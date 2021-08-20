The OBDLink MX+ Is a Loaded Bluetooth OBD2 Scanner With Fun Tricks, but It’s Not Super Cheap

Given those reasons, The Drive wanted to get a few of these devices in hand to check them out for ourselves. First up, we’re testing the OBDLink MX+, one of the most reviewed and highly rated offerings on Amazon. At the time of writing, the MX+ is listed for $119.95 but is on sale for $99.95. OBD Solutions sent a unit to us to test for free.

As OBD2 scanner tech has progressed, the devices have evolved, functionality has improved, and prices have dropped greatly from the $1,500-$3,000 units of old. App-connected dongles can open the entry point because the uninitiated are more likely to consider the idea of seeing their car’s information on a phone compared to something that still looks like a specialty mechanic’s device. It doesn’t hurt that the power of smartphone processing and graphics allow for added features and prettier graphics, too.

Our entire lives are run through — and directed by — our smartphones, so it only makes sense that your car’s diagnostics would live there, too. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, wireless OBD2 scanners can now pair directly with your phone to detail your car’s health.

OBDLink’s price is low when compared to professional Bluetooth tablet-style OBD scanners such as the Autel Scanner MaxiCOM MK808 or the Ancel DS700 Bi-Directional Scan Tool or even pro-level corded models like the Innova CarScan Pro 5610 Bi-Directional Scan Tool, but when considering the range an average first-time OBD buyer would consider, $100 is a bit high compared to other offerings. A basic Ancel diagnostic tool, for example, only costs about $40. The MX+ does have a bevy of features, but many people won’t need all the frills and add-ons, which makes this a more premium product.

After toying with this device using my nearly 20-year-old Acura (Ed. Note: I now feel very old.) and an iPhone 6S+, I can say it’s a solid tool that is easy to use and boasts a lot of capability, but there are cheaper options you might want to consider.

Unboxing and Initial Impression of the OBDLink MX+

The OBDLink MX+ wireless OBD2 scanner arrived in a small plastic-wrapped container about the size of a small watch box. The cardboard is covered in a soft-touch matte black material, and the box opens from the front with a magnetic flap keeping it down. Inside the flap, OBDLink greets you with a nice thank you message and the email address for the company’s support line. A warranty card noting three years and “100 percent satisfaction guaranteed” sits on top of the small user manual, which sits on top of the small zipper case that holds the product.

The case is no ultra-protective OtterBox-type thing; it’s a case akin to what is often used to hold over-ear headphones. Its shape likely comes from a slightly pliable piece of harder plastic embedded within the soft-touch skin, and a specifically cut foam insert that lives inside one half of the case houses the scanner. This case would be perfectly fine for keeping inside your glove compartment, but because the additional cardboard packaging is also small and stays closed, I’d probably keep it in there as well for added protection.

About the size of the plug at the end of the cord on a normal wired OBD2 scanner, the scanner’s exterior shell is made of hard black plastic, so it’s visually unremarkable. The face of the scanner features four different alert lights, including Power, OBD, Host, and BT for Bluetooth. There’s also a tiny button that is used for pairing and resetting the device.