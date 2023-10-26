Organize Your Life and Fitness With Discounted Garmin Watches
Or sombody else’s.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
We showed you some sick Garmin watch deals during Amazon Prime Day a few weeks back, and rest assured, there are still some sick discounts to be had. Whether you're organizing your life, your fitness (not that those aren't related) or someone else's, these are handy products for doing so. Pick one up, or a couple, for gifts and get your holiday shopping done early.
Garmin Watches
- Garmin 010-02173-11 Venu, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display, Features Music, Body Energy Monitoring, Animated Workouts ($110 off)
- Garmin 010-02174-01 vivoactive 4, GPS Smartwatch, Features Music, Body Energy Monitoring ($100 off)
- Garmin fenix 7 Solar, adventure smartwatch, with Solar Charging Capabilities ($100 off)
- Garmin vivomove 3s, Smaller-sized Hybrid Smartwatch with Real Watch Hands and Hidden Touchscreen Display ($90 off)
- Garmin 010-01746-00 Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black) ($50 off)
- Garmin 010-02427-02 Venu Sq, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Display ($50 off)
- Garmin Venu 2, GPS Smartwatch with Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features, Slate Bezel with Black Case ($38 off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar Surf, Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch with Solar Charging Capabilities ($30 off)
- Garmin Venu 2 Plus, GPS Smartwatch with Call and Text, Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Features ($25 off)
- Garmin 010-02641-00 Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch Slate Gray Bundle ($25 off)
- Garmin 010-01769-11 Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch Contactless Payments Built-In Sports Apps, Black/Slate ($20 off)
- Garmin Venu, GPS Smartwatch with Bright Touchscreen Granite Blue and Silver (Renewed) ($8 off)
