Save Big On Suspension Parts To Get The Most From Driving Season

In my three decades of car ownership, my current VW Tiguan is the only car I've ever owned without suspension modifications. That's probably about to change, because I've been looking around and found some deals on parts that are worth pulling the trigger on. But, like everyone should do before buying anything, I have to decide on goals and what I want and exactly what the final outcome should be.

I've modified cars for a lot of different purposes, both personally and in my professional life. I owned a 911 for many years, and it was slowly transformed from my daily driver into a track day car with a full cage. My MK7 GTI started life as a project car for my magazine, but turned into a daily driver for my wife that was still faster around a race track than an e90 M3. The Bilstein PSS10 coilver kit I used on that car is on sale right now at Tire Rack and includes free shipping. That last bit makes it a steal, as lightweight coilovers are surprisingly heavy. Tire Rack is also running deals on KYB products, which I had on an MK4 GTI I built to enjoy days in Southern California's canyons. You can also land some savings on the Koni dampers, like the Special Active Shocks I used on an e46 M3 project, which made it a little more comfortable for daily driving without sacrificing handling.