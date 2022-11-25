Check Out These Massive Black Friday Watch Deals on Amazon
Now’s the time to pick up a nice timepiece for short money.
What could be a more versatile gift for friends and family members than a nice-looking watch? Thankfully, Amazon has seemingly endless deep deals currently on a wide variety of timepieces, at all kinds of price points and by many, many different brands. Whether you're after something like an inexpensive quartz sports watch, a quality automatic diver, or something for a dressed-up occasion, there are all kinds of good stuff to peruse.
Zeroing in on exactly the right one might be a bit tedious, but that's where we come in—we've hand-selected a solid selection at all price points that could be the perfect gift to one person or several people who'd dig such a gift. Or, spend a little money on yourself, for once.
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth Smartwatch w/ Body, Health, Fitness and Sleep Tracker, Improved Battery, Sapphire Crystal Glass, GPS Route Tracking, Titanium Frame, US Version, Black (11 percent off)
- Citizen CZ Smart 46mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch Touchscreen, Heartrate, GPS, Speaker, Bluetooth, Notifications, iPhone and Android Compatible, Powered by Google Wear OS (25 percent off)
- Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Green Alpine Loop Large. Fitness Tracker, Precision GPS, Action Button, Extra-Long Battery Life, Brighter Retina Display (8 percent off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band - S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant (8 percent off)
- Casio EAW-MRW-200H-1BV Men's MRW200H-1BV Black Resin Dive Watch (28 percent off)
- Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph 43mm Mens Ref CAZ1014.BA0842 (12 percent off)
- Alpina Seastrong Mens Automatic Leather Strap Watch (52 percent off)
- Seiko SSK005 Seiko 5 Sports Men's Watch Silver-Tone 42.5mm Stainless Steel (19 percent off)
- Philipp Plein Mens Gold 44 mm The G.O.A.T. Watch PWFAA0621 (15 percent off)
- Automatic Mens Watches Skeleton Mechanical Wrist Watch for Men Waterproof Genuine Leather Watchband Luxury Self-Winding Stainless Steel Analog Watch for Men Collection PAGANI DESIGN (20 percent off)
- Tissot Mens Couturier 316L Stainless Steel case Swiss Automatic Watch, Grey, Stainless Steel, 22 (T0354071103101) (23 percent)
- Timex 38 mm M79 Black/Blue Auto Silver Case Black Dial Silver Bracelet (20 percent off)
- NIXON 5th Element A1294-100M Water Resistant Men's Automatic Watch (42mm Watch Face, 21mm-19mm Stainless Steel Three Link Band) (25 percent off)
- Tissot Unisex Seastar 1000 36mm 316L Stainless Steel case Quartz Watch, Grey, Stainless Steel, 18 (T1202101104100) (23 percent off)
- Luminox Master Carbon Seal Automatic Blue Swiss Made Watch XS.3863 (19 percent off)
- Seiko Men's SNXL72 Seiko 5 Automatic Gold Dial Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch (19 percent off)
- Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch, Stainless Steel with Polyurethane Strap (31 percent off)
- Bulova Precisionist Chronograph Men's Watch (46 percent off)
- Alpina Seastrong Mens Automatic Leather Strap Watch (50 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Black (46 percent off)
- Casio Men's GA-100 XL Series G-Shock Quartz 200M WR Shock Resistant Watch (36 percent off)
- Garmin Forerunner 735XT, Multisport GPS Running Watch With Heart Rate, Black/Gray (64 percent off)
- Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Sport Watch , Black (33 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
