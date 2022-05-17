Time to Restock Your Detailing Arsenal With Amazon Deals and More
Show your car some love before light scratches become unsightly blemishes that embarrass you at the next Cars and Coffee.
You made it through that winter-turned-spring project. Unfortunately, all that time under the hood pulled your attention away from the cosmetics. Now you're scrambling to find the goods you need to clean it up before you kick off your late start to show season. You're starting on the right foot by visiting The Drive today. This time around, I'm helping you nail down some savings on the car detailing products you need make that ride presentable again.
Your car's paint surely accumulated its share of swirls and light scratches over the winter. You'll need to get rid of them if you intend to win any trophies this year. Amazon's making that easy by letting the Chemical Guys All-in-One Polish and Compound Bundle go for $57.78.
Maybe buffing isn't your biggest concern. Maybe you need to replace that tired old pressure washer that's barely chugging along. If you head over to Northern Tool, you can snag the Powerhorse Gas Pressure Washer for $299.99. The pressure is adjustable and interchangeable tips make it safe for paint. Of course, that high psi will come in handy for other projects you're getting a late jump on.
Those of you just looking for something cheap and handy better go snag the X Xindell Windshield Cleaner for $13.99 at Amazon. Everyone hates cleaning the interior portion of their windshield. This simple device makes it much less of a pain and is well worth the low investment.
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Save $20 with Digital Coupon at Amazon
- Meguiar’s Ultimate Bucket Kit for $28.97 at Walmart
- CleanTools Absorber Synthetic Drying Chamois for $11.88 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys Seven-Piece Wash and Shine Kit for $39.97 at Walmart
- Meguiar's Grit Guard for $10.65 at Walmart
- X Xindell Windshield Cleaner for $13.99 at Amazon
- Adam’s Leather Cleaner and Leather Conditioner Kit for $20.18 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys All-in-One Polish and Compound Bundle for $57.78 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys Foam Gun Car Wash and Wax Bundle with Torq Foam Blaster for $66.27 at Amazon
- Greenworks 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $94 at Walmart
- Mothers PowerCone 360 for $24.88 at Amazon
- Meguiar's Supreme Shine Microfiber Towels for $9.25 at Walmart
- Meguiar's Hybrid Ceramic Liquid Wax for $15.97 at Walmart
- Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus Premium Paste Wax for $14.27 at Amazon
- Meguiar's Ultimate Interior Detailer for $9.88 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys EcoSmart-RU Ready to Use Sprayable Waterless Car Wash and Wax for $37.88 at Amazon
- Adam's Rubber Mat and Liner Cleaner for $11.55 at Amazon
- Adam's Wheel Cleaner for $13.58 at Amazon
- Chemical Guys InnerClean Interior Quick Detailer and Protectant Bundle for $18.09 at Amazon
- Ironton Car Polishing Kit for $89.99 at Northern Tool
- Powerhorse Gas Pressure Washer for $299.99 at Northern tool
- Stockton Grime Minister Chain Brush for $9.99 at RevZilla
- Muc-Off eBike Dry Chain Cleaner for $11.99 at RevZilla
- Cycle Care Formula 22 Bike Wash for $15.25 at RevZilla