Best Tires for Toyota Corolla: Improved Comfort and Style

A Toyota Corolla is one of the most sophisticated cars around. There’s a reason a lot of people consider them when looking at buying a new vehicle. They are classy, offer a smooth ride, have a sporty look, and offer great fuel economy. Not to mention, they are comfortable to ride around in and feature some of the best stock tires on a new car. However, you may need to upgrade or desire a better tire at some point. To help, we have a list of some of the most premium tires for you to choose from.

While they are great rain tires, they aren’t the best in snow. They also may tend to wear down quickly, but this can also depend on how you drive.

Their speed rating of W means they can reach up to 168 MPH before they begin to lose traction and fail to respond. This is to let racers know what the tires are capable of. They have a maximum carrying capacity of 1,201 pounds and a UTQG rating of 260 A A. They are also very quiet and reduce road noise.

These high-performance all-season tires are built with a sporty and aggressive look and would make a great addition to the Corolla hatchback. They function great on highways, wet, slick, and snowy roads. They feature a speed rating of W and a load index of 87 as well. This means they are capable of pulling a hefty amount of weight, can reach high speeds, and still offer plenty of control and handling.

They can, however, make a bit of noise on the road and on highways due to their tread. Another issue is they are not that great in the snow.

The tires have a maximum weight capacity of 1,356 pounds and weigh around 25 pounds per tire. They also feature a speed rating of W and include a deep and unique tread that stands out and increases road grip.

BFGoodrich’s g-Force Comp-2 A/S tires are developed for sports cars, coupes, performance sedans, and modern muscle cars. They look great on a Toyota Corolla and are for enthusiasts looking for high-performance all-season tires. They offer great traction and control on wet roads and improve braking.

One big downside of these tires is they are not built to handle below freezing temperatures. This means that they are not well-built for snow and ice.

The tires are reliable, dependable, and durable. They function great on both dry and wet road surfaces and look excellent on sports cars or compact cars like the Toyota Corolla.

Michelin’s Pilot Sport 4 S tires are built for high performance and speed. They have the highest speed rating of our other picks and are safe to use up to 186 MPH. They are considered a summer tire and are developed for drivers who want a combination of handling, performance, and cornering.

Benefits of Tires for Toyota Corolla

Boosted performance. New Toyota Corolla tires can increase the performance of your vehicle. Their tread will grip the road better and give you a boost in horsepower as well. The tires will also improve your vehicle’s fuel economy.

Increased safety. Having new Toyota Corolla tires is one of the best ways to increase safety for you, your family, and passengers. A new tire will allow the Corolla to handle better and be more responsive on the road.

More traction. One of the best benefits of new tires for your Corolla is increased traction. This makes all the difference on wet roads and slick roads. The rubber grips the road more effectively so the drive is more comfortable and easier.

Reduce stopping distance. You never want to have to brake abruptly in your car, but it will happen. New Toyota Corolla tires will drastically reduce the stopping time of the car so you don't have an accident.

Types of Tires for Toyota Corolla

All-Season

All-season tires function best throughout the year. They are built to handle better on all types of road surfaces as well, including dry asphalt, wet, slick, and snowy roads. If you live somewhere with various weather patterns, a high-quality pair of all-season Toyota Corolla tires would be your best choice. They are the most versatile of any type of tire and are designed for everyday use and various types of weather. Though they may not be the best for thick wet snow. Their tread tends to last longer than other types of tires, and they are built with specially formulated rubber to provide a quiet and comfy ride.

All-Terrain

All-terrain tires are also known as off-road, mud tires, or 4x4 tires. They provide the best traction both on and off the road. These are built for drivers who find themselves facing a variety of challenging road surfaces such as mud, water, or rocks. They even work great on highways and roads. Their design also makes them tougher and more resistant to punctures and cuts.

Performance

High performance or sport tires, as they are also called, are built for speed and power. They offer improved handling, maneuverability, and better control on wet and dry roads. They are designed for those who like more precision and control when they are behind the wheel. They are also best for cornering and mobility.

Top Brands

Michelin

Michelin is one of the most well-known names in tires in the world. The company has headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Its tires are designed to improve road safety and are built to last longer as well. They also have an improved tire tread and functionality. One of our choices for the best Toyota Corolla Michelin tire is the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S Performance Radial Tire.

Goodyear

The Goodyear tire company is based out of Akron, Ohio, and has become one of the leading tire manufacturers around the globe. The company began business back in 1898 and was founded by Frank Seiberling. It offers a wide selection of tires fit for any season or occasion, including the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric All-Season Radial Tire for the Toyota Corolla.

Firestone

Firestone, which was founded by Harvey S. Firestone, has a central location in Nashville, Tennessee. It originally began manufacturing in Akron, Ohio, in 1900. The company started by making rubber side-wire tires before moving on to pneumatic tires. It was also the original equipment supplier for Ford Motor Company. One of its best Toyota Corolla tires is the Firestone FR740 Performance Radial Tire.

Tires for Toyota Corolla Pricing

$100-$150: Any tire priced around $100 to $150 is about what you’ll pay for a good quality tire. They will generally range from all-season, all-terrain, and performance tires, but this can vary by brand. The main reason you see higher-priced tires is size, manufacturer, and condition, but since these are new, condition is no concern.

$150 and up: Any tire over $150 will typically be larger in size, sold by a well-known tire company, or built for a specific condition like racing or off-road. You typically won't pay this much for a single Toyota Corolla tire unless they are high-end and high value.

Key Features

Size

Size is one of the most important factors you need to consider when you are thinking about purchasing new ones. You will at first need to make sure they are the correct size for your Toyota Corolla and fit its wheels. You will find the size inside the vehicle’s owner's manual. It will also be stamped on the sidewall of the OEM tires. For example, a tire marked with P215/60R15 means it has a width of 215 millimeters (8.5 inches) and a height equal to 60 percent of the tire's width.

Tread Pattern

The tread pattern is another important aspect of your tires, and one that you should be familiar with. There are three types of tread that tires can come with and they include symmetrical, unidirectional, and asymmetrical. Symmetrical will be longer-lasting due to its groove patterns. The tires will wear down more evenly as well. Unidirectional tread tires are built to move in a single direction and are standard on most new vehicles. However, these tires will typically need to be rotated more frequently. Asymmetrical patterns are most common on sports cars because they have better grip at higher speeds.

Load Capacity

A Toyota Corolla is a great car to travel in so you should know the tires load capacity as well. The tire load range is the measurement of how many pounds the tires can carry efficiently. You should consider buying tires with a slightly higher load capacity than the weight of your vehicle. This is so you can account for the amount of weight from people and gear.

Other Considerations

Shock Absorption: Since Toyota Corolla’s are a compact car with improved handling and great fuel economy, they make great travel cars. The tires should match their comfort and handling. You should get tires that are able to absorb bumps and divots more easily. They will last longer and prevent you from being tossed around.

Safety. Tires must follow a strict code before they leave the manufacturer. This code is referred to as the Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG). It measures all of the elements making up the tire, such as treadwear, traction, and resistance to temperatures, to determine their safety value.

