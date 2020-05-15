How To Test Transmission Speed Sensor 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So your car’s transmission is acting up or throwing a panic-inducing fault code and you want to find out if the speed sensors are causing it? Fabulous.

Your car’s transmission speed sensors are vital to its powertrain operation. Most modern cars have two transmission speed sensors, one at the input shaft and another at the output shaft. These sensors work in tandem to send the powertrain control module (i.e., the computer that manages the engine and transmission) the speed difference between the engine crankshaft and the transmission output shaft, and thus, the gear ratio. That data, along with data from other sensors around the car, is used to set shift points, adjust engine calibrations, and even manage cruise control. If those sensors aren’t working properly, your transmission may shift roughly or sluggishly, cruise control may not work, or the speedometer may malfunction.

Diagnosing a faulty transmission speed sensor is pretty straightforward, as is replacing it, but to diagnose a problem fully, you’ll need to be comfortable using a multimeter to check voltage. If not, take your car to a qualified mechanic for a proper once-over The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help you diagnose and fix your transmission speed sensor issues, and get back on the road.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Half-hour

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Transmission