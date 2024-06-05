Win Father’s Day With Deals on Flashlights and Work Lights at Amazon

I may not be a Dad yet, but I know for a fact that flashlights always make awesome gifts on Father's Day. They're awesome for a number of practical reasons and will come in handy whenever Dad takes on a project. Models like the legendary Imalent MS18 that unleash the power of the sun will also fuel limitless entertainment. That's why I've rounded up all sorts of flashlight lighting deals to help you knock Father's Day out of the park.

If you're not familiar with it, Imalent is known to produce some of the brightest flashlights in the world. While many manufacturers are generous with their lumen ratings, the 100,000 lumens the Imalent MS18 is said to belt out is definitely more of an accurate estimate than most. This thing is insanely bright, and with a coupon bringing it down to $535.96, it'd surely make for a Father's Day gift to remember.

As fun as that would be, that kind of power isn't exactly practical—especially not when you consider size. If Dad's more for work-friendly lights, something like the Astro Tools Folding Double-Sided LED Slim Light for $39.99 is a far better choice. It's folding head and magnetic base make an excellent choice for the jobs in tight spaces that seem to lure all dads in.

More Father's Day Deals on Lighting and Flashlights