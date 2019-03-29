Best Windshield Covers: Guard Your Car From Snow and Debris

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. During the winter, you need to protect both you and your car from the cold weather. One area you need to cover during such periods is your vehicle's windshield. Ice might form on, or snow might cover, your windshield causing damage. Having a windshield cover is necessary, so here are the top picks. Best Windshield Cover Overall: FrostGuard Pro Tec Premium Winter Windshield Cover

Best Value Windshield Cover: Cypropid Car Windshield Snow Cover

Best Windshield Cover Honorable Mention: Sunny Color TMA-1 Magnetic Edges Windshield Snow Cover Why Buy a Windshield Cover? Protect your windshield from scratches and cracks . When driving, you have to keep the windshield clean and flawless for visibility. The impact from falling snow or ice might damage your windshield by cracking it. The wind might blow objects such as twigs that might scratch the windshield. Having a good cover will prevent objects from coming into direct contact with your windshield, protecting it from damage.

Keep your windshield clean. You need to see the road clearly when driving. If you keep your car parked outside, dust can accumulate on your windshield. If you use a cover, you will not have to worry about dust or leaves smeared all over your windshield. It is a good way of preventing dirt from getting on your windshield when you are not using your car.

Protect your dashboard from UV rays. Leaving your car parked in the open exposes it to the sun's UV rays which will hit your dashboard. Such heat exposure might end up causing your dashboard to fade. By using a windshield cover, you will prevent excess sunlight from damaging your car in the process.

Save time on scraping ice. An efficient frost windshield cover will prevent ice from forming on the windshield. You won't have to grab your scraper/brush to remove ice or snow, saving you time and effort. All you will have to do is remove the cover before getting into your car and driving away. Plus, some covers come with a storage pouch, so you don't have to worry about the cover getting your back seats or trunk wet.

gettyimages Avoid scraping frost in the morning with a good windshield cover.

Types Double-Sided Windshield Covers This type of frost-free windshield cover is designed with either side having different uses. During the winter, the black side will absorb heat when it is cold to keep the car warm, while the silver surface reflects heat away when it is hot. All-Weather Windshield Covers Products in this category not only protect your windshield from snow and ice, but are also resistant to rain, are windproof, and can function as a visor sunshade when it is hot. With these all-weather windshield covers, your windshield will be protected from UV rays, dust, frost, and wind debris. Top Brands FrostGuard FrostGuard, started in 2012, is an automotive brand headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. It is part of Delk, a privately-held consumer product company founded in 2001. FrostGuard is popular for providing solutions to problems related to cold weather. One of its top products is the FrostGuard Pro Tec Premium Winter Windshield Cover. OxGord Founded in 2011, OxGord’s main offices are located in Gardena, California. This privately-owned company deals in an array of products ranging from auto parts and accessories, home and garden tools, pet supplies and accessories, and baby and kids’ products. Its best-selling, heavy-duty windshield snow cover is the OxGord Windshield Snow Cover Ice Removal Wiper Visor Protector. Pricing $10 to $20 : You can find an ideal car windshield cover for less than $20, with others priced as low as $10. Most of the items within this price range will get the job done, but the durability is low. A lot of these windshield covers are secured using straps and door flaps that are held in place inside the car by closing the doors on them.

$20 to $30: In this price range, you will find premium windshield covers, especially ones fitted with magnets. Most of the covers here are multifunctional, meaning you can use them for both winter and summer seasons. Others have more than one way of securing them utilizing magnets, flaps, and straps with plastic hooks.

Above $30: You will find top windshield covers comprised of special materials such as plant cotton, PEVA, and non-woven fabric, making them more durable and weatherproof. Some covers come with a pouch for storing them when not in use, and others also include side mirror covers. You will also find some with luminous strips to make your car visible at night. Key Features Type of Fittings Before purchasing a windshield car cover, consider the method used in securing it on the car. You can use straps, magnets, suction cups, or door flaps. While most manufacturers design their covers with at least two types of fittings, it would be wise to consider those that have all three types, as they will be more secure on your vehicle. Side View Mirror Cover You will find that some manufacturers will include side mirror covers. These inclusions will help protect the mirrors from winter frost and dust during the summer. Storage Pouch Some windshield covers come with a pouch in which you can store them when not being used. This is helpful, especially when you remove the cover and it is still wet. since you won't worry about getting your back seats or trunk wet. Other Considerations

Durability: Consider getting a windshield cover that can withstand different weather conditions such as snow, ice, and rain without getting damaged easily. While most windshield covers are below $30, you will want one that is waterproof and will give you value over a long period.

Flexibility: You will want a windshield cover that is flexible enough for you to store without damaging it. A good windshield cover is one that is easy to fold and keep in the trunk. It should take up the least space possible in your trunk.

Construction: Most frost-free windshield covers are made up of high-quality and strong PVC materials. This makes them durable, easy to maintain, and weather-resistant.

Size and Coverage: While most manufacturers will tell you that their windshield cover tends to fit most cars, you should get measurements before purchasing a windshield protector. You will want your cover to be secured flat on your windshield at all times to prevent moisture and wind from getting beneath it. It should cover the whole windshield viewing area. Security: Sometimes windshield covers get stolen. Consider getting one that has door flaps on both the driver and passenger sides. Best Windshield Cover Reviews and Recommendations 2019

This is one of the best windshield covers you can get since it protects your vehicle from frost, snow, and ice. It can withstand the cold winter weather, preventing your windshield glass from freezing. It is the best overall windshield because of its large size (69 inches by 32 inches), making it the ideal fit for most cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks. This product stands out because of its durability, owing to the weather-resistant PVC lining it is made of which gives it its water-resistant and protective capabilities. It is also easy to install and remove as you strap it to the side view mirrors when in use. While it is among the best windshield covers you can buy, it might not stretch enough to cover the wiper blades for some vehicles. You might also find it to be a bit heavy and difficult to get it back in its bag. If you drive a van, minivan, an SUV or truck, then this is the ideal windshield cover for you. Best Value Windshield Cover: Cypropid Car Windshield Snow Cover

This windshield cover will provide high-quality protection for your car windshield for a relatively low price. With three layers of polyester taffeta, you can use this cover for a long time before it wears out. You will be able to use this windshield cover for both winter and summer seasons. It uses plastic hooks to hold the straps to the wheels when in use to prevent the wind from blowing it away. It also comes with frost-free side mirror covers, which are adjustable using a drawstring. While it can fit most cars, it might not be ideal for some large SUVs and might be an inconvenience when you want to store it while it is wet. In case of heavy snowfall, you will have to do some digging before unhooking the straps from the tires to remove the cover. Best Windshield Cover Honorable Mention: Sunny Color TMA-1 Magnetic Edges Windshield Snow Cover

