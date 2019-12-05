Best Truck Speakers: Strive for a Clear Sound

Tips

Consider replacing your factory speakers even if they aren’t broken. Not only are many aftermarket units built with better sound quality, but your truck’s built-in speakers can also deteriorate over time even if they don’t blow out all at once. Replacing them is almost a guarantee you’ll have an improved listening experience.

Also, think about adding new peripherals. Factory-added audio in trucks tends to be stripped down in order to fit around everything else the vehicle needs. Something as simple as an aftermarket amplifier can give you a lot more flexibility and quality.

Every audio system has to contend with one simple problem: loud roads. One often-overlooked solution to coax an extra performance out of your speakers is to dampen road noise by using soundproof materials in other parts of your truck. The most common step is to slip sound-dampening panels into your doors. This will give you a quieter ride even when you aren’t listening to anything.

FAQs

Q: Do truck speakers work with all makes and models?

A: Individual product models don’t necessarily work with every truck. However, most aftermarket speakers are part of product lines that are designed to fit as many makes and models as possible. If a specific speaker doesn’t work in your truck, a closely related one likely will.

Q: How difficult is it to install new speakers?

A: It’s not difficult at all. It’s one of the easiest replacement parts you’re likely to find. Simply remove the factory speaker and plug in the new one, replacing any panels you have to remove along the way.

Q: Why are most factory speakers worse than most aftermarket speakers?

A: Factory speakers aren’t built to last. They tend to be built out of the cheapest materials available, which can be damaged over time by regular use. In contrast, aftermarket speakers are often constructed of ceramic or strong synthetic materials.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Pioneer Mid-Range Speakers as the best all-around sound enhancers for truck drivers. Rockford Fosgate's Prime Full-Range Speakers also provide great value for their price.