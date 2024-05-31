MY EDC Obsession Helped Me Find Some Killer Deals Great For Father’s Day

As some of you regular readers know, I fell down the EDC rabbit hole after finding my multitool inadequate after suffering a mechanical while on my gravel bike. I found several solutions that offer greater utility than a typical everyday carry multitool. Admittedly, almost all of them are larger than pocket-sized. After way too much hand-wringing looking at regular tool brands, well regular German kind of niche of tool brands, like Wiha and Wera, I eventually settled on a tool kit from cycling specialist Silca. I ordered a T-Ratchet + Ti-Torque Kit. Silca, as a brand, is a bit fetishized in the bike community and is renowned for quality and precision. As you may have guessed from gushing, it means I spent more than I needed to. In the spirit of sharing my excitement, and helping you get ahead of Father's Day, I've rounded up some awesome EDC tool deals.

My Silca tools are apparently still being forged by Telchar of Nogrod and I’m hoping to see them before the Festival Of Lithe, but as the old saying goes, “A tool kit is never late, nor is it early, it arrives precisely when it means to.” Anyway, while waiting, I’ve been examining other possible ways to skin the same cat. The Silca kit has a torque stick which is important for cycling, but not useful for typical EDC jobs. There’s a number of ways of carrying pretty complete tool kits, some of which are substantially more affordable, and some, you may even have most of the stuff in your garage already.

First, if you have a 1/4-inch ratcheting wrench, like this one from GearWrench, and you have a selection of hex bits, that may have come with your last drill purchase, you have a very affordable makeshift kit already. Or GearWrench is way ahead of me on this, and makes a ¼ inch drive ratchet specifically for this purpose. You just need to decide on a way to carry them.

When I get the Silca kit, my plan is to review it as not only a bike tool, but also as a possible addition to a normal EDC pack. I might also see what I can piece together from my existing tools that would be comparable, or spend the smallest amount possible to assemble something from normal tool brands; just for comparison.

More EDC Deals for Early Father's Day Shoppers