Keep Dad in or Out of Trouble With Fathers Day Deals on Electronics

We all say we want an analog driving experience, but if we're honest, electronics make our lives better. I'm not talking about dual-clutch transmissions or torque vectoring, I'm talking about things like radar detectors and car stereos. Chances are your dad agrees, which is why I've rounded up some of the best early Father's Day electronics deals.

This Father's Day, help Dad keep his driving record safe with this Escort Max 360 MKII Radar Detector for $499.95. Trust me, he'll thank you. But, even if Dad doesn't speed on the regular, he still might want to record his driving. This Garmin Mini 2 for $109.99 is one of my favorite dash cams. It is super simple to operate. It takes up almost no space. It's also a great value; check out my review here.

I've also found deals on offroad GPS systems, wireless CarPlay adapters and even a Kicker powered Subwoofer so Dad can bump all the music you hate — PUNK'S NOT DEAD! At the time of writing this, everything should ship in time for Father's Day. You may even be able to get local pick up on the stuff from Best Buy.

More Father's Day Deals on Electronics

Escort MAXcam 360c Radar Detector And Dash Cam for $749.95 at Escort