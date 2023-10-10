There Are Crazy Deals on Garmin’s Watches This Prime Day

We value toughness here at The Drive. And that's because we're an engineer's nightmare. We put our gear through absolute hell and high water and demand it still be working as it emerges on the other side. And that's why we love Garmin's awesome smartwatches. They're not only rough and tumble, but accurate and help us get the most out of our fleshy bodies. But when they're not on sale, they're expensive and we like a deal. Thankfully, this Prime Day, most of Garmin's watches are all on sale. Take a look.