Take Action Against Car Thieves With Amazon’s GPS Tracker Deals
Car thieves are a real threat, and this is how you stop them from sullying your passion.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
This past weekend, I took my 1969 Dodge Charger to its first-ever show. While there, a personal hero and fellow Mopar nut told me to equip my car with a GPS tracker. He reminded me that while we love what we do, this hobby attracts some terrible people eager to cash in on the trusting nature of enthusiasts. He has an excellent point, and with the return of show season putting so many beloved cars in vulnerable positions, GPS trackers are the perfect topic for today's deals post.
By coincidence, we also refreshed our buying guide for GPS trackers last week. A few of the entries happen to be on sale over at Amazon. That includes our top pick, the Spytec GPS GL300 Mini GPS Tracker, which is on sale for $14.35 with an available $22.95 monthly subscription. The brand that was recommended to me also has a discounted option, the LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker for $19.95, with a monthly subscription price of $19.95 available.
The list below has a few more deals for you to consider. Each is listed with the lowest subscription fee available for that model. Keep in mind that the specifics of the subscription do directly impact your experience with the tracker selected. That said, I encourage those of you with experience in this department to drop some advice in the comments that will help fellow enthusiasts pick the best tracker, regardless of the sale price.
- Spytec GPS GL300 Mini GPS Tracker for $14.35 ($22.95 Monthly Subscription)
- Brickhouse Spark Nano 7 GPS Tracker for $19.95 ($17.99 Monthly Subscription)
- Brickhouse Livewire Volt GPS Tracker for $14.95 ($17.99 Monthly Subscription)
- Tracki GPS Tracker for $12.88 ($9.95 Monthly Subscription)
- LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker for $19.95 ($19.95 Monthly Subscription)
- Vyncs - GPS Tracker for Vehicles for $79.99 (No Monthly Fees)