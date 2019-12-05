Best Truck Speakers: Strive for a Clear Sound
Get the best sound from your truck with these aftermarket speakers
- Best OverallPioneer Mid-Range SpeakersSummarySummary
Corrugated speakers available in multiple sizes. They’re a little pricey but are the best choice for standout bass performance.ProsPros
Perform extremely well when part of an aftermarket sound system. Great mid-bass speakers to fill in the gaps between deep bass and vocals.ConsCons
Some tinkering and other attachments (usually an amp) are required to reach peak performance. These also lean a little expensive for the casual buyer.
- Best ValueRockford Fosgate Full-Range 3-Way Coaxial SpeakersSummarySummary
Full-range speakers that come with their own mounting hardware and provide a budget-conscious choice for your factory sound system upgrade.ProsPros
Firm construction for a good price and they come with a one-year warranty. They’re good at balancing sound across your entire vehicle.ConsCons
Some buyers have reported disappointing bass in front-installed speakers. Also, the mounting bolts might need to be replaced during installation.
- Honorable MentionKenwood 600-Watt SpeakersSummarySummary
Four-way speakers made to fit a wide range of vehicles. Built to balance enhanced sound quality with affordability.ProsPros
Great sound clarity at every pitch. Easy to install as an upgrade or replacement. A deep sound comes on its own without additional amps or subwoofers.ConsCons
These speakers are not as good at handling high levels of bass and are much better at the all-around sound. High-frequency notes can sometimes sound grating at louder volumes.