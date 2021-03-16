How To Know When Your Map Sensor Is Failing

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Your car is full of electrical components that monitor and control various systems and functions. There are so many that it can be a real pain when one or more of them starts to act up. Complicating matters further is the fact that a failing sensor doesn’t just send out incorrect information, it can cause ripple effects with other systems that rely on the readings. One sensor that you may not have heard of is the MAP sensor or the manifold absolute pressure sensor. If that sounds completely foreign to you or makes you think of being lost on a country road while your spouse yells at you for not asking for directions, that’s normal. The MAP sensor isn’t exactly a household name. The Drive’s editors have spent enough time banging their heads against the wall trying to locate problem sensors to help you avoid the same fate. We’ll help you get started with diagnosing and fixing your MAP sensor, so grab your code reader and some patience and let’s get started.

Depositphotos You may see a check engine light if the MAP sensor's going bad.

What Is a MAP Sensor? Your vehicle’s MAP sensor actually has nothing to do with maps or navigation. It’s an acronym for a component called the manifold absolute pressure sensor, which monitors airflow into the engine. This helps the vehicle’s computer calculate the air density and adjust fuel delivery levels. Where Is a MAP Sensor Located? The MAP sensor can be located in one of a few different spots, depending on the vehicle, including under the dashboard, on the firewall, around the inner fender area, or near the intake manifold. Yours may be in a different location, so check your vehicle's service manual. What Are The Signs Of a Failing MAP Sensor? As the MAP sensor fails, it can cause various issues with the fuel system and vehicle performance. An inaccurate reading from the sensor will cause the computer to change the amount of fuel it sends, which can rob the engine of power or cause it to run poorly. If there’s less fuel entering the engine, performance will obviously suffer, but it can also cause the engine to stall and cause a major safety issue. As the sensor begins to fail, the vehicle’s computer may also generate error codes. The codes correspond to specific problems with the sensor and can be read using an OBD2 (onboard diagnostics) device. The codes may include: P0068 - MAP sensor readings contradict readings from throttle position sensor

- MAP sensor readings contradict readings from throttle position sensor P0069 - MAP barometric pressure correlation

- MAP barometric pressure correlation P1106 - MAP sensor or BARO sensor high/low voltage signal

- MAP sensor or BARO sensor high/low voltage signal P1107 - Powertrain code - fuel/air monitoring Although these codes are somewhat universal, some manufacturers’ codes are slightly different. It’s important to research the codes and meanings for your specific make and model. What Causes MAP Sensors To Fail? The sensor’s operation involves physical and electrical components, so the cause of failure can involve a number of factors. If there is a leak or damage to the component’s vacuum chamber, the sensor won’t be able to get an accurate reading. Due to the sensor’s location, it can also become dirty or obstructed by grime and debris from the engine bay or road. That Sounds Complicated, Is There a Simple Way To Diagnose a Bad MAP Sensor? The first thing you can do is to check for physical damage to the sensor and make sure that the wiring connections are solid. Next, you can use a voltmeter to check voltage and use an OBD-II scanner to read any error codes that have been generated. How Difficult Is It To Replace a MAP Sensor? The process of replacing a MAP sensor isn’t all that complex and is made easier by the fact that the sensor is located in an easy-to-access location. You will need to be comfortable disconnecting the battery and using testing tools such as an OBD-2 scanner. You may also be able to just clean the sensor instead of replacing it. Refer to your vehicle’s maintenance manual for more information.

Depositphotos You can do a lot of the diagnosis work yourself before heading to this guy.