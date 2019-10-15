Best Throttle Body Cleaners: Purify the Engine’s Air Inflow System

Tips

Wear skin and eye protection to guard against the corrosive damage of the throttle body cleaner.

Remember to disconnect the ground or negative terminal of your vehicle’s battery before you start cleaning the engine.

Do not smoke when working or cleaning your engine. Most of the spray cleaners are flammable.

Label the small hoses that connect the throttle body to the air ducts for an easier time when reinstalling the throttle.

Use the recommended amount of cleaner and try not to exceed it. You may end up dissolving the throttle valves and other rubber parts.

Use cotton swabs and a soft cleaning brush to remove hard dirt deposits. Also, consider using a mechanic flashlight to get a better view of the engine parts.

FAQs

Q: When should I clean the throttle body?

A: Ideally, you should perform routine fuel-injection system maintenance and throttle body cleaning every 75,000 miles. This also involves checking the oxygen sensor and catalytic converter for any signs of damage.

Q: What are the signs of a clogged throttle body?

A: When the engine is warmed up, you may notice a rough idle, reduced acceleration performance, or experience stalling. You can also physically inspect the throttle body, which is the aluminum structure with a valve positioned between the air cleaner and the engine’s intake manifold. It may be covered with gum, varnish, and dark carbon deposits.

Q: Do I have to remove the throttle body to clean it?

A: It depends on how the throttle body is attached to the air intake tubes. If it’s fastened with a Torx head screw, you can use a Torx screwdriver or a flat blade to remove the screws and give the throttle a good cleaning. However, you shouldn’t remove the throttle body if it’s attached with electrical wires, since you may damage the system.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the CRC Throttle Body and Air-Intake Cleaner. It does a good job of breaking down residue build up, and it’s safe for coated components.

Alternatively, the WD-40 Throttle Body and Parts Cleaner is one of the cheapest throttle body cleaners on the market.