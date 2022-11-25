The Best Black Friday Tire Deals

Tires are often overlooked and incredibly important to the handling and safety of a vehicle. Remember folks, just because they "look" good or have plenty of tread does not mean they're safe. If they're five years old or more, it's time to replace them regardless of tread depth. Luckily, Black Friday is the day of deals, and those deals also exist on a wide range of tires too. Make sure your car is safe for the winter months with these tire deals we've compiled for you.