The Best Black Friday Tire Deals
Make sure your tires are fresh and ready for the winter season with some Black Friday deals.
Tires are often overlooked and incredibly important to the handling and safety of a vehicle. Remember folks, just because they "look" good or have plenty of tread does not mean they're safe. If they're five years old or more, it's time to replace them regardless of tread depth. Luckily, Black Friday is the day of deals, and those deals also exist on a wide range of tires too. Make sure your car is safe for the winter months with these tire deals we've compiled for you.
- Get an $80 Instant Rebate With the Qualifying Nitto Tire Purchases (at Tire Rack)
- Get Up to $100 on Bridgestone Blizzak Tires (at Tire Rack)
- Get a $100 Virtual Gift Card With the Purchase of Four Cooper Tires (at Tire Rack)
- Get Up to $100 Back With the Purchase of Four Goodyear Tires (at Tire Rack)
- Save $110 Instantly on Select Bridgestone Tires (at Tire Rack)
- Hankook Dynapro AT2 235/75R16 (10% off at Amazon)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studdable Winter Radial Tire 225/65R17 (22% off at Amazon)
- Mickey Thompson Baja Boss AT LT295/60R20 (10% off at Amazon)
- BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 LT255/70R18 (10% off at Amazon)
- Nitto Ridge Grappler Radial Tire-35x12.50R22 (10% off at Amazon)
- $110 Instant Savings on Goodyear Tires (at Discount Tire)
- $70 Continental rebate
- $70 Off Pirelli Tires
- Michelin Road 6 Tires (23% off at RevZilla)
- Shinko 705 Dual Sport Tires (Up to 19% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More Black Friday Deals From The Drive
- The Best of the best of Amazon's Black Friday automotive deals
- Amazon's DeWalt sale is truly wild
- We rounded up the absolute best power tool deals from Home Depot
- Amazon's Echo Auto is back on sale
- G-Shock's Black Friday sale will help add to your watch collection
- Keep Johnny Law at bay with these on-sale radar detectors
- BladeHQ has a serious Black Friday sale going on
- We found the 20 best Black Friday tool deals
- Garmin's Black Friday deals are freaking killer
- Cabelas car camping deals are too good to miss
- Coffee makes the world turn round, so you might as well get a deal
- Score new motorcycle gear with RevZilla's Black Friday sale
- Peep these unbeatable Amazon TV sales
- Here are the best motorcycle Black Friday deals around
- We rounded up the best Amazon sales on watches
- Seiko's excellent Amazon Black Friday deals are amazing
- DJI's drone sales will get you flying quick
- The 12 best Black Friday scooter deals are here
- Jackery's portable generator Black Friday sale is here to keep the lights on
- Makita is never on sale, and yet, it is on sale today
- Score new tires from TireRack this Black Friday
- Jumpstart your Black Friday with Noco's Black Friday deals
- Cooler, cooler, and more cooler deals this Black Friday
- You cannot go wrong with DeWalt's Black Friday sale
- Milwaukee's power tools are expensive, but not today
- Here are the 15 best deals from Home Depot
- Ryobi is the DIYer's best bet, and they're all on sale
- Harbor Freight's Black Friday sale is on
- portable generator Black Friday sale is here to keep the lights on
- Makita is never on sale, and yet, it is on sale today
- Score new tires from TireRack this Black Friday
- Jumpstart your Black Friday with Noco's Black Friday deals
- Cooler, cooler, and more cooler deals this Black Friday
- You cannot go wrong with DeWalt's Black Friday sale
- Milwaukee's power tools are expensive, but not today
- Here are the 15 best deals from Home Depot
- Ryobi is the DIYer's best bet, and they're all on sale
- Harbor Freight's Black Friday sale is on