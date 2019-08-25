Best Motorcycle Alarms: Protect Your Bike From Theft

A motorcycle chain lock is a good way to safeguard your motorcycle against theft, but what’s better is adapting one with an alarm system that scares opportunistic thieves away and attracts public attention to the source of the problem. If you are a motorcycle owner and want to protect your valuable possession, consider purchasing one of the best motorcycle alarm systems featured in our buying guide below.

The alarm may go off when no one is tampering with it. May not fit some Yamaha models. The battery compartment is not waterproof.

Rust resistant. Waterproof. Hardened to resist cutting and sawing. Offers maximum motorcycle security. Almost impossible to pick the lock without setting off the alarm. Includes a motion sensor. Offers long-life use. Suitable for a wide range of applications.

The package comes with unclear instructions. It gives a click warning and takes too long before it sounds. You cannot disarm the alarm without the remote control.

Budget friendly. Features a 113-decibel alarm. Waterproof. Includes a wireless remote control and a tilt sensor. Comes with batteries included for the alarm and the remote. Can be paired with several remotes.

Why Buy A Motorcycle Alarm? Prevent theft. If you own a sports bike or any type of bike that you frequently ride around your neighborhood, then you should be aware that it's a great target for thieves. The best way to protect your bike is to buy an alarm system with high sensitivity that's triggered by even the gentlest touch. Essentially, a bike with an alarm lock system is a theft deterrent.

Protect your new bike. It goes without saying that the newer a bike is, the more valuable it is. Most bike thieves will pass over a bike with worn tires, worn grips, a rusty chain, or anything that looks cosmetically rough. Also, some brands like Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Harley-Davidson, and Kawasaki are more prone to theft than others. However, most thieves won't risk getting caught cutting through a bike with security wiring and a safety lock.

Security. The easiest way to steal a bike is to load it into a van. However, any movement of the motorcycle can trigger an alarm, especially a disc lock alarm placed on each wheel. In addition, some motorcycle alarm systems have GPS chip trackers that let you track the bike in case the thief manages to get away with it. Types of Motorcycle Alarms Brake Disc Alarm Locks These locks clamp onto the holes in the motorcycle disc brake and immobilize the bike. They are compact and heavier than handlebar grips or ordinary chain locks. Just be careful not to ride your bike with the disc brake on or you may fall off and damage your bike. Some models come with a reminder cable, which typically runs from the lock to the accelerator and reminds you to remove the lock before you ride away. Handlebar Grip Alarm Locks Handlebar grip alarm locks can be fitted on either the left or right side of the handlebars and prevent you from riding away. These locks grip onto the front brake and throttle on one side and grip the clutch on the other side to prevent the bike from being put into gear. They are also constructed with tough material and cannot be cut through easily. The built-in alarm system delivers a powerful siren of 100 decibels and above. Top Brands Pyle Pyle is a renowned equipment manufacturer based in the United States. It was founded in 1960 exclusively as an audio equipment manufacturer, but the company ventured into the production of health and fitness equipment, car audio equipment, office tools, musical instruments, and outdoor gadgets later in the 2000s. Pyle products never compromise on quality, so consider purchasing the Pyle Watch Dog Bike Alarm if you want to try out one of its top-notch security systems. Gorilla Automotive From its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Gorilla Automotive manufactures and designs some of the best automotive products aimed at making every car owner's life better and more comfortable. Gorilla specializes in a wide line of products, including wheel locks, automotive tools and gauges, lug nuts, replacement keys, and security alarms. One of its best-rated products is the Gorilla Automotive Motorcycle Alarm. Motorcycle Alarm Pricing Below $50: Motorcycle alarms within this price range are either disc brake alarms or alarms with adhesive tapes that attach to the bike. Most have a motion-sensing feature, can be controlled with a wireless remote, and produce a sharp sounding alarm that's a bit over 100 decibels.

Motorcycle alarms within this price range are either disc brake alarms or alarms with adhesive tapes that attach to the bike. Most have a motion-sensing feature, can be controlled with a wireless remote, and produce a sharp sounding alarm that’s a bit over 100 decibels. $50 to $100: Alarms within this price range are either built in the disc brakes or handlebars. Most have a GPS tracking system, perimeter sensor, and a loud siren of over 150 decibels. Additionally, the locks are designed with durable material, are compatible with your smartphone, and can be operated with wireless remote control.

Alarms within this price range are either built in the disc brakes or handlebars. Most have a GPS tracking system, perimeter sensor, and a loud siren of over 150 decibels. Additionally, the locks are designed with durable material, are compatible with your smartphone, and can be operated with wireless remote control. Over $100: Security costs you money. If you want a 100-percent guarantee that your bike is safe, you have to invest in the products within this price range. The locks are hardened and even if they can be cut, it’s a time-consuming process that will deter most criminals. Key Features Decibel Rating An alarm’s power and volume is measured in decibels, which tells you how loud the alarm can be. What type you choose will largely depend on where you park your bike. For instance, if you plan on parking outside loud establishments or leaving it parked at a large distance from where you’ll be located, then you need an alarm system with a high decibel rating. Anything over 150 decibels will do. Anything below that will deliver a lower sound level. Design It’s just not enough to have a loud alarm system. You also need something that’s strong enough to latch onto your bike in case the alarm is cut off. The material should be made of durable and weather-proof stainless steel or any other hardened metal that will stay intact no matter how hard the thief tries to saw through it. Other Considerations Ease of Use: The alarm system should be user-friendly from its installation to its operation. A model that comes with a wireless remote or Bluetooth compatibility is helpful when it comes to activating the alarm, setting the parameters, choosing the alarm ringtone, and adjusting the volume and the sensitivity of the unit.

The alarm system should be user-friendly from its installation to its operation. A model that comes with a wireless remote or Bluetooth compatibility is helpful when it comes to activating the alarm, setting the parameters, choosing the alarm ringtone, and adjusting the volume and the sensitivity of the unit. Battery Life: Look for a reliable unit that will offer hours of service before its battery drains. Consider how long you typically leave your bike unattended and look for a unit with the battery life that matches. The best units use dry cell batteries, which may take months before they drain. Best Motorcycle Alarm Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Alarm Overall: Mysbiker Alarm Lock

The Mysbiker alarm lock is a highly functional alarm system with a 110-decibel alarm, which actively senses any vibrations or shock and protects your bike from potential theft. The unit is designed with water-resistant, forged stainless steel and a carbide-reinforced hardened steel locking pin that’s difficult to saw off. You can easily attach the locking pin to the lock with one hand, and it automatically activates itself once secured in place. This disc alarm also includes a six-foot disc lock reminder cable, which attaches to the brake or clutch lever and reminds you to remove the lock before riding. The alarm system runs on long-lasting LR44 batteries that offer a long life of reliable performance, and the locking mechanism makes a loud beep once the alarm is activated. The lock is compatible with most motorcycle models, including Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Kawasaki. A major drawback of this alarm system is that it’s heavy and may damage your bike if you ever forget to unlock it before riding off. Some units may come with a design flaw where you may turn off the alarm by unlocking the unit, but the alarm may start to go off again as soon as you relock it. Also, the alarm has a low volume, which can easily be muffled with a wet towel, and it may not work in cold temperatures. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Motorcycle Alarm: Wsdcam Motorcycle Alarm

The Wsdcam is a vibrational-triggered alarm system with seven sensitivity levels from a gentle touch to a hard push. It also includes a search bell that lets you find your bike if you forget where you parked it. The alarm is reinforced with an IP55 waterproof PC material shell and includes a double-sided sticker for easy attachment on the bike. It uses 3AA alkaline batteries, and the remote control uses 12V/12A alkaline batteries. The unit can be operated with a wireless remote at a range of 30 to 40 feet and can use up to eight remotes. Its 113-decibel alarm system allows you to change the ringtone to suit your preference. It also includes an SOS function that allows you to call for help in case the battery tilts by more than 45 degrees. The alarm kit comes with batteries for the alarm and remote, plus it includes a low-battery indicator that alerts you when it’s time to change the battery. It’s ideal for use on electric bikes and motorcycles as well as doors and windows. One drawback with this model is that it comes with unclear instructions on how to activate the keyless alarm system. It also gives a click warning when it senses motion, which may give someone tampering with the unit enough time to muffle and deactivate it before it alerts anyone. Moreover, you cannot disarm the alarm without the remote control. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Alarm Honorable Mention: Bibowa Anti-Theft Alarm

