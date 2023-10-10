The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

There Are Crazy Deals on Garmin’s Watches This Prime Day

Tell time and calories burnt.

byJonathon Klein|
The GarageNews
Garmin smart watches are on sale at Amazon
So many colorways and models. Amazon
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We value toughness here at The Drive. And that's because we're an engineer's nightmare. We put our gear through absolute hell and high water and demand it still be working as it emerges on the other side. And that's why we love Garmin's awesome smartwatches. They're not only rough and tumble, but accurate and help us get the most out of our fleshy bodies. But when they're not on sale, they're expensive and we like a deal. Thankfully, this Prime Day, most of Garmin's watches are all on sale. Take a look.

More Prime Big Deal Day Deals

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
stripe
AccessoriesDeals