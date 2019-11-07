Best Aftermarket Car Speakers: Pump Up the Volume While Driving

The best aftermarket speakers give your car stereo system a new lease on life

By Alice Musyoka
By Alice Musyoka

If you love to listen to music as you drive, you know that the right car speakers make a big difference. Not all cars come with a high-quality sound system, so getting new speakers may cross your mind at some point. If you have finally decided that factory speakers just won’t do, here are three of the best aftermarket car speakers worth considering.

  • Best Overall
    JBL Premium Speaker System
    Check Latest Price
    Made by one of the most reputable speaker companies, these speakers amp up your driving experience by displacing more air and creating more bass. They maximize every watt of power your car stereo can deliver. 

    You can flush mount or surface mount the tweeters, thanks to the patented I-mount system. The speakers can deliver up to 270 watts and have large voice coils for enhanced power handling. They efficiently supply high-frequency sound without distortions.

    The speakers have a plastic trim ring that is attached to them that hinders the dash grill from fitting properly. They are also not very loud. Speaker wires and connectors are not provided.

  • Best Value
    Rockford Fosgate Coaxial Speakers
    Check Latest Price
    If you're looking for awesome 6.5-inch speakers that don't cost an arm and a leg, it's these Rockford Fosgate car speakers. The full-range speakers are better than most OEM speakers, and they still manage to be affordable.

    Since these are three-way speakers, the tweeters, midrange drivers, and the woofers are separate, giving you a better sound experience. The speakers are very well built and have a steel frame that protects them from hard impacts. 

    When you increase the volume, the speakers may produce a slightly distorted sound. In addition, they are only ideal for listening to mid-range and high-range tones, and you need a subwoofer for the best sound.

  • Honorable Mention
    Infinity KAPPA Two-Way Car Audio System
    Check Latest Price
    Finding car speakers that offer quality sound at an affordable price can be challenging. These two-way car speakers provide exactly that and feature a creative tweeter setup. They produce awesome highs and mids.

    The speakers are compatible with different types of cars. Infinity's UniPivot technology lets you direct each tweeter towards your ears—you enjoy excellent sound even if you’ve mounted the speakers at the bottom of your doors. With the right amp setup, they can produce a very good bass response.

    They are lined with plastic, and minor impacts may cause them to crack around the screws. Also, to unlock their potential, you must pair them with an amplifier. If you turn up the volume, the sound may be distorted.

Tips

  • If your car's stereo system is low powered (15 watts RMS), high-sensitivity range speakers are the best choice. If the system is high powered, get low-sensitivity range speakers.
  • If you can, get three-way speakers because they have a higher frequency range. They comprise a tweeter, a woofer, and a mid-range component. Two-way speakers only consist of a woofer and a tweeter.
  • Choose speakers that are made with polypropylene because it has the ability to deliver accurate bass sounds. They must also feature lightweight construction as this helps with sound production.

FAQs

Q: Will my factory radio be able to power aftermarket speakers? 

A: Yes, in most cases. While aftermarket speakers sound better with a little more power, most sound okay with factory power. However, there are exceptions—like matched component sets and speakers with an RMS power rating of at least eight watts.

Q: How many speakers can a two-channel amplifier accommodate?

A: A two-channel amplifier can accommodate two to four speakers. However, the ohm must range between 4 and 16 and the speakers must be arranged in a parallel line. The connected speakers must be 8 ohms for the best sound output.

Q: Does a higher efficiency rating mean the speakers sound better?

A: The efficiency rating does not tell you how good a speaker sounds; it simply tells you how well it uses power. If your car has a low-powered factory system, be sure to choose a speaker with a high-efficiency rating (90db and above).

Final Thoughts

If you're looking for aftermarket speakers and you want nothing but the best, get the JBL Premium Speaker System. But if you have a limited budget, the Rockford Fosgate Coaxial Speakers are worth looking at.

