Failing Throttle Position Sensor: What It Means And How To Fix It

Certain things are a given in life, especially when it comes to cars. When you put your foot down on the gas pedal, it's a given that your car will accelerate—until it doesn't. There can be any number of issues that prevent acceleration or that cause your car to run roughly, but it can be hard to figure out what the problem is. One of the most common causes of those issues is your car's throttle position sensor, also known as the TPS. The little sensor plays a big role in how much fuel your engine gets at any given point in time, and if it's not functioning properly, you may notice changes in how your car runs and accelerates. The Drive's editors have diagnosed and replaced their car's TPS before, and we're here to help. It may be tempting to ignore the problem, especially if it's only presenting itself intermittently, but we're here to tell you that it's not something you can bypass. Let's get started.

What Is a Throttle Position Sensor and What Is Its Role? Before you can know if it’s going bad, you’ll need to actually know what a throttle position sensor is, and what it does. The sensor’s job is to determine the position of the throttle and communicate it to the engine control module (ECM). As part of a vehicle’s fuel system, the TPS plays an important role in determining the correct air-fuel mixture in the engine. Data from the TPS is used in conjunction with several other bits of information, such as airflow temperature, and engine speed. How Does a Throttle Position Sensor Work? In the “old days,” throttle position sensors were physically attached to the throttle and would monitor its position through that contact. More recently, advances in technology have allowed the sensors to work without actually needing contact with the throttle. In some cases, the TPS uses what’s known as the Hall Effect to do its job, which involves magnetic fields that shift as the throttle opens and closes. The sensor reads those changes and communicates with the ECM to determine the exact throttle position. That reading is how your vehicle’s computer determines how much fuel to deliver to the engine at any given moment. This, of course, is a simplified version of the process, and may vary from make to make or model to model. What Are The Symptoms and Signs Of a Failing Throttle Position Sensor? You may not think much about your car’s TPS, but you’ll notice when it starts to go bad. Lack Of Power If your engine isn’t getting the fuel it needs, or is getting too much, you’ll notice that it doesn’t seem to be accelerating as it should be. When you put your foot down, the TPS should be screaming out for more fuel, but it won’t if it’s malfunctioning. If the opposite happens, your vehicle may surge forward when you’re not intending to speed up. Trouble Accelerating In a similar vein, you may notice that your car will accelerate, but won’t get past a certain speed. It might feel like the car just fizzles out after first or second gear and won’t upshift or go any faster. Uneven Idle If your car can’t maintain a constant engine speed when it’s sitting still, your TPS may be on its way out. A constant level of fuel delivery is necessary to maintain a steady idle. Check Engine Light On its own, a check engine light can mean absolutely nothing, or can mean something catastrophic is happening. If it’s seen in conjunction with any of the symptoms above, it’s a good indicator of TPS issues.

Can I Replace My Throttle Position Sensor At Home and How Much Will It Cost? Assuming there’s nothing else wrong with your fuel system or other sensors, you’ll likely be able to escape this situation without a major financial outlay. In most cases, having the TPS replaced will cost between $150 and $250, with the majority of that cost paying for labor. The Basics of Throttle Position Sensor Replacement Estimated Time Needed: Less than one hour Skill Level: Beginner to intermediate Vehicle System: Electrical Throttle Position Sensor Safety Just because it seems like an easy job, there’s no reason to skip out on safety. Make sure you’ve disconnected the battery before starting work. It’s no fun finding out that you’re dealing with live wires the hard way.

Take care of your hands and eyes here by wearing safety glasses and gloves.

Park your car on level ground anytime you’re going to be working under the hood. The last thing you want is to have to chase a car down the street.

If you don’t have a safe parking space or garage to work in, try to move to a quiet parking lot or place away from traffic and moving vehicles. Everything You’ll Need To Replace a Throttle Position Sensor Grab your safety gear and screwdriver set, and dive in! Tool List Work gloves

Safety glasses

Screwdriver set

Voltmeter Parts List Replacement throttle position sensor You might need your VIN to find the correct throttle position sensor, especially if your make/model came with different powertrain options from the factory. Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your handy-dandy child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street because we aren’t getting your ride out of the clink.

