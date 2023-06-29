Check Out Amazon’s Hottest Deals on Apple, Casio, Garmin, and Seiko Watches
Can’t go wrong with either one of these cool timepieces.
Smartwatches have taken over the watch scene by storm over the last couple of years, converting multitudes from analog timepieces to digital ones in record time. True aficionados know that there's no reason to pick sides, however, because different occasions call for different timepieces—and there's always great beauty and having choices. These hot deals on Amazon reflect just that, offering a wide variety of timepieces at killer prices.
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm graphite ($320 off)
- 010-02430-01 Garmin Venu 2 black ($150 off)
- SSB347 Seiko stainless steel ($145 off)
- Coutura Seiko solar gold ($121 off)
- Garmin Instinct Solar Sunburst Yellow ($100 off)
- 010-02064-00 Garmin Instinct black ($75 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm midnight ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm starlight ($70 off)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4 black ($60 off)
- GBD-H1000-4 Casio G-Shock Move, GPS, heart rate red ($51 off)
- GD350-1C Casio G-Shock gray ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE 40mm gold ($42 off)
- Garmin Vívomove gold/ivory ($30 off)
- SRPD59 Seiko 5 Sports orange dial ($29 off)
- B00BIP75L8 Casio G-Shock black ($28 off)
- DW5600E-1V Casio G-Shock black ($26 off)
- MCW100H-4AV Casio G-Shock heavy duty chronograph black/orange ($24 off)
- SRPH33 Seiko 5 Mens black/orange ($12 off)
- GA-100 XL Series Casio G-Shock black ($11 off)
- GA-700-7ACR Casio G-Shock white ($9 off)
