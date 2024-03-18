Hot Detailing Deals: Big Savings From Chemical Guys, Meguiar’s, Mothers and More

I’ve known a lot of people who are hardcore detailing enthusiasts. One of their favorite parts of car ownership is spending a day in the garage washing, polishing, and waxing their cars. I like driving cars more than buffing them, but I do appreciate the results from spending some time spiffing it up with the right tools. Detailing products can be expensive, though. That's why I tracked down some deals to edge off the initial investment. These are all products from reputable companies that I’ve used in the past on either my own cars or even cars I was prepping for photoshoots.

I know some of you may be new to car detailing. I put together a list of kits that save money and get you everything you need in just one click. Chemical Guys has a number of its kits on sale right now and you can get everything from the Quick Load Ceramic Kit that includes a big selection of products for the interior and exterior of your car for $220. Alternatively, you can go a little more basic and snag the Quick Ceramic Wash & Protection Kit for $49.99.

If you would rather buy products separately, I have some deals on those too. Meguiar's Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner for just $6.97 is a good deal, and makes your life easier if you have dark wheels. There’s also a deal on Meguiar's Ultimate Quik Detailer which if you’ve never used it, you’re missing out on a car-life-hack. If you’re car isn’t too dirty, you can spray this on, wipe it off with a clean microfiber, like one of these SimpleHouseware Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, and your car looks good as new.

I also picked out some equipment that I either like. I have tested out power washers from Ryobi and DeWalt recently and both make detailing quicker and easier. The DEWALT Cordless Pressure Washer/Cleaner, 550-PSI, 1.0 GPM is a great smaller unit, you can read more about it here, or you can take a look at our guide for pressure washers here.

There’s also the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $97.00 that’ll save you after you dropped your latte while driving or the Shop-Vac 16 Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vacuum for $199.99 if you just want to get rid of the daily dirt your shoes drag in.