Best Tires for Toyota Tacoma: Drive Through Any Terrain

Tips

While most tires are advertised to be all-season, it is important to consider the primary terrain and weather condition you will be driving in. If you live in a climate where it rains a lot, consider bigger tires. Bigger tires have more traction since they have more contact with the ground.

Consider the purpose of the tires. Are you planning to go on a road trip? Tires with thicker treads can be noisy and distracting when driving. If noise and smoothness is a concern for you, invest in smaller tires. Smaller tires have less contact with the ground and less room for noise.

Be sure to take all measurements before buying tires. Tires are not “one size fits all.” Keep in mind that tires and rims are different from each other and are not interchangeable.

FAQs

Q: How often do I need to change my tires?

A: The rubber on tires deteriorate within several years and usually last up to 60,000 miles. Tires should be changed when flat or when the tread is low for safety reasons.

Q: What are the return policies on tires?

A: This will depend on the seller or manufacturer. Some places have a 30-day return policy on tires that are new and have not been used. Others offer mileage warranties. Check before you buy it.

Q: What are studdable tires?

A: Studdable tires are tires that are functional on their own but have holes so you can install studs. Studs help improve traction when driving through ice or heavy snow.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Cooper Discoverer Winter Radial Tire. These tires are great for snow and ice and have optional stud holes so they can be driven on other terrains as well.

A budget-friendly option for your vehicle is the Westlake All-Season Radial Tire.