Best Aftermarket Car Speakers: Pump Up the Volume While Driving

Tips

If your car's stereo system is low powered (15 watts RMS), high-sensitivity range speakers are the best choice. If the system is high powered, get low-sensitivity range speakers.

If you can, get three-way speakers because they have a higher frequency range. They comprise a tweeter, a woofer, and a mid-range component. Two-way speakers only consist of a woofer and a tweeter.

Choose speakers that are made with polypropylene because it has the ability to deliver accurate bass sounds. They must also feature lightweight construction as this helps with sound production.

FAQs

Q: Will my factory radio be able to power aftermarket speakers?

A: Yes, in most cases. While aftermarket speakers sound better with a little more power, most sound okay with factory power. However, there are exceptions—like matched component sets and speakers with an RMS power rating of at least eight watts.

Q: How many speakers can a two-channel amplifier accommodate?

A: A two-channel amplifier can accommodate two to four speakers. However, the ohm must range between 4 and 16 and the speakers must be arranged in a parallel line. The connected speakers must be 8 ohms for the best sound output.

Q: Does a higher efficiency rating mean the speakers sound better?

A: The efficiency rating does not tell you how good a speaker sounds; it simply tells you how well it uses power. If your car has a low-powered factory system, be sure to choose a speaker with a high-efficiency rating (90db and above).

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for aftermarket speakers and you want nothing but the best, get the JBL Premium Speaker System. But if you have a limited budget, the Rockford Fosgate Coaxial Speakers are worth looking at.