to prevent a blowout. They are also not built to withstand extended playtime at high volumes. The speakers may overheat and blow out. Moreover, the speakers have an average bass response and may sound distorted at low volumes. You may also experience problems fitting them in some car models. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best 3.5 Speakers Honorable Mention: JBL GX Series

