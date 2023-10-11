Amazon’s Killer Prime Day CRKT Knife Sale Is Nearly Going, Going, Gone
Stay strapped.
CRKT knives are some of my favorite EDCs around. They're sharp, they're reliable, and they're relatively inexpensive compared to other comparatively well-put-together knives. But there's always room for more savings and Amazon's Prime Day deals on CRKT knives are some of the best around. Check them out!
- CRKT Squid ($2 off)
- CRKT Minimalist Bowie Neck Knife ($16 off)
- CRKT S.P.E.W. ($21 off)
- CRKT CEO Flipper ($10 off)
- CRKT Drifter ($3 off)
- CRKT M16-01KS ($17 off)
- CRKT PSD ($15 off)
- CRKT M21-04G ($17 off)
- CRKT Razel GT ($13 off)
- CRKT Ritual ($47 off)
- CRKT M16-10KS ($11 off)
- CRKT Nathan's Knife Kit ($4 off)
- CRKT Dually ($3 off)
- CRKT KUK ($3 off)
- CRKT Tailbone ($3 off)
- CRKT Clever Girl ($9 off)
- CRKT Freyr Axe ($27 off)
- CRKT Knife Maintenance Tool ($7 off)
