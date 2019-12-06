Best Tires for Toyota Tacoma: Drive Through Any Terrain

These tires for the Toyota Tacoma will help you handle any terrain

By Jason Collins

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The Toyota Tacoma is advertised to be able to handle all off-roading activities. While the engine and exterior are built to withstand the wear and tear from these activities, tires are meant to be replaced. Here is our buying guide for the best Toyota Tacoma tires on the market: 

  • Best Overall
    Cooper Discoverer Winter Radial Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These Cooper Discoverer tires are designed to withstand snow and ice and come with gaps to install studs if needed. Features advanced snow-groove technology that prevents tires from losing traction.
    Pros
    Pros
    These tires have thick treads that make off-roading, especially in the snow, much easier and safer. The treads are also able to accept studs. Installation takes under 40 minutes. These are versatile tires that can be further enhanced with quick stud installation.
    Cons
    Cons
    Since the treads are thick, the circumference is not completely round. This may equate to bumpy rides on smooth roads. These tires are best suited for ice and snowy terrains.
  • Best Value
    Goodyear Wrangler Radial All-Season Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These Goodyear Wrangler tires are great budget-friendly tires for the Toyota Tacoma. They are suitable to withstand various terrains through all seasons.
    Pros
    Pros
    These tires are great for everyday use. The treads provide great traction to ensure that the tires grip onto the terrain. The tires are also very durable and smooth and quiet on the road.
    Cons
    Cons
    This tire model was made in 2016, so newer Tacoma models may not be compatible with these tires. Not the best traction on wet grass.
  • Honorable Mention
    Westlake All-Season Radial Tire
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These Westlake tires are great for both off-road and on the highway. They feature high-quality treads that allow for all-terrain and all-season use at a reduced noise level. These tires also feature circumferential grooves and siping blocks to enhance traction.
    Pros
    Pros
    These tires are great for all terrains. The tires are enforced with a tread that is meant to filter out rocks, mud, and sand for smoother driving. The tires also maintain traction in the rain and have little trouble balancing.
    Cons
    Cons
    These tires do not come with rims; however, the rim size is listed along with the tire size, which adds confusion for those unfamiliar with sizing and self-installation.

Tips

  • While most tires are advertised to be all-season, it is important to consider the primary terrain and weather condition you will be driving in. If you live in a climate where it rains a lot, consider bigger tires. Bigger tires have more traction since they have more contact with the ground.
  • Consider the purpose of the tires. Are you planning to go on a road trip? Tires with thicker treads can be noisy and distracting when driving. If noise and smoothness is a concern for you, invest in smaller tires. Smaller tires have less contact with the ground and less room for noise.
  • Be sure to take all measurements before buying tires. Tires are not “one size fits all.” Keep in mind that tires and rims are different from each other and are not interchangeable. 

FAQs

Q: How often do I need to change my tires?

A: The rubber on tires deteriorate within several years and usually last up to 60,000 miles. Tires should be changed when flat or when the tread is low for safety reasons.

Q: What are the return policies on tires?

A: This will depend on the seller or manufacturer. Some places have a 30-day return policy on tires that are new and have not been used. Others offer mileage warranties. Check before you buy it. 

Q: What are studdable tires?

A: Studdable tires are tires that are functional on their own but have holes so you can install studs. Studs help improve traction when driving through ice or heavy snow.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the Cooper Discoverer Winter Radial Tire. These tires are great for snow and ice and have optional stud holes so they can be driven on other terrains as well.

A budget-friendly option for your vehicle is the Westlake All-Season Radial Tire.

MORE TO READ