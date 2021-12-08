Get a Jump on the Holidays With Hot Daily Deals at Amazon and Beyond

The holiday season is already upon us, and we're all scrambling to find the best gifts we can for that special someone. Maybe the Black Friday blowouts didn't have what you were looking for, maybe the bills happened to come out at the worst possible time, maybe you did buy all the gifts you need for others and it's time to spoil yourself a little. Regardless of the specifics, you're covered. Welcome back to our new regular feature Drive Deals, where our crack squad of gear experts will absolutely not rest until we’ve saved you money.

Amazon PowerBuilt floor jack in action.

We all know that now isn't the time to procrastinate. As much as everyone would like to hunker down on the couch and tune into their guilty-pleasure streaming series, it's time to get cracking on that winter project. That busted, old, hard-to-handle floor jack isn't doing you any favors. Sure, it'll get the job done, but the idea of wrestling with it isn't exactly putting a fire under your rear. That said, the Powerbuilt - 3000Lb Triple Lift Garage Jack is going for $189.99 on Amazon. That's 24 percent in savings you'll wish you took advantage of when you finally drag yourself back into the shop.

Samsung Oh, yeah. It doubles as a 55-inch digital picture frame. Get ready to see that project car all day long.

Alright, maybe you're not the one with a winter project. I know from experience that, as much as your gearhead loves getting things done, they're rushing to get back indoors and tune into some mind-numbing entertainment. Why not spoil them a little? You can snag the Samsung 55" LS03A Frame Series - 4K Smart TV for 30 percent off the list price at Woot. It's got the kind of clarity that brings the images of hot rides and trick building equipment to life. It'll also do a good job of sprucing up those timeless rom-coms we all know you're really watching.