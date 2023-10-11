The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Harbor Freight’s Got Great Tool Deals Going On, Too

Harbor Freight’s ripe for saving money, too.

byPeter Nelson|
The GarageNews
Harbor Freight Deals
There’s more to save. Harbor Freight
Share
Peter Nelson
Peter NelsonView peter nelson's Articles

16vpete

16vpete

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Consumers may be proverbially stealing Furbies out of each other's hands over on Amazon for Prime Day, but there are still plenty of deals going on at other online retailers. Take for instance ol' Harbor Freight—these folks have some solid deals going on for their various power and hand tools, as well as storage solutions. Check 'em out!

More Prime Big Deal Day Deals

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
stripe
DealsTools