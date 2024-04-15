Take Action Against Car Thieves With Amazon’s GPS Tracker Deals

This past weekend, I took my 1969 Dodge Charger to its first-ever show. While there, a personal hero and fellow Mopar nut told me to equip my car with a GPS tracker. He reminded me that while we love what we do, this hobby attracts some terrible people eager to cash in on the trusting nature of enthusiasts. He has an excellent point, and with the return of show season putting so many beloved cars in vulnerable positions, GPS trackers are the perfect topic for today's deals post.

By coincidence, we also refreshed our buying guide for GPS trackers last week. A few of the entries happen to be on sale over at Amazon. That includes our top pick, the Spytec GPS GL300 Mini GPS Tracker, which is on sale for $14.35 with an available $22.95 monthly subscription. The brand that was recommended to me also has a discounted option, the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker for $19.95, with a monthly subscription price of $19.95 available.