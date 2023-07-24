Seiko Watch Deals Are Once Again Worth Hitting Buy Now
Seikos live in a nice middle ground between flashy and classy, with a broad range of styles to pick from.
Seiko watches live in a great happy medium between flashy and classy. And they go on sale with some regularity, so it's always a good idea to take a lap through listings and see what's discounted. Here's a selection of price cuts we caught this week. You really can't go wrong.
- Seiko 5 Sports Men's Automatic ($116 off)
- Seiko Men's Recraft Series ($70 off)
- Seiko SRPB77 Presage Men's Silver-Tone 40.5mm ($113 off)
- Seiko Men's Essentials Japanese Quartz ($63 off)
- Seiko Men's SNK809 5 Automatic Stainless Steel ($20 off)
- Seiko Men's SSC139 Excelsior Gunmetal ($124 off)
- Seiko Chrono SS ($111 off)
- Seiko Stainless Steel Japanese Quartz Leather Calfskin ($74)
- Seiko Silver Tone Stainless Steel Chronograph ($126 off)
- Seiko SRPG39 5 Sports Men's Watch Black 39.4mm ($54 off)
- Seiko Essential SGP RECT ($54 off)
- Seiko Essentials Japanese Quartz, Ladies ($111)
- Seiko Women's SWR053 ($50 off)
- Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SSC911 ($178 off)
- Seiko SNKM97 Analog Green Dial Automatic ($91 off)
- Seiko SRPG37 5 Sports Black 39.4mm ($54 off)
- Seiko Mens Essential SGP RECT ($85 off)
- Seiko SNE583 Prospex Men's Watch Silver-Tone 38.5mm ($236 off)
- Seiko SRPD61 5 Sports Silver-Tone 42.5mm ($20 off)
- Seiko digital bedroom clock ($19 off)
