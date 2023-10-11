Harbor Freight’s Got Great Tool Deals Going On, Too
Harbor Freight’s ripe for saving money, too.
Consumers may be proverbially stealing Furbies out of each other's hands over on Amazon for Prime Day, but there are still plenty of deals going on at other online retailers. Take for instance ol' Harbor Freight—these folks have some solid deals going on for their various power and hand tools, as well as storage solutions. Check 'em out!
- STOREHOUSE 4 in. Stacking Tilt Bin ($150 off)
- U.S. GENERAL 34 in. x 23 in., 6-Drawer, Full-Bank Service Cart, Purple ($100 off)
- VULCAN ProTIG™ 165 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($50 off)
- BAUER 10 Amp Deep Cut Variable-Speed Band Saw ($40 off)
- MCGRAW 20 gallon 1.6 HP 135 PSI Oil-lube Vertical Air Compressor ($40 off)
- DAYTONA 1300 lb. Capacity Self-Loading Positioning Wheel Dolly ($40 off)
- DAYTONA 3 Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack with RAPID PUMP($40 off)
- VULCAN MIGMax™ 215 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($30 off)
- BRAUN 18,000 Lumen LED Detachable Work Light ($30 off)
- BAUER 10 in., 5-Speed Bench Drill Press with Light ($20 off)
- BAUER 4 in. x 36 in. Belt and 6 in. Disc Sander ($20 off)
- HAUL-MASTER 1200 lb. Capacity 30-1/4 in. x 72 in. Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp ($20 off)
- BAUER 30,000 - 60,000 BTU Forced Air Propane Portable Heater ($15 off)
- BAUER 18 in. Roller Tool Bag ($15 off)
- PITTSBURGH AUTOMOTIVE 250 lb. Capacity Creeper With Adjustable Headrest ($15 off)
- PORTLAND 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer ($15 off)
- ICON Precision Snap Ring Pliers, 8 Piece ($15 off)
- BAUER 8V Cordless Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit, 40 Piece ($10 off)
- WARRIOR Titanium Step Drill Bit Set, 3-Piece ($5 off)
- PITTSBURGH Flex-Head SAE Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, 5 Piece ($10 off)
