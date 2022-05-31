Save $25 on a Noco Jump-Starter and Find More Sales at Amazon

It's hard to bounce back after a long weekend. Between sales events ending and the abundance of free time coming to an end, it's easy to see why someone might not be all smiles today. I'm doing my best to help, though. The deals the team and I were able to dig up some savings on automotive goods at Amazon that just might get you back in good spirits.

One particular shining light of a sale is Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $99.95. Some of its more powerful counterparts, the GBX55, GB70, and GBX155, are also discounted. This lineup gives you the power to jump pretty much any passenger vehicle on today's roadways, and adding one to your collection of safety equipment is a good way to put yourself back into a great mood.

If that won't do the trick, maybe dealing with the grime and fingerprints your car accumulated over the long weekend will. Amazon's giving you 20 percent off the Chemical Guys 14-Piece Arsenal Builder Car Wash Kit just by clicking the coupon on its page. If that's more than you need, you can snag the Meguiar's Citrus Blast Wash and Wax for $35.17, which is 38 percent less than the usual price.