Best Hitch Bike Racks: Bring Your Favorite Bikes Anywhere on the Road

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The ability to carry around bikes is often taken for granted. Unless you just ride your bike around town, your vehicle needs a rack to secure and transport bikes around. While roof racks are very common, hitch mounts are growing in popularity for a few reasons. To learn more and see some of the best hitch racks you should check out, read on for our handy guide on some of the best bike racks you can attach to a trailer hitch to hold up nearly any bike.

Best Hitch Bike Rack Overall: Swagman XC Cross-Country

Best Hitch Bike Rack Value: Allen Sports 4-Bike Rack

Best Hitch Bike Rack Honorable Mention: Retrospec Lenox Car Hitch Rack

Why Buy a Hitch Bike Rack

Transport bikes safely . When you want to tour and ride unseen places, it helps to have a safe and secure way to get your bikes to the destination. Hitch racks tend to offer plenty of protection while driving with your bikes. Keeping them stable during transport means keeping the frame, tires, wheels, seat, and handlebars together so nothing goes flying off at highway speeds.

. When you want to tour and ride unseen places, it helps to have a safe and secure way to get your bikes to the destination. Hitch racks tend to offer plenty of protection while driving with your bikes. Keeping them stable during transport means keeping the frame, tires, wheels, seat, and handlebars together so nothing goes flying off at highway speeds. Mount bikes easily . The main challenge with most bike racks is getting the bikes on and off. With roof racks, you have to lift the bike over your head to get it placed. Hitch racks, however, offer more convenience since you don't have to lift as far.

. The main challenge with most bike racks is getting the bikes on and off. With roof racks, you have to lift the bike over your head to get it placed. Hitch racks, however, offer more convenience since you don't have to lift as far. Transport other accessories and toys. A few hitch racks make it easy to carry other accessories and toys in addition to bikes. Sometimes, these accessories are just small items to carry along with the bikes like cable locks. Other times, the list of possibilities may include other types of bikes like recumbent trikes.

Types of Hitch Bike Racks

Hanging

Hanging-style racks support the bike from the top tube, allowing it to hang in space. This keeps the tires and wheels free from obstruction, reducing the change of damage while in transit. The hanging style can generally hold between two and five bikes and tends to way less than other racks. Unfortunately, the frame may get damaged depending on the driving conditions.

Platform

Platform-style racks support a bike from the wheels. While some attach to the frame or wheel, most hold the wheels in place with tire cradles, straps, or clamps. Frame clamps attach to the bike's crossbar, while wheel clamps go over the bike's front or rear wheel, both to minimize frame contact.

Top Brands of Hitch Bike Racks

Allen Sports

Allen Sports knows a thing or two about outdoor exercise and technology. Based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company makes a line of strollers, trailers, and car racks that are sold throughout the world. The company has several popular hitch racks in its lineup, including the 4-Bike Hitch Rack.

Thule

What should you expect from a company that literally grew up in a rugged environment? A lot. That is the case with Thule. Established in Sweden in 1942, the company is one of the most recognized authorities in outdoor gear. When it comes to hitch racks, the company has a high-quality line with a steep price tag. Check out the Thule 9031XT Vertex Swing Away Rack for a good example of this high quality.

Swagman

Specializing in different ways to transport outdoor adventure toys, Swagman offers a lot of good budget-friendly alternatives to mainstream (and expensive) accessory manufacturers. The company's line of hitch racks is most notable for offering almost every type and style imaginable, including the XC Cross-Country Rack.

Hitch Bike Rack Pricing

$150 and under : It can be difficult to get a lot of value in the budget range of hitch racks. Here, single and double racks are common, For carrying a lot of bikes in this range, your best bet would be a hanging rack with the capacity of four or five bikes.

: It can be difficult to get a lot of value in the budget range of hitch racks. Here, single and double racks are common, For carrying a lot of bikes in this range, your best bet would be a hanging rack with the capacity of four or five bikes. $150-$300 : Hitch racks tend to increase in quality with a rising price tag. As a result, the midrange of hitch racks is home to a number of durable options with bulky frames and tubing. Conveniences like a folding frame also tend to be more common here.

: Hitch racks tend to increase in quality with a rising price tag. As a result, the midrange of hitch racks is home to a number of durable options with bulky frames and tubing. Conveniences like a folding frame also tend to be more common here. $300 and above: The upper range is where the best hitch racks live. More convenient and innovative features like wheel clamps, folding frames, and extra straps are common here in addition to the higher price tag.

Key Features

Cradles

In order to keep a bike on the rack, some type of cradle is required to maintain contact with the frame or wheel. Quite often, the cradle is where the rear and front wheels rest on the bottom of the rack and provide resistance for the clamps so everything is tight and secure.

Clamps

To prevent the bike from sliding or falling off of the rack, clamps are used to tension everything down to secure bikes. The clamps rest on some part of the bike, keeping it from tipping over or falling off at highway speeds. They are often shaped like a hook and have padding to minimize the chance of damage if the vehicle or rack hits a rough spot. Many are tool-free, heavy-duty, and come with different designs for different hitch-mounted bike racks. Anti-sway clamps are the most common. For some hitch mount bike racks, clamps can also be an add-on purchase to expand the carrying capacity.

Straps

Bike racks sometimes lack enough stability to hold a bike frame with just the cradles and clamps. This is where straps come in handy. By securing the wheels to the cradle or rack itself, the straps offer extra support. Most straps are simple strips of Velcro you can position in different spots depending on the size of the bike.

Other Considerations

Bike Type : Most hitch racks are somewhat universal when it comes to the type of bikes they can carry, especially for road bikes, but there are some limitations. Unique bikes like recumbents and trikes, for example, often require a special hitch rack to fit. Fat bikes, mountain bikes, or larger tires, in general, can also provide a challenge that requires additional accessories to mount onto an existing hitch rack.

: Most hitch racks are somewhat universal when it comes to the type of bikes they can carry, especially for road bikes, but there are some limitations. Unique bikes like recumbents and trikes, for example, often require a special hitch rack to fit. Fat bikes, mountain bikes, or larger tires, in general, can also provide a challenge that requires additional accessories to mount onto an existing hitch rack. Bike Capacity : The number of bikes a rack can hold will determine how many bikes you can actually carry. Two to three bikes is a common range. Hanging hitch racks tend to hold more bikes but offer less separation between the frames. Platform bikes hold less on average but offer more support and protection.

: The number of bikes a rack can hold will determine how many bikes you can actually carry. Two to three bikes is a common range. Hanging hitch racks tend to hold more bikes but offer less separation between the frames. Platform bikes hold less on average but offer more support and protection. Hitch Size : True to the name, hitch racks fit into the hitch receiver of a vehicle. The size of the receiver will determine which models of racks can fit securely since any rack needs a tight fit to work. In short, the main tube of the rack needs to fit into the receiver. If it's too small, there might be an adapter you can use to make up the size difference. If it's too big, on the other hand, you might be out of luck with that particular model. The hitch size may also determine what type of hitch pin you need for the trailer hitch.

: True to the name, hitch racks fit into the hitch receiver of a vehicle. The size of the receiver will determine which models of racks can fit securely since any rack needs a tight fit to work. In short, the main tube of the rack needs to fit into the receiver. If it's too small, there might be an adapter you can use to make up the size difference. If it's too big, on the other hand, you might be out of luck with that particular model. The hitch size may also determine what type of hitch pin you need for the trailer hitch. Folding Frame: The one major drawback of a hitch rack is the space it takes up in the rear. For trunks, truck beds, or hatchbacks, this can also block access to the rear cargo compartment, decreasing the ease of use of the vehicle and rack. To avoid this issue, some racks have a folding frame that tilts outwards with the bikes anytime you need to access the rear. This type of frame also comes in handy when you don't have bikes on the rack since you can often fold it up vertically to reduce the vehicle's overall footprint.

Best Hitch Bike Racks Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Hitch Bike Rack Overall: Swagman XC Cross-Country