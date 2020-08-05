The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There are a million and one things that could go wrong with a car engine. In old times, it was solely up to the owner and/or technician to drudge through possible issues until they determined what was broken or malfunctioning. Modern cars have become so intelligent, though, that they can detect problems as they happen, that’s what sensors are for.

There are dozens of sensors all throughout a vehicle that constantly read a car’s functionality and health. Some read oxygen, air, or temperature levels, while others such as knock sensors, keep tabs on vibrations and sound levels so you don’t end up with a piston-sized hole in the engine itself.

But there’s more to a knock sensor than just that, so please allow The Drive’s crack informational team to explain and answer the question, what is a knock sensor?