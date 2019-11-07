Best Aftermarket Car Speakers: Pump Up the Volume While Driving
The best aftermarket speakers give your car stereo system a new lease on life
- Best OverallJBL Premium Speaker SystemSummarySummary
Made by one of the most reputable speaker companies, these speakers amp up your driving experience by displacing more air and creating more bass. They maximize every watt of power your car stereo can deliver.ProsPros
You can flush mount or surface mount the tweeters, thanks to the patented I-mount system. The speakers can deliver up to 270 watts and have large voice coils for enhanced power handling. They efficiently supply high-frequency sound without distortions.ConsCons
The speakers have a plastic trim ring that is attached to them that hinders the dash grill from fitting properly. They are also not very loud. Speaker wires and connectors are not provided.
- Best ValueRockford Fosgate Coaxial SpeakersSummarySummary
If you're looking for awesome 6.5-inch speakers that don't cost an arm and a leg, it's these Rockford Fosgate car speakers. The full-range speakers are better than most OEM speakers, and they still manage to be affordable.ProsPros
Since these are three-way speakers, the tweeters, midrange drivers, and the woofers are separate, giving you a better sound experience. The speakers are very well built and have a steel frame that protects them from hard impacts.ConsCons
When you increase the volume, the speakers may produce a slightly distorted sound. In addition, they are only ideal for listening to mid-range and high-range tones, and you need a subwoofer for the best sound.
- Honorable MentionInfinity KAPPA Two-Way Car Audio SystemSummarySummary
Finding car speakers that offer quality sound at an affordable price can be challenging. These two-way car speakers provide exactly that and feature a creative tweeter setup. They produce awesome highs and mids.ProsPros
The speakers are compatible with different types of cars. Infinity's UniPivot technology lets you direct each tweeter towards your ears—you enjoy excellent sound even if you’ve mounted the speakers at the bottom of your doors. With the right amp setup, they can produce a very good bass response.ConsCons
They are lined with plastic, and minor impacts may cause them to crack around the screws. Also, to unlock their potential, you must pair them with an amplifier. If you turn up the volume, the sound may be distorted.